Bucks vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $7,495,255 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $9,191,730 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: SN
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: Sportsnet 590
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Sportando
Antetokounmpo after scoring career high: I want to get in a position … that my game is boring sportando.basketball/en/antetokounm… – 3:17 AM
@BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored career-high in points in a victory over Wizards 🔥
55 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/iUPpD45s7j – 2:22 AM
@JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal aggravated his hamstring injury during Tuesday’s loss in Milwaukee, and it looks like Beal and Wizards will remain ultra-cautious to ensure the injury heals once and for all. Here’s my story in @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/4056366/2023/0… – 2:16 AM
@JimOwczarski
🪙🪙Giannis Antetokounmpo scores career-high 55 points as the #Bucks beat the #Wizards 123-113
🩺Jrue Holiday speaks on his 2-month battle with various illnesses
🚫 Bucks slow down Wizards bigs.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:48 AM
@Bucks
“We don’t only play for the name on the back. We play for the name on the front.” pic.twitter.com/tjF7CzLmEG – 1:47 AM