Billy Donovan on Zach LaVine in crunch time: 'I have no problem with the ball in his hands'

Julia Poe: Billy Donovan pushed back a little against questions about Zach LaVine not being written in as the guy to take game-winning shots in recent close games. Donovan said he trusts LaVine to take those shots too: “I have no problem with Zach with the ball in his hands.”
Source: Twitter @byjuliapoe
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan spoke at length pregame about the DeRozan/LaVine dynamic late in games.
TLDR: Donovan disagreed with assessment LaVine is uninvolved in games down stretch. Bulls use him often in off-ball actions, and Donovan has trust in both. pic.twitter.com/J3grdKsCP8 – 7:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan pushed back a little against questions about Zach LaVine not being written in as the guy to take game-winning shots in recent close games.
Donovan said he trusts LaVine to take those shots too: “I have no problem with Zach with the ball in his hands.” – 6:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said he trusts both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine in end-of-game situations and both players are involved in the actions he’s calling. – 6:33 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Long Island’s own Billy Donovan holds court with media. pic.twitter.com/HcPGK6rWIf – 6:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Derrick Jones Jr. will be available vs the #Nets, per #Bulls coach Billy Donovan. – 6:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Zach LaVine ‘privately has questioned’ role with Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/04/rep… – 3:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Billy Donovan expresses frustration as NBA confirms officiating errors
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4056419/2023/0… – 10:45 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @Brooklyn Nets @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me on the call. Nets riding a 12 game win streak. Bulls beat Nets in NY Nov 1st.@ZachLaVine with 20 of 29 in 4th Q. – 8:05 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
“It doesn’t do anything. It’s like, ‘We’re sorry, we’re sorry.’ You know what? We’ve got to block out better. We’ve got to go in there and get it done.” Bulls coach Billy Donovan from Monday on his feeling about the Last Two Minute Reports. – 12:12 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leading scorers for the night over the last 8 days:
12/27: Luka 60
12/28: Giannis 45 (Zion 43, Jokic 40)
12/29: Julius Randle 41
12/30: LeBron 47 (GA 43, LaVine 43, CJ 42, Poole 41)
12/31: Luka 51 (PG 45)
1/1: Ja 35
1/2: Mitchell 71 (DeMar 44, Bron 43, Embiid 42)
1/3: Giannis 55 – 10:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
For the second straight game, the NBA confirmed costly officiating errors in the final seconds of a Bulls loss.
Coach Billy Donovan voiced frustration over missed calls later proved incorrect by the L2M: “It doesn’t do anything.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 6:55 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan to reporters last night in Cleveland about the officiating in the Bulls’ overtime loss to the Cavs: pic.twitter.com/BRTqnZ6lkV – 6:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
NBA’s last two minute report cites two incorrect calls from last night’s #Bulls-Cavs game:
–Jarrett Allen wasn’t called for travelling before scoring with 12.1 secs left in 4th
–Donovan Mitchell should have been called for lane violation. as Billy Donovan suggested postgame – 6:04 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan to reporters last night in Cleveland about Donovan Mitchell’s missed free-throw putback, which the NBA says should not have counted: pic.twitter.com/V9dWt0HORy – 6:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan would like to see his team be less soft – my words. Zach LaVine would like some new late-game actions that might involve him playing hero – his words. Either way, Bulls need to fix things in crunch-time.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/1/3… – 2:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan called DeMar DeRozan’s number again for a game-winning shot attempt. I asked Zach LaVine, who used to take those shots, if that’s difficult following Saturday’s same scenario.
Here’s what LaVine said: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:34 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan told reporters in Cleveland that he believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his putback that forced OT. Also said “we need to block out better” and doesn’t exonerate Bulls for that missed assignment. – 10:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Cavaliers 145, Bulls 134 (OT)
DeRozan 44 pts
LaVine 26 pts, 6 assists
Vucevic 20 pts, 13 rebs
Mitchell 71 pts, 11 assists, 8 rebs
Most points ever scored by an opponent against the Bulls
12th 70-point game in NBA history – 10:02 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
I realize Caruso fouled out, but I’m *not* sure Zach Lavine is the guy I want guarding Mitchell. – 9:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Mitchell just cut through LaVine and DeMar … scoring points 62 and 63 with the layup and 7-point lead in OT. By the way, no offense to Ayo, but he’s not the finisher in OT. – 9:54 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeRozan ➡️ LaVine ➡️ Vucevic for the biggest shot of the game
pic.twitter.com/5hesrtFF9p – 9:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Big 3 by Vooch gives the Bulls a 126-123 lead with 36.2 seconds left. Big assist by LaVine, his team-high sixth of the night. – 9:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs can’t corral on offensive rebound on a Zach LaVine missed 3-pointer and it leads to a 3-point make by Nikola Vucevic. Cavs trail 126-123 with 36.2 left in regulation. – 9:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls’ 18-point halftime lead is down to eight and Billy Donovan just picked up a tech.
Donovan Mitchell has 20 points and Cavs have taken 14 free throws in the third quarter. – 8:53 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell has 19 points in the third quarter. Cavs trail 89-80. Billy Donovan just got a technical foul. – 8:51 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Bulls coach Billy Donovan just picked up a technical foul. That’s three techs handed out by this crew, and I think all of them have been earned. – 8:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls guard Zach LaVine takes an introspective look at the criticisms of his defense, admitting he has to take it “on the chin.” Plans on continuing to get better in that department. Good stuff here from the No. 8.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/1/2… – 8:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 65, Cavaliers 47
Really good half for the Bulls. Shot 56.1%, 6-12 from 3P range. DeRozan (18), LaVine (11) leading the way, but everyone who logged a minute scored.
Defensively, Bulls scored 13 points off 8 CLE turnovers and rotated on a string for most part. – 8:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls carry a 65-47 lead into the Cleveland locker room after a cohesive half of defensive disruption.
DeMar DeRozan leads with 18 points, Zach LaVine adds 11.
13 assists on 23 made baskets and all 10 Bulls players to see the court so far have scored. – 8:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 65, Cavaliers 47 at half
DeRozan 18 pts
LaVine 11 pts, 4 assists
Cavs 44.4% FG
Bulls 6 steals and 13 points off TOs – 8:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell’s 4-point play brings the #Cavs to within 14 points and injects a little life into the crowd here.
Zach LaVine immediately knocks down a 3-pointer of his own to suck the life back out of it. – 8:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls lead 34-27 at the end of the first quarter.
DeMar DeRozan leads scoring with 9 points. Zach LaVine’s ball movement has been crucial — he had four assists in the first quarter. – 7:39 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine played his best game of the season in Friday’s victory. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/31/wat… – 10:21 AM
Julia Poe: Patrick Williams on matching up with Kevin Durant tonight: “I definitely enjoy it. … I always want to be able to look back and say I battled with KD, I battled with LeBron, I was playing on a team with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. You never know how much longer they have.” -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / January 4, 2023
NBC Sports Chicago Insider K.C. Johnson said Bulls guard Zach LaVine “privately has questioned” his role standing amongst the franchise in a Monday edition of the “Bulls Talk Podcast.” -via Clutch Points / January 4, 2023
“I sourced that out,” Johnson said. “The Athletic started it, and then I did some checking. Zach’s a professional, he’s a team player, but he’s got a lot of confidence in himself. “This is not like him being jealous of (forward DeMar DeRozan). He knows how good DeMar DeRozan is.” -via Clutch Points / January 4, 2023
Rob Schaefer: Derrick Jones Jr. is available vs. Nets, per Billy Donovan. Was questionable with an eye injury. Javonte Green is still out. -via Twitter @rob_schaef / January 4, 2023
“If you look at his numbers from the middle of October and then you start to look at the middle of November and then the middle of (December), I think you start to see a trend upward as he’s gotten his legs under him,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “I give him a lot of credit of just sticking with the process of just continuing to work. Because I think when you’re as elite as him offensively and you start the year off the way he did offensively and just trying to find himself, he’s put a lot of work into it just to stay the course.” -via The Athletic / December 31, 2022
Chicago played about five minutes of quality basketball Monday. Maybe eight. The Bulls assembled a lively close to the first half, just good enough to seize a one-point lead, and managed to look competent at the start of the third quarter. All else was a waste. “We can’t be a one-end team,” exasperated Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “And it certainly started that way defensively.” It’s become the story of the Bulls’ season. Even against the West’s worst squad, Chicago struggled mightily with the basics. Opponents’ length and athleticism are proving to be too much for the Bulls to handle. -via The Athletic / December 27, 2022
