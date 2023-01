Zion Williamson to be sidelined for a month due to injury?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson exited Monday night’s 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter because of a right hamstring strain . After gathering a defensive rebound off a shot from 76ers center Joel Embiid, Williamson tried to quickly push the ball up court, but as soon as he crossed the half-court line, Williamson pulled up and dribbled to the left corner. He then handed the ball off to teammate Dyson Daniels while grabbing at his right leg. -via ESPN / January 3, 2023