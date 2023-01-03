Wizards 49, Bucks 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (17-21) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (13-13) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 3, 2023
Washington Wizards 49, Milwaukee Bucks 61 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
be back after the break.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/gc58EHBl9v – 9:11 PM
be back after the break.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/gc58EHBl9v – 9:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Great ball movement to set up this Corey Kispert 3 on an extra pass from Bradley Beal.
Unfortunately for the Wizards, this was their last basket of the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/1ys3bHWQLL – 9:08 PM
Great ball movement to set up this Corey Kispert 3 on an extra pass from Bradley Beal.
Unfortunately for the Wizards, this was their last basket of the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/1ys3bHWQLL – 9:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards were up 49-46, but the Bucks closed the 1st half on a 15-0 run in the final 3:55. They lead 61-49. Giannis has 24 points already. – 9:05 PM
The Wizards were up 49-46, but the Bucks closed the 1st half on a 15-0 run in the final 3:55. They lead 61-49. Giannis has 24 points already. – 9:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis at half:
24 PTS
6 REB
9-15 FG
+20
How many for Giannis tonight? pic.twitter.com/O2v999rAry – 9:05 PM
Giannis at half:
24 PTS
6 REB
9-15 FG
+20
How many for Giannis tonight? pic.twitter.com/O2v999rAry – 9:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Bucks 61 Wizards 49
Porzingis: 13p
Kuzma: 10p
Beal: 8p 4a
Antetokounmpo: 24p
Portis: 10p
Bucks closed the quarter with a 15-0 run. – 9:04 PM
Halftime: Bucks 61 Wizards 49
Porzingis: 13p
Kuzma: 10p
Beal: 8p 4a
Antetokounmpo: 24p
Portis: 10p
Bucks closed the quarter with a 15-0 run. – 9:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Milwaukee ended the second quarter on a 15-0 run and now leads 61-49 at halftime. – 9:04 PM
Milwaukee ended the second quarter on a 15-0 run and now leads 61-49 at halftime. – 9:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Wizards 61-49 at the break. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 24-6-3 and Bobby Portis has 10-7-2. – 9:04 PM
#Bucks lead the #Wizards 61-49 at the break. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 24-6-3 and Bobby Portis has 10-7-2. – 9:04 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Bucks now 3-3 from 3 on Porzingis’ Eclipse closeouts and 3-18 on all other 3s – 8:58 PM
Bucks now 3-3 from 3 on Porzingis’ Eclipse closeouts and 3-18 on all other 3s – 8:58 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis vs. Giannis Anetokounmpo has been fun to watch so far. Porzingis has 13 pts on 4-5 FG in 13 min, Giannis has 15 pts and 5 reb in 14 min. – 8:55 PM
Kristaps Porzingis vs. Giannis Anetokounmpo has been fun to watch so far. Porzingis has 13 pts on 4-5 FG in 13 min, Giannis has 15 pts and 5 reb in 14 min. – 8:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards trailed 44-34 but have had a good response since then. They’re on a 12-2 run to tie the game 46-46 with 4:38 remaining in the second quarter. – 8:53 PM
The Wizards trailed 44-34 but have had a good response since then. They’re on a 12-2 run to tie the game 46-46 with 4:38 remaining in the second quarter. – 8:53 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards take advantage of a couple Bucks turnovers and erase a 10-point deficit. They’re tied at 46 with 4:38 until halftime – 8:52 PM
Wizards take advantage of a couple Bucks turnovers and erase a 10-point deficit. They’re tied at 46 with 4:38 until halftime – 8:52 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis paying tribute to @Dominique Wilkins
pic.twitter.com/ek4DhBlab1 – 8:47 PM
Giannis paying tribute to @Dominique Wilkins
pic.twitter.com/ek4DhBlab1 – 8:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
onto q2 🔜
📊 KP: 8 PTS, 2 REB
📊 Kuz: 8 PTS, 2 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/S0Uz5QrB4b – 8:45 PM
onto q2 🔜
📊 KP: 8 PTS, 2 REB
📊 Kuz: 8 PTS, 2 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/S0Uz5QrB4b – 8:45 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
NBCSW did not have a good view of it but that is an awful unforced turnover on a pass from Kyle Kuzma to Deni Avdija in the backcourt, leads to a Bucks 3 – 8:38 PM
NBCSW did not have a good view of it but that is an awful unforced turnover on a pass from Kyle Kuzma to Deni Avdija in the backcourt, leads to a Bucks 3 – 8:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are down 32-28 to the Bucks at the end of the 1st. KP and Kuzma have 8 already. Wiz 1-6 3PT, 4 TOs have been costly. – 8:38 PM
The Wizards are down 32-28 to the Bucks at the end of the 1st. KP and Kuzma have 8 already. Wiz 1-6 3PT, 4 TOs have been costly. – 8:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Bucks lead the Wizards 32-28
Porzingis and Kuzma each have 8 points and 2 rebounds. Beal has 6.
Wiz have 18-12 edge on points in the paint. Bucks starting to warm up after a slow start from three. – 8:37 PM
After one, the Bucks lead the Wizards 32-28
Porzingis and Kuzma each have 8 points and 2 rebounds. Beal has 6.
Wiz have 18-12 edge on points in the paint. Bucks starting to warm up after a slow start from three. – 8:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Don’t lack around Giannis.
The Windmill Jam!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/yifzdho8uC – 8:33 PM
Don’t lack around Giannis.
The Windmill Jam!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/yifzdho8uC – 8:33 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“deni avdija touchdown assist on his birthday” alert pic.twitter.com/NDSKwjtaAX – 8:30 PM
“deni avdija touchdown assist on his birthday” alert pic.twitter.com/NDSKwjtaAX – 8:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis works his way around Porzingis for the slam. 😤 pic.twitter.com/ocsSRaq3oV – 8:29 PM
Giannis works his way around Porzingis for the slam. 😤 pic.twitter.com/ocsSRaq3oV – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Wizards are in the bonus with 4:27 to go in the first quarter. They lead the #Bucks 19-16. – 8:29 PM
The #Wizards are in the bonus with 4:27 to go in the first quarter. They lead the #Bucks 19-16. – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday checks in for the #Bucks with 4:55 to go in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM
Jrue Holiday checks in for the #Bucks with 4:55 to go in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A good start for the Wizards tonight. They’ve been successful pushing the pace on Bucks misses. Bradley Beal has attacked at the right times. They’ve had a bit of luck on the Bucks’ 3-point shooting (1 for 6 so far). Washington leads 13-9 with 7:28 remaining in the first quarter. – 8:21 PM
A good start for the Wizards tonight. They’ve been successful pushing the pace on Bucks misses. Bradley Beal has attacked at the right times. They’ve had a bit of luck on the Bucks’ 3-point shooting (1 for 6 so far). Washington leads 13-9 with 7:28 remaining in the first quarter. – 8:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Block Lopez strikes again.
https://t.co/cn8ocOorc3 pic.twitter.com/Ur8aYyiaBY – 8:19 PM
Block Lopez strikes again.
https://t.co/cn8ocOorc3 pic.twitter.com/Ur8aYyiaBY – 8:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is back in the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/DJ9oQriQ5w – 7:48 PM
Giannis is back in the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/DJ9oQriQ5w – 7:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
3️⃣ is locked in 🔒
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/HyVHn2rFcq – 7:47 PM
3️⃣ is locked in 🔒
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/HyVHn2rFcq – 7:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
ready to run it back on the shores of Lake Michigan.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Yj2QC7pUsl – 7:45 PM
ready to run it back on the shores of Lake Michigan.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Yj2QC7pUsl – 7:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is back tonight after a three-game absence, the Wizards say.
Starters: Morris, Beal, Kuzma, Porzingis, Gafford – 7:36 PM
Bradley Beal is back tonight after a three-game absence, the Wizards say.
Starters: Morris, Beal, Kuzma, Porzingis, Gafford – 7:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon’s seven games scoring 10+ points are already the most by a Bucks rookie since Sterling Brown (7) during the 2017-18 season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/EJRouJUeYT – 7:35 PM
MarJon’s seven games scoring 10+ points are already the most by a Bucks rookie since Sterling Brown (7) during the 2017-18 season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/EJRouJUeYT – 7:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ lstarting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 7:34 PM
The Washington Wizards’ lstarting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 7:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are playing for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Wizards – it’s their first game together since Christmas Day in Boston. – 7:23 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are playing for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Wizards – it’s their first game together since Christmas Day in Boston. – 7:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last 3 games, Bobby is averaging 20.3 ppg & 11.7 rpg & shooting 50% from three. pic.twitter.com/Vzw8H1j9cF – 7:20 PM
Over his last 3 games, Bobby is averaging 20.3 ppg & 11.7 rpg & shooting 50% from three. pic.twitter.com/Vzw8H1j9cF – 7:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis scored his 4th triple-double of the season alongside Jrue’s 22 points to help the Bucks comeback and win vs. Wizards on February 1, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/NW30pfDG2b – 7:03 PM
Giannis scored his 4th triple-double of the season alongside Jrue’s 22 points to help the Bucks comeback and win vs. Wizards on February 1, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/NW30pfDG2b – 7:03 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Injury Updates:
Bradley Beal is once again a game-time decision
Khris Middleton was already ruled OUT for tonight – coach Budenholzer confirms he is also OUT tomorrow in Toronto – 6:44 PM
Injury Updates:
Bradley Beal is once again a game-time decision
Khris Middleton was already ruled OUT for tonight – coach Budenholzer confirms he is also OUT tomorrow in Toronto – 6:44 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. began his pregame news conference by expressing the Washington Wizards’ support for Damar Hamlin. “This is bigger than sports, so we certainly wish him well,” Unseld said. – 6:42 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. began his pregame news conference by expressing the Washington Wizards’ support for Damar Hamlin. “This is bigger than sports, so we certainly wish him well,” Unseld said. – 6:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole ranks ninth in the league in turnovers per game (3.6). Here are the eight guys who turn it over at a higher rate:
Paul George (3.6)
Luka Doncic (3.6)
Ja Morant (3.7)
James Harden (3.7)
Kevin Porter Jr. (3.7)
Trae Young (3.8)
Giannis (3.8)
Joel Embiid (3.9) – 6:33 PM
Jordan Poole ranks ninth in the league in turnovers per game (3.6). Here are the eight guys who turn it over at a higher rate:
Paul George (3.6)
Luka Doncic (3.6)
Ja Morant (3.7)
James Harden (3.7)
Kevin Porter Jr. (3.7)
Trae Young (3.8)
Giannis (3.8)
Joel Embiid (3.9) – 6:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
same place, different drip 📍
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/vOmC8Xlcwp – 6:27 PM
same place, different drip 📍
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/vOmC8Xlcwp – 6:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is warming up – he and Jrue Holiday are considered available for the #Bucks tonight vs. #Wizards https://t.co/7yme3j7TgN via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/QRocLCx4SP – 6:02 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is warming up – he and Jrue Holiday are considered available for the #Bucks tonight vs. #Wizards https://t.co/7yme3j7TgN via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/QRocLCx4SP – 6:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
For any Wisconsin folks wondering why Johnny Davis did not make the homecoming trip with the Wizards playing two games in Milwaukee, Wes Unseld Jr. said he had a hip injury and remained back in DC to get treatment. – 6:01 PM
For any Wisconsin folks wondering why Johnny Davis did not make the homecoming trip with the Wizards playing two games in Milwaukee, Wes Unseld Jr. said he had a hip injury and remained back in DC to get treatment. – 6:01 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Jrue Holiday (non-covid illness) will play tonight vs. the Wiz in MKE.
Taj Gibson (groin) is OUT for the 3rd game, Beal remains questionable. – 5:56 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Jrue Holiday (non-covid illness) will play tonight vs. the Wiz in MKE.
Taj Gibson (groin) is OUT for the 3rd game, Beal remains questionable. – 5:56 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded the statuses of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday for tonight’s game against the Wizards to AVAILABLE. George Hill, however, is OUT for tonight’s game because of a non-Covid illness. Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) remains OUT. – 5:43 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded the statuses of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday for tonight’s game against the Wizards to AVAILABLE. George Hill, however, is OUT for tonight’s game because of a non-Covid illness. Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) remains OUT. – 5:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s most efficient pick-and-roll duos:
1. Doncic-Wood
2. Dinwiddie-Wood
3. Doncic-Powell
4. Mitchell-Allen
5. Mitchell-Mobley
6. Curry-Looney
7. Herro-Adebayo
8. Morris-Porzingis
9. Brunson-Randle
10. Beal-Porzingis
Top 10 of the 50 most used combos, via @SecondSpectrum. – 4:09 PM
The NBA’s most efficient pick-and-roll duos:
1. Doncic-Wood
2. Dinwiddie-Wood
3. Doncic-Powell
4. Mitchell-Allen
5. Mitchell-Mobley
6. Curry-Looney
7. Herro-Adebayo
8. Morris-Porzingis
9. Brunson-Randle
10. Beal-Porzingis
Top 10 of the 50 most used combos, via @SecondSpectrum. – 4:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill was downgraded to OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Wizards, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday were upgraded to AVAILBLE. – 3:51 PM
George Hill was downgraded to OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Wizards, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday were upgraded to AVAILBLE. – 3:51 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
On the podcast yesterday with @_JasonLT, we dove into why Kyle Kuzma is the ideal trade target for the Lakers at the deadline.
As Jason says, he solves the most problems for the Lakers of players that could be available.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/KHjRK9qx1K pic.twitter.com/8z13XmN6jk – 3:44 PM
On the podcast yesterday with @_JasonLT, we dove into why Kyle Kuzma is the ideal trade target for the Lakers at the deadline.
As Jason says, he solves the most problems for the Lakers of players that could be available.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/KHjRK9qx1K pic.twitter.com/8z13XmN6jk – 3:44 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija turns 22 and has a lot he still wants his game to develop into, but for now he’s accepting his role for the Wizards as a defensive stopper first
sportsrabbi.com/en/deni-avdija… – 3:35 PM
Deni Avdija turns 22 and has a lot he still wants his game to develop into, but for now he’s accepting his role for the Wizards as a defensive stopper first
sportsrabbi.com/en/deni-avdija… – 3:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have updated their injury report to downgrade Taj Gibson to out for tonight’s game in Milwaukee because of left groin soreness. This will be the third consecutive game Gibson has missed. Bradley Beal continues to be listed as questionable to play tonight. – 2:52 PM
The Wizards have updated their injury report to downgrade Taj Gibson to out for tonight’s game in Milwaukee because of left groin soreness. This will be the third consecutive game Gibson has missed. Bradley Beal continues to be listed as questionable to play tonight. – 2:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 50 rebounds tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/0Btazn0kwU – 2:01 PM
Will the Bucks have more or less than 50 rebounds tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/0Btazn0kwU – 2:01 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.