Bradley Beal: 'Nobody wants to play more than me. But I’ve just got to be smart about it'

On top of the loss — which ended a five-game winning streak — the Wizards again lost Bradley Beal to left hamstring soreness after he returned from a three-game absence to play most of the first half. He felt the hamstring tighten up after checking back in with 6:54 to play in the half, subbed out with 2:29 remaining and never returned. He had eight points in 13 minutes. “I tried to make a few accelerations, and [it] kind of prevented me from doing that,” Beal said. “It’s frustrating because I didn’t have that the last 48 hours. Nobody wants to play more than me. But I’ve just got to be smart about it.” Source: Washington Post