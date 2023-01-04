D'Angelo Russell unfollows Timberwolves on Instagram

The Minnesota Timberwolves and D’Angelo Russell may be on the verge of a split if the star guard’s recent social media activity is any indication. According to a Wolves news page on Twitter, the veteran guard is no longer following the team’s official account on Instagram.
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ ahnfiredigital.com
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince has been out for the last 20 games with a shoulder injury, but he has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday against Portland.
D’Angelo Russell, who missed the last game with an illness, is not on the injury report. Naz Reid (back spasms) remains questionable – 5:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
We’re slowly learning what goes into the process of letting Anthony Edwards playmake/play point guard more often.
Given that DLo was out, I thought this answer was interesting when I asked Ant about why there were more play calls tonight than normal. Also a funny Ant answer. pic.twitter.com/4nbyd0nd5l – 12:03 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves need to add a point guard or actually lean into Point Ant in a major way. Nowell, Rivers and SloMo are half-measures on a team that clearly needs more control and ball movement.
Not specific to tonight. Even if DLo and JMac are healthy, they still need more true PG play. – 9:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves have just added D’Angelo Russell to the injury report and listed him as questionable with an illness. – 5:19 PM
Yossi Gozlan: Lowry is struggling with the Heat for the second year in a row. While it’s debatable whether Russell is an upgrade or can be reinvigorated under “Heat Culture,” their reasons for doing this deal are mainly financial. Miami is set to be close to $20 million over the luxury tax next season after extending Tyler Herro to a four-year, $130 million extension. Swapping Lowry, who is owed $29.7 million for next season, for Russell’s expiring contract would solve that tax crunch. -via HoopsHype / January 4, 2023
Minnesota: D’Angelo Russell (illness) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game against Portland. Taurean Prince (right shoulder subluxation) and Naz Reid (back spasms) are questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 3, 2023
Brian Windhorst: I said that the Timberwolves could use a guy like Mike Conley… It doesn’t appear Mike Conley is available, at least right now. -via Apple Podcasts / January 3, 2023
