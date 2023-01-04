Bucks 10, Raptors 11: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (24-13) play against the Toronto Raptors (21-21) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 10, Toronto Raptors 11 (Q1 02:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
BRICKING: After 15 straight misses, VanVleet has the Raptors’ first field goal – 8:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors-Bucks have seen this NBA scoring explosion and said ‘no thanks’. Two teams are 3-of-30 combined after seven minutes in 1Q. Siakam gets big cheer as he makes free throw for TO’s first point. He misses the second and Raptors trail 7-1. Not sure I’ve seen anything like it. – 8:04 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Wow, am I really watching the Raptors start this game 0-15 from the field. #smh – 8:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Hey, the Raptors are on the board! Pascal Siakam scores the team’s first point at the free throw line, 6:48 into the game, as the crowd erupts. They’re still looking for their first FG (they’re 0-for-15). – 8:03 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
A standing ovation from a few fans here as the Raptors finally gets on the board with a Pascal Siakam free throw at the 5-minute mark. The crowd erupted in applause. – 8:03 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
HUGE cheer as a Pascal Siakam free throw gets the Raptors on the board – 8:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher, who only played 4 minutes in Indiana on Monday, is the Raptors’ first sub tonight. Toronto is now 0-for-14 and has gone half the opening quarter without scoring a point. – 8:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Good news: The Raptors have won a challenge.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are going to use their challenge less than six minutes into the game, only down 7, to save Siakam’s FIRST foul and with Giannis shooting FTs
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
The Raptors have missed their first 13 shots — yes, 13 — and only trail the Bucks 7-0. Just another in a litany of bad NBA games this season. – 7:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The good news is the Raptors are only trailing the Bucks 7-0 after starting out shooting 0/12. They’ve only attempted one shot at the rim, and missed that. Bucks shooting 3/8. – 7:53 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have missed their first 13 shots and gone nearly 5 minutes without scoring. Some boos from a restless crowd as VanVleet pulled up and missed his last 3. Fortunately, the Bucks are just 3-for-8 with a couple turnovers and only lead 7-0. – 7:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Raptors have missed their first 13 shots. pic.twitter.com/7kHqegUbIx – 7:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have missed 13 shots in a row, smattering of boos and the crazy thing is, they’re only down 7 – 7:51 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors are now 0-for-13 and there were some light boos after the latest miss, a deep 3 from VanVleet. – 7:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Not in Toronto tonight for #Bucks – #Raptors. Will tweet sporadically, perhaps sarcastically, and in GIFs pic.twitter.com/7LrJG061kH – 7:48 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I asked O.G. Anunoby if he gets nervous when he has to cover someone like Giannis, as he is tonight.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG gets the Giannis assignment to start. Pretty fun matchup, I’d say. – 7:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Tonight in It’s Getting Late Awfully Early, the Raptors play Giannis and the Pips (no Middleton or Jrue). – 7:41 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
My guy @Frank Madden just asked me who I thought Brook Lopez will guard tonight.
It is one of the more interesting questions heading into the game because the Raptors don’t play a real center.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook matched his season-high with 6 blocks last night. This was his 7th game of the season with 5+ blocks.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Status quo for the Raptors
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“You can’t compare yourself with other players. We are unique. We have to be the best that we can be in what we do and that’s what I try to do. I try to create art.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“You can’t compare yourself with other players. We are unique. We have to be the best that we can be in what we do and that’s what I try to do. I try to create art.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis’ career-high 55 points last night tied for the second-most points scored in a game in Bucks history.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Short-handed Bucks couldn’t get the job done at home on January 5, 2022 in their 117-111 loss to the Raptors.
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
A history making performance for @Giannis Antetokounmpo – who sets a new career high and notches his 3rd straight 40/10/5 game leading the @Milwaukee Bucks to win over the Wizards. Hear the calls from @DaveKoehnPxP and from Giannis, his coach and teammates after the win
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jumpman, Jumpman, Jumpman.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He makes me tired watching him play”
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse was asked if he and the front office are on the same page regarding the issues the Raptors are dealing with: “100%,” he said. – 5:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors will start the regulars from last year: VanVleet, Trent, O.G., Siakam and Barnes. – 5:53 PM
Raptors will start the regulars from last year: VanVleet, Trent, O.G., Siakam and Barnes. – 5:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday’s injury report designation has been changed to non-COVID illness. He remains OUT for the #Bucks tonight. – 5:49 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Same starters for the Raptors vs Milwaukee (FVV, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Barnes), though Nurse says the bench rotation could look a bit different tonight. – 5:48 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Raptors are keeping the same starting lineup as last game. Gary Trent Jr. remains a starter – 5:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Unreal. Giannis just scored the 2nd most PAINT POINTS in a game over the last 25 years: pic.twitter.com/kBUjD3T8KF – 5:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Giannis in town, working on the details: pic.twitter.com/mqROeHabLD – 5:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back at it tonight against the Raptors.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Including tonight, the Raptors have had a rest advantage in 8 of their last 13 home games, with the other team coming in on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. They’re 3-4 in those games. Only Atlanta has played more games with a rest advantage this season. – 1:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Look, the Raptors are scoring just 0.4 points/100 possessions less than the 73-win Warriors did, why is everyone complaining about the offence? – 1:57 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
