Caris LeVert the Cavs' top trade asset?

Chris Fedor: I’ve talked to a few different people around the NBA and they believe that Caris LeVert is the best asset that the Cavs have in terms of a trade because he can help teams right now. And he can also help their salary because he’s an expiring contract. And beyond that, his salary number matches a lot of guys that are perceived to be available around the NBA.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs really miss Darius Garland tonight. With Caris LeVert having a tough night, there’s no real other creator in addition to Donovan Mitchell. Once he gives the ball up, he’s having a really tough time getting it back. – 8:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Bulls: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen.
Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are OUT tonight. – 6:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are OUT tonight against Chicago Bulls, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. It will be their 2nd consecutive missed game. Sources say Cavs will go with same fill-in starters as Saturday night — Caris LeVert and Kevin Love
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
NBA Last Two Minute Report shows that #Cavs Caris LeVert fouled DeMar DeRozan on the potential game-winning fadeaway. There was some chatter after the game in the locker room between LeVert and teammates about whether LeVert made contact with DeRozan’s arm. – 2:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA L2M rules that Caris LeVert should’ve been called for shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan’s game-winning attempt with 2.6 seconds left. – 1:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
NBA’s last two minute report says that Caris LeVert should have been called for a foul on DeMar DeRozan’s shot attempt at the end of the game. – 1:45 PM

Cayleigh Griffin: The Cavaliers will once again be without Evan Mobley and Darius Garland tonight vs. Chicago. Kevin Love and Caris LeVert will start again. -via Twitter @cayleighgriffin / January 2, 2023
Rob Schaefer: L2M from last night’s Bulls-Cavs game says Caris LeVert should have been called for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan’s game-winning attempt. It was the only miss on the report. Second time that’s happened to Bulls this season. Oof. -via Twitter @rob_schaef / January 1, 2023
Extending Kevin Love’s minutes imperils the defense. Caris LeVert is average on that end, but he’s at 33% for his career on 3s and works best as a score-first jitterbug. Okoro has looked better of late. Wade is good, but perhaps a little overstretched as a mega-minutes starter. The best in-house solution for now might be to slide more of the Okoro/Stevens minutes to LeVert and Cedi Osman. League sources expect the Cavs to search the trade market for another short-term wing option. -via ESPN / December 31, 2022

