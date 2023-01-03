Wizards 49, Bucks 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Wizards 49, Bucks 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Wizards 49, Bucks 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (17-21) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (13-13) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 3, 2023

Washington Wizards 49, Milwaukee Bucks 61 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
be back after the break.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/gc58EHBl9v9:11 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Great ball movement to set up this Corey Kispert 3 on an extra pass from Bradley Beal.
Unfortunately for the Wizards, this was their last basket of the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/1ys3bHWQLL9:08 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards were up 49-46, but the Bucks closed the 1st half on a 15-0 run in the final 3:55. They lead 61-49. Giannis has 24 points already. – 9:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis at half:
24 PTS
6 REB
9-15 FG
+20
How many for Giannis tonight? pic.twitter.com/O2v999rAry9:05 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Bucks 61, Wizards 49
– Antetokounmpo 24pts/6reb/3ast
– Portis 10pts/7reb/2ast
– Lopez 8pts/4reb/2ast/2blk
– Connaughton 8pts/2reb
Bucks closed out the first half on a 15-0 run. – 9:04 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Bucks 61 Wizards 49
Porzingis: 13p
Kuzma: 10p
Beal: 8p 4a
Antetokounmpo: 24p
Portis: 10p
Bucks closed the quarter with a 15-0 run. – 9:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Milwaukee ended the second quarter on a 15-0 run and now leads 61-49 at halftime. – 9:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Wizards 61-49 at the break. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 24-6-3 and Bobby Portis has 10-7-2. – 9:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tricked ’em real good. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dr56zOrpLu9:03 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Bucks now 3-3 from 3 on Porzingis’ Eclipse closeouts and 3-18 on all other 3s – 8:58 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis vs. Giannis Anetokounmpo has been fun to watch so far. Porzingis has 13 pts on 4-5 FG in 13 min, Giannis has 15 pts and 5 reb in 14 min. – 8:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards trailed 44-34 but have had a good response since then. They’re on a 12-2 run to tie the game 46-46 with 4:38 remaining in the second quarter. – 8:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday had a nice stretch in the first quarter, but those two offensive possessions were not as smooth. Turnover and a blocked lay-up off his leg helped the Wizards rattle off an 8-0 run.
Bucks and Wizards tied at 46 with 4:36 left in the first half. – 8:53 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards take advantage of a couple Bucks turnovers and erase a 10-point deficit. They’re tied at 46 with 4:38 until halftime – 8:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo added five more points and another assist in the first five minutes of the second quarter.
He’s up 15 points, five rebounds and three assists and the Bucks lead, 44-36, with 6:54 left in the first half. – 8:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
onto q2 🔜
📊 KP: 8 PTS, 2 REB
📊 Kuz: 8 PTS, 2 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/S0Uz5QrB4b8:45 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wind it up, Giannis!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/KXJmpw48OL8:42 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
First quarter in the books. pic.twitter.com/z2jKZGQr9p8:39 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrueski is heating up fast. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BiQdDjJDvR8:38 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
NBCSW did not have a good view of it but that is an awful unforced turnover on a pass from Kyle Kuzma to Deni Avdija in the backcourt, leads to a Bucks 3 – 8:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are down 32-28 to the Bucks at the end of the 1st. KP and Kuzma have 8 already. Wiz 1-6 3PT, 4 TOs have been costly. – 8:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Bucks lead the Wizards 32-28
Porzingis and Kuzma each have 8 points and 2 rebounds. Beal has 6.
Wiz have 18-12 edge on points in the paint. Bucks starting to warm up after a slow start from three. – 8:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 32-28.
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 10 points and Jrue Holiday has six points off the bench. They have half the Bucks’ points so far.
Looks like they might help a little bit in tonight’s rematch… – 8:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Don’t lack around Giannis.
The Windmill Jam!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/yifzdho8uC8:33 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Lazy pass by Bradley Beal and Giannis Antetokounmpo goes the other way for some fireworks. Big windmill dunk from Antetokounmpo and then Jrue Holiday cans a 3 on the next possession.
Bucks up, 25-21, with 3:07 left in the first quarter. – 8:31 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“deni avdija touchdown assist on his birthday” alert pic.twitter.com/NDSKwjtaAX8:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis works his way around Porzingis for the slam. 😤 pic.twitter.com/ocsSRaq3oV8:29 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Wizards are in the bonus with 4:27 to go in the first quarter. They lead the #Bucks 19-16. – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday checks in for the #Bucks with 4:55 to go in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
MarJon Beauchamp enters the game in the first quarter and immediately forces a turnover on his first possession against Bradley Beal. – 8:27 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks are down, 13-9, with 7:28 left in the first quarter.
After missing his first three 3-point attempts, Pat Connaughton made his fourth attempt and then also got to the rack for a dunk. – 8:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A good start for the Wizards tonight. They’ve been successful pushing the pace on Bucks misses. Bradley Beal has attacked at the right times. They’ve had a bit of luck on the Bucks’ 3-point shooting (1 for 6 so far). Washington leads 13-9 with 7:28 remaining in the first quarter. – 8:21 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis getting those Player of the Week foul calls – 8:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook takes it in for the bucket. pic.twitter.com/O3DgJhvnjj8:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez gets the Bucks’ scoring started tonight with a drive through the lane. – 8:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/y3UfoBIfmI8:06 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
He’s back. 😎
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/gsB5SWPqoY7:57 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is back in the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/DJ9oQriQ5w7:48 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
3️⃣ is locked in 🔒
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/HyVHn2rFcq7:47 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
ready to run it back on the shores of Lake Michigan.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Yj2QC7pUsl7:45 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is back tonight after a three-game absence, the Wizards say.
Starters: Morris, Beal, Kuzma, Porzingis, Gafford – 7:36 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks starters tonight vs. Wizards:
Jevon Carter
Grayson Allen
Pat Connaughton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Jrue Holiday is active tonight, so that means he’ll be coming off the bench. – 7:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon’s seven games scoring 10+ points are already the most by a Bucks rookie since Sterling Brown (7) during the 2017-18 season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/EJRouJUeYT7:35 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ lstarting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 7:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are playing for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Wizards – it’s their first game together since Christmas Day in Boston. – 7:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last 3 games, Bobby is averaging 20.3 ppg & 11.7 rpg & shooting 50% from three. pic.twitter.com/Vzw8H1j9cF7:20 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis scored his 4th triple-double of the season alongside Jrue’s 22 points to help the Bucks comeback and win vs. Wizards on February 1, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/NW30pfDG2b7:03 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue sighting. 👀
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/MnMPT5DgtS6:45 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Injury Updates:
Bradley Beal is once again a game-time decision
Khris Middleton was already ruled OUT for tonight – coach Budenholzer confirms he is also OUT tomorrow in Toronto – 6:44 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. began his pregame news conference by expressing the Washington Wizards’ support for Damar Hamlin. “This is bigger than sports, so we certainly wish him well,” Unseld said. – 6:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole ranks ninth in the league in turnovers per game (3.6). Here are the eight guys who turn it over at a higher rate:
Paul George (3.6)
Luka Doncic (3.6)
Ja Morant (3.7)
James Harden (3.7)
Kevin Porter Jr. (3.7)
Trae Young (3.8)
Giannis (3.8)
Joel Embiid (3.9) – 6:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wild thing.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/V8z6WZEP7I6:30 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
same place, different drip 📍
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/vOmC8Xlcwp6:27 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is warming up – he and Jrue Holiday are considered available for the #Bucks tonight vs. #Wizards https://t.co/7yme3j7TgN via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ pic.twitter.com/QRocLCx4SP6:02 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace
For any Wisconsin folks wondering why Johnny Davis did not make the homecoming trip with the Wizards playing two games in Milwaukee, Wes Unseld Jr. said he had a hip injury and remained back in DC to get treatment. – 6:01 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Jrue Holiday (non-covid illness) will play tonight vs. the Wiz in MKE.
Taj Gibson (groin) is OUT for the 3rd game, Beal remains questionable. – 5:56 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded the statuses of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday for tonight’s game against the Wizards to AVAILABLE. George Hill, however, is OUT for tonight’s game because of a non-Covid illness. Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) remains OUT. – 5:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Prep for tonight’s game.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/4sdyMmFM5P5:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db4:15 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s most efficient pick-and-roll duos:
1. Doncic-Wood
2. Dinwiddie-Wood
3. Doncic-Powell
4. Mitchell-Allen
5. Mitchell-Mobley
6. Curry-Looney
7. Herro-Adebayo
8. Morris-Porzingis
9. Brunson-Randle
10. Beal-Porzingis
Top 10 of the 50 most used combos, via @SecondSpectrum. – 4:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill was downgraded to OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Wizards, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday were upgraded to AVAILBLE. – 3:51 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
On the podcast yesterday with @_JasonLT, we dove into why Kyle Kuzma is the ideal trade target for the Lakers at the deadline.
As Jason says, he solves the most problems for the Lakers of players that could be available.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/KHjRK9qx1K pic.twitter.com/8z13XmN6jk3:44 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija turns 22 and has a lot he still wants his game to develop into, but for now he’s accepting his role for the Wizards as a defensive stopper first
sportsrabbi.com/en/deni-avdija…3:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have updated their injury report to downgrade Taj Gibson to out for tonight’s game in Milwaukee because of left groin soreness. This will be the third consecutive game Gibson has missed. Bradley Beal continues to be listed as questionable to play tonight. – 2:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 50 rebounds tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/0Btazn0kwU2:01 PM

