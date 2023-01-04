Andrew Wiggins cleared to practice

Kylen Mills: ANDREW WIGGINS UPDATE: finally some good news, the Warriors say Wiggins has been cleared to return to practice which he’s using to regain his fitness. Wiggins missed 10 games with a right adductor strain and 4 due to illness. He will be reevaluated later this week. #DubNation
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is back in the Warriors’ facility and has had a couple good days of workouts, per Kerr. Warriors’ next game is Saturday. Kerr wouldn’t confirm he’s playing, but said everything is trending in right direction. He will miss his 15th straight game tonight. – 8:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He’s gotten really good workouts the last couple days, and another good one just now.”
Andrew Wiggins (adductor/illness) is healthy again and putting together a stretch of solid days on the court. Saturday’s game is up in the air for Wiggins – 8:25 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
ANDREW WIGGINS UPDATE: finally some good news, the Warriors say Wiggins has been cleared to return to practice which he’s using to regain his fitness. Wiggins missed 10 games with a right adductor strain and 4 due to illness. He will be reevaluated later this week. #DubNation – 6:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors injury updates
Steph Curry: Re-evaluated Saturday
Andrew Wiggins: Re-evaluated later this week
Wiseman, Kuminga and J. Green: Re-evaluated in one week – 6:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors share official updates for their long list of injured players.
Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday, and Andrew Wiggins will be sometime later this week.
Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be re-evaluate in one week. – 6:12 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors share official updates on their long list of injured players:
– Stephen Curry (L shoulder) will be re-evaluated on Saturday
– Andrew Wiggins (R adductor, illness) will be re-evaluated this week
– Jonathan Kuminga (R foot) will be re-evaluated in one week… – 6:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors provide a list of injury updates. Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be out at least another week. They’ll miss final three games of this homestand. Andrew Wiggins is again back in live practice. Not ruled out for later this homestand. – 6:09 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
If you’re making it through the storm to go to the Warriors game tonight, you can get this Andrew Wiggins ‘posterized’ bobble head. First 10,000 fans will get one. pic.twitter.com/X08bimWgMn – 1:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins said his teammates tease him all the time with the “21, can you do something for me?” line from 21 Savage’s ‘Rich Flex’ song – 11:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins asked about the Thunder being 7-0 when he starts.
Fun note with a fun answer. pic.twitter.com/ovehMBlrLp – 11:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins on if he knew OKC was undefeated when he starts: “I knew that. (Laughs). I don’t pay any attention to it. People tag me all the time on it. It’s funny.” – 11:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins said he did know OKC is unbeaten with him in the starting lineups, but said “no comment, it’s just funny” with a big smile – 11:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins arrives and playfully apologizes for not being Lu Dort: “I know y’all wanted Lu, I’m sorry.” pic.twitter.com/5wKL8SdpjX – 11:04 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Young OKC core tonight:
Giddey
25 PTS
5 RBD
5 AST
2 STL
3-5 from 3
Dort
23 PTS
5 RBD
2 STL
3-6 from 3
JDub
21 PTS
6 AST
4 STL
Mann
21 PTS
6 RBD
3 STL
5-8 from 3
Joe
21 PTS
3-7 from 3
Wiggins
17 PTS
6 RBD
2-2 from 3 – 10:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC is now 7-0 when Aaron Wiggins starts.
OKC beat the best-record-in-the-NBA Celtics without SGA by 33 with Wiggins starting.
90s Bulls
60s Celtics
Showtime Lakers
Kobe-Shaq Lakers
KD Warriors
Thunder when Wiggins starts – 10:22 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
OKC beats the Celtics, 150-117.
– Giddey: 25 (10-15, 3-5 from 3), 5 rebs, 5 assists
– Dort: 23-5-3
– Jalen Williams: 21 and 6 assists
– Mann: 21 (8-11, 5-8 from 3)
– Joe: 21-4-4
– Wiggins: 17-6-3 – 10:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 150, Celtics 117
Giddey – 25 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds
Dort – 23 points
JDub – 21 points
Mann – 21 points
Joe – 21 points
Wiggins – 17 points
Brown – 29 points
Tatum – 27 points
OKC is now 16-21 on the season – 10:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 150, Celtics 117
Giddey – 25 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds
Dort – 23 points
JDub – 21 points
Mann – 21 points
Joe – 21 points
Wiggins – 17 points
Brown – 29 points
Tatum – 27 points
OKC is now 15-21 on the season – 10:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors injury report for tomorrow night’s game vs. the Pistons has Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green still out
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is probable with right ankle bursitis – 8:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thunder lead 34-33 after one
Brown – 10 points
Tatum – 9 points
Smart – 6 points
Celtics – 52% FGs
Celtics – 3-10 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Wiggins – 8 points
Dort – 7 points
Mann – 7 points
Giddey – 7 points
Thunder – 50% FGs
Thunder – 3-10 3Ps
Thunder – 2 TOs – 8:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Thunder 34-33 after 1Q. Wiggins 8, Mann 7, Giddey 6; Brown 1, Tatum 9, Smart 6.
BOS starting to pick up defense but OKC’s young guys already have confidence. – 8:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 34, Celtics 33
Wiggins – 8 points
Dort – 7 points
Mann – 7 points
Brown – 10 points
Tatum – 9 points – 8:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green all remain out for the Warriors tomorrow against the Pistons. – 8:37 PM
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: Andrew Wiggins has been getting the reps that he needs to get his legs and conditioning back, Kerr says. He’s gotten several good workouts in this week. But Kerr doesn’t know how that will impact Wiggins’ availability for Saturday’s game. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / January 4, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Warriors say Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday and offer updates on Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/Gb5YKfSApT -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / January 4, 2023
Madeline Kenney: Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga all remain out for tonight’s game against the Pistons. Patrick Baldwin Jr. is dealing with inflammation around his right ankle and listed as probable. -via Twitter @madkenney / January 4, 2023
