Blazers 0, Timberwolves 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-17) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-21) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
sheeeeeesh, @Nathan Knight 😳 pic.twitter.com/jl5fBFFiJP – 8:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Calm before the storm 🧘♂️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/sgEBruTVts – 7:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Bryn Forbes (Right Shoulder Soreness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Naz Reid (Back Spasms), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Portland. pic.twitter.com/fPuFAHFujI – 7:33 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“All leaders have one thing in common. People follow them.”
With injuries and losses mounting, the Timberwolves have been pushing Anthony Edwards to take control.
theathletic.com/wp/wp-admin/po… – 7:18 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 5:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/YRJEs592UI – 7:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch confirmed Taurean Prince is in tonight. No minutes restriction, will see how he feels out there. – 6:19 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My Weekly Wednesday SGP travels to Minnesota for Blazers-Wolves — where Dame Time (30+ pts, 3+ threes, Portland wins) is running +230 as a parlay on @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/wrtib8KR0Q – 6:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
snowy weather, fire fits. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SUbccHS4fI – 6:06 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Most games with 10+ threes in NBA history:
22 – Stephen Curry
7 – Klay Thompson
3 – James Harden, Damian Lillard, J.R. Smith – 6:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards has 41 steals in the 17 games since Karl-Anthony Towns got hurt.
Edwards has stolen the ball on 2.7% of opposing team plays. No wing in the NBA, according to @Ben Falk, has a higher steal rate over that time. – 5:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that shirt goes so hardddd.
🌟 » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/ZcvDeMxeKL – 5:48 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
bring that energy again, @TargetCenterMN!
🎟 » https://t.co/EoAh1PAAjB pic.twitter.com/T3tX4g5ulI – 4:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
