Bradley Beal: 'Nobody wants to play more than me. But I’ve just got to be smart about it'

On top of the loss — which ended a five-game winning streak — the Wizards again lost Bradley Beal to left hamstring soreness after he returned from a three-game absence to play most of the first half. He felt the hamstring tighten up after checking back in with 6:54 to play in the half, subbed out with 2:29 remaining and never returned. He had eight points in 13 minutes. “I tried to make a few accelerations, and [it] kind of prevented me from doing that,” Beal said. “It’s frustrating because I didn’t have that the last 48 hours. Nobody wants to play more than me. But I’ve just got to be smart about it.”
Source: Washington Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal aggravated his hamstring injury during Tuesday’s loss in Milwaukee, and it looks like Beal and Wizards will remain ultra-cautious to ensure the injury heals once and for all. Here’s my story in @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/4056366/2023/0… – 2:16 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards had their 5-game winning streak end with a loss to the Bucks in a game that also saw Beal and Gafford leave with injuries.
5 takeaways: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards had their 5-game losing streak end with a loss to the Bucks in a game that also saw Beal and Gafford leave with injuries.
5 takeaways: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:12 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal said he felt his hamstring tighten up in the second quarter after checking in at 6:54. He couldn’t accelerate as usual, which was not a problem he’d had in the previous 48 hours. – 11:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lose to the Bucks 123-113 as Giannis scored a career-high 55 points and both Beal and Gafford left with injuries. The winning streak ends at 5. – 10:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Bucks 123, Wizards 113
Porzingis: 22 pts., 9 rebs., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 20 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
Gafford: 11 pts., 12 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: Left game in 2Q with left hamstring soreness/did not return
Antetokounmpo: 55 pts. (career high), 10 rebs., 7 assts. – 10:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Daniel Gafford looks like a different guy this half with no Bradley Beal for Washington. #Bucks once led by 14 – up 95-93 early in the 4th. – 9:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Bucks 90, Wizards 85
Porzingis: 18 pts., 7 rebs., 3 assts.
Gafford: 9 pts., 11 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: Left game in 2nd Quarter (left hamstring soreness)/Will not return
Antetokounmpo: 36 pts., 8 rebs., 5 assts.
Second-chance pts.: Bucks 15, Wizards 9 – 9:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wizards have ruled Bradley Beal out for the remainder of the game due to his left hamstring soreness — the same hamstring that kept him out of three straight games recently. – 9:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal will not return to tonight’s game because of left hamstring soreness, the Wizards said. – 9:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has now been ruled out for the rest of tonight’s game after re-aggravating his left hamstring injury, per the Wizards. – 9:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wizards say Bradley Beal is questionable to return with left hamstring soreness. – 9:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Not ideal: Bradley Beal is questionable to return to tonight’s game with left hamstring soreness, the Wizards say.
Beal returned tonight from missed time due to that injury. So, it’s bothering him again. – 9:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal is questionable to return to tonight’s game because of left hamstring soreness, the Wizards said. – 9:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wizards say Bradley Beal is questionable to return with left hamstring tightness. – 9:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Great ball movement to set up this Corey Kispert 3 on an extra pass from Bradley Beal.
Unfortunately for the Wizards, this was their last basket of the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/1ys3bHWQLL – 9:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Bucks 61 Wizards 49
Porzingis: 13p
Kuzma: 10p
Beal: 8p 4a
Antetokounmpo: 24p
Portis: 10p
Bucks closed the quarter with a 15-0 run. – 9:04 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Bucks lead the Wizards 32-28
Porzingis and Kuzma each have 8 points and 2 rebounds. Beal has 6.
Wiz have 18-12 edge on points in the paint. Bucks starting to warm up after a slow start from three. – 8:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A good start for the Wizards tonight. They’ve been successful pushing the pace on Bucks misses. Bradley Beal has attacked at the right times. They’ve had a bit of luck on the Bucks’ 3-point shooting (1 for 6 so far). Washington leads 13-9 with 7:28 remaining in the first quarter. – 8:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ lstarting lineup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 7:34 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Injury Updates:
Bradley Beal is once again a game-time decision
Khris Middleton was already ruled OUT for tonight – coach Budenholzer confirms he is also OUT tomorrow in Toronto – 6:44 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Jrue Holiday (non-covid illness) will play tonight vs. the Wiz in MKE.
Taj Gibson (groin) is OUT for the 3rd game, Beal remains questionable. – 5:56 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s most efficient pick-and-roll duos:
1. Doncic-Wood
2. Dinwiddie-Wood
3. Doncic-Powell
4. Mitchell-Allen
5. Mitchell-Mobley
6. Curry-Looney
7. Herro-Adebayo
8. Morris-Porzingis
9. Brunson-Randle
10. Beal-Porzingis
Top 10 of the 50 most used combos, via @SecondSpectrum. – 4:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have updated their injury report to downgrade Taj Gibson to out for tonight’s game in Milwaukee because of left groin soreness. This will be the third consecutive game Gibson has missed. Bradley Beal continues to be listed as questionable to play tonight. – 2:52 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, who missed Washington’s last three games because of a sore left hamstring, participated fully in the team’s shootaround this morning, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Unseld said Beal & Taj Gibson’s availabilities for tonight in Milwaukee will be determined closer to game time. – 12:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Taj Gibson (groin) will be game-time decisions in Milwaukee. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said at shootaround. He’s “optimistic” Beal could play and said he’s progressing in his movement. – 12:02 PM
More on this storyline
“It’s tough. It is frustrating. I always preach your best ability is your availability, and I haven’t been that. That piece is definitely frustrating, but I have to be encouraged and understand that there’s still more that I can contribute to the game,” Beal said. “… It’s tough because we’re playing good ball. I want to be a part of that.” -via Washington Post / January 4, 2023
Ava Wallace: Beal is questionable to return with left hamstring soreness, same hamstring that’s kept him out lately. -via Twitter @avarwallace / January 3, 2023
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal is back tonight after a three-game absence, the Wizards say. Starters: Morris, Beal, Kuzma, Porzingis, Gafford -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / January 3, 2023
