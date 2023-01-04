Bucks 10, Raptors 11: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (24-13) play against the Toronto Raptors (21-21) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 10, Toronto Raptors 11 (Q1 02:34)

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Bucks goalie Brook Lopez's shutout bid is over.

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

BRICKING: After 15 straight misses, VanVleet has the Raptors' first field goal

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors-Bucks have seen this NBA scoring explosion and said 'no thanks'. Two teams are 3-of-30 combined after seven minutes in 1Q. Siakam gets big cheer as he makes free throw for TO's first point. He misses the second and Raptors trail 7-1. Not sure I've seen anything like it.

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

Wow, am I really watching the Raptors start this game 0-15 from the field. #smh

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Hey, the Raptors are on the board! Pascal Siakam scores the team's first point at the free throw line, 6:48 into the game, as the crowd erupts. They're still looking for their first FG (they're 0-for-15).

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

A standing ovation from a few fans here as the Raptors finally gets on the board with a Pascal Siakam free throw at the 5-minute mark. The crowd erupted in applause.

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

HUGE cheer as a Pascal Siakam free throw gets the Raptors on the board

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp enter here in the first quarter to join sixth man Bobby Portis on the floor.

Jay King @ByJayKing

I switched from Cavs-Suns because that was gross and then I landed on Bucks-Raptors which has somehow been uglier than @Jay King .

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors about to shoot FTs after 15 straight missed FGAs

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The Raptors score a point challenge

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

What a defensive performance by the Raptors!

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Chris Boucher, who only played 4 minutes in Indiana on Monday, is the Raptors' first sub tonight. Toronto is now 0-for-14 and has gone half the opening quarter without scoring a point.

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors make a sub before they score a point.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Good news: The Raptors have won a challenge.

Good news: The Raptors have won a challenge.
Bad news: No, they don't get points for it.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors are going to use their challenge less than six minutes into the game, only down 7, to save Siakam’s FIRST foul and with Giannis shooting FTs

Raptors are going to use their challenge less than six minutes into the game, only down 7, to save Siakam's FIRST foul and with Giannis shooting FTs
Don't get that one at all

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

The Raptors have missed their first 13 shots — yes, 13 — and only trail the Bucks 7-0. Just another in a litany of bad NBA games this season.

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

The good news is the Raptors are only trailing the Bucks 7-0 after starting out shooting 0/12. They've only attempted one shot at the rim, and missed that. Bucks shooting 3/8.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors have missed their first 13 shots and gone nearly 5 minutes without scoring. Some boos from a restless crowd as VanVleet pulled up and missed his last 3. Fortunately, the Bucks are just 3-for-8 with a couple turnovers and only lead 7-0.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I mean, it hasn’t been pretty for the Bucks thus far, but it hasn’t been as ugly as it’s been for the Raptors either.

I mean, it hasn't been pretty for the Bucks thus far, but it hasn't been as ugly as it's been for the Raptors either.
The Raptors are 0-for-13 to start the game and the Bucks lead, 7-0, with 7:24 left in the first quarter.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors have missed 13 shots in a row, smattering of boos and the crazy thing is, they're only down 7

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors are now 0-for-13 and there were some light boos after the latest miss, a deep 3 from VanVleet.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Not in Toronto tonight for #Bucks – #Raptors. Will tweet sporadically, perhaps sarcastically, and in GIFs pic.twitter.com/7LrJG061kH

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

I asked O.G. Anunoby if he gets nervous when he has to cover someone like Giannis, as he is tonight.

I asked O.G. Anunoby if he gets nervous when he has to cover someone like Giannis, as he is tonight.
"No," O.G. said.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Seven missed FGs off the top for Toronto

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a hockey assist on the whip pass to Jevon Carter, who swung it to Pat Connaughton for a 3 and the Bucks' first bucket.

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

O.G. defending Giannis in single coverage early

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

OG gets the Giannis assignment to start. Pretty fun matchup, I'd say.

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Tonight in It's Getting Late Awfully Early, the Raptors play Giannis and the Pips (no Middleton or Jrue).

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

My guy

It is one of the more interesting questions heading into the game because the Raptors don’t play a real center.

My guy @Frank Madden just asked me who I thought Brook Lopez will guard tonight.
It is one of the more interesting questions heading into the game because the Raptors don't play a real center.
I'm guessing Scottie Barnes, but it'll be fun to watch throughout the game.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Brook matched his season-high with 6 blocks last night. This was his 7th game of the season with 5+ blocks.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Status quo for the Raptors

Status quo for the Raptors
VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam start against Milwaukee

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

“You can’t compare yourself with other players. We are unique. We have to be the best that we can be in what we do and that’s what I try to do. I try to create art.” –

"You can't compare yourself with other players. We are unique. We have to be the best that we can be in what we do and that's what I try to do. I try to create art." – @Giannis Antetokounmpo 
Before the Bucks tip, a look back at a special night in Milwaukee: theathletic.com/4056367/2023/0…

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

“You can’t compare yourself with other players. We are unique. We have to be the best that we can be in what we do and that’s what I try to do. I try to create art.” –

Before the Bucks tip, a look back at a special night in Milwaukee: 7:06 PM “You can’t compare yourself with other players. We are unique. We have to be the best that we can be in what we do and that’s what I try to do. I try to create art.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo Before the Bucks tip, a look back at a special night in Milwaukee: theathletic.com/4056367/2023/0…

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis’ career-high 55 points last night tied for the second-most points scored in a game in Bucks history.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Short-handed Bucks couldn’t get the job done at home on January 5, 2022 in their 117-111 loss to the Raptors.

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Nick Nurse was asked if he and the front office are on the same page regarding the issues the Raptors are dealing with: "100%," he said.

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors will start the regulars from last year: VanVleet, Trent, O.G., Siakam and Barnes.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday's injury report designation has been changed to non-COVID illness. He remains OUT for the #Bucks tonight.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Same starters for the Raptors vs Milwaukee (FVV, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Barnes), though Nurse says the bench rotation could look a bit different tonight.

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Raptors are keeping the same starting lineup as last game. Gary Trent Jr. remains a starter

Chiney Ogwumike @chiney

Unreal. Giannis just scored the 2nd most PAINT POINTS in a game over the last 25 years: pic.twitter.com/kBUjD3T8KF

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks submitted their injury report for tonight’s game in Toronto.

OUT:

George Hill (non-COVID illness)

Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness)

Joe Ingles (left knee injury management)

The Bucks submitted their injury report for tonight's game in Toronto.
OUT:
George Hill (non-COVID illness)
Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness)
Joe Ingles (left knee injury management)
Khris Middleton (right knee soreness)

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Including tonight, the Raptors have had a rest advantage in 8 of their last 13 home games, with the other team coming in on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. They're 3-4 in those games. Only Atlanta has played more games with a rest advantage this season.

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Look, the Raptors are scoring just 0.4 points/100 possessions less than the 73-win Warriors did, why is everyone complaining about the offence?