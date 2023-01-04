Bucks vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $7,495,255 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $9,191,730 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: SN
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: Sportsnet 590
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Antetokounmpo after scoring career high: I want to get in a position … that my game is boring sportando.basketball/en/antetokounm…3:17 AM
BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored career-high in points in a victory over Wizards 🔥
55 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/iUPpD45s7j2:22 AM

Josh Robbins
@JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal aggravated his hamstring injury during Tuesday’s loss in Milwaukee, and it looks like Beal and Wizards will remain ultra-cautious to ensure the injury heals once and for all. Here’s my story in @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/4056366/2023/0…2:16 AM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
🪙🪙Giannis Antetokounmpo scores career-high 55 points as the #Bucks beat the #Wizards 123-113
🩺Jrue Holiday speaks on his 2-month battle with various illnesses
🚫 Bucks slow down Wizards bigs.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 1:48 AM
Milwaukee Bucks
@Bucks
“We don’t only play for the name on the back. We play for the name on the front.” pic.twitter.com/tjF7CzLmEG1:47 AM

