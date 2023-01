Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis recovery 'going right according to plan'

The win came two days after James expressed his weariness with losing at this stage in his career, especially while playing well. Pregame, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the statements helped propel the team. “I think it motivates, I think it inspires them to go out and do their jobs,” Ham said. “And again, our thing is you don’t have to play outside of yourself. Just play within the confines of the system and allow the game, allow the execution to help you. … He’s one that tries to empower his teammates so I don’t think anyone took that as a slight. I think they took it as, ‘You know what? He’s right. We need to pick up our stuff up and really try to apply it in unison.’” -via Los Angeles Times / December 31, 2022