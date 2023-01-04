Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis recovery 'going right according to plan'

Mark Medina: There’s no timeline on Anthony Davis after recently having an MRI. But Lakers coach Darvin Ham said that AD’s recovery is “going right according to plan.”
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
As Georgetown loses record 25th straight Big East regular-season game, AD calls it a 'frustrating time'. zagsblog.com/2023/01/04/as-… – 9:33 PM
As Georgetown loses record 25th straight Big East regular-season game, AD calls it a ‘frustrating time’. zagsblog.com/2023/01/04/as-… – 9:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
There's no timeline on Anthony Davis after recently having an MRI. But Lakers coach Darvin Ham said that AD's recovery is "going right according to plan." – 9:15 PM
There’s no timeline on Anthony Davis after recently having an MRI. But Lakers coach Darvin Ham said that AD’s recovery is “going right according to plan.” – 9:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham couldn't help but laugh after preaching "next man up" to compensate for LeBron James' absence tonight vs. Heat. Ham: "Somebody is going to have to give us 43, 15 and 9." – 9:10 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham couldn’t help but laugh after preaching “next man up” to compensate for LeBron James’ absence tonight vs. Heat. Ham: “Somebody is going to have to give us 43, 15 and 9.” – 9:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham couldn’t help but laugh after preaching “next man up” to compensate for LeBron James’ absence tonight vs. Heat. Ham: “Somebody is going to have to give us 43, 15 and 9. – 9:10 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham couldn’t help but laugh after preaching “next man up” to compensate for LeBron James’ absence tonight vs. Heat. Ham: “Somebody is going to have to give us 43, 15 and 9. – 9:10 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q1: Bulls 40, Nets 33
Great first quarter for Bulls offensively. Shot 76%, made four 3s ad had 9 assists. Patrick Williams has 12 early points.
Defensively, Bulls also have 3 steals and 2 blocks, including Zach LaVine on a Kyrie Irving 3-pointer. – 8:34 PM
End of Q1: Bulls 40, Nets 33
Great first quarter for Bulls offensively. Shot 76%, made four 3s ad had 9 assists. Patrick Williams has 12 early points.
Defensively, Bulls also have 3 steals and 2 blocks, including Zach LaVine on a Kyrie Irving 3-pointer. – 8:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “He’s going right according to plan.”
Ham confirmed Davis had another MRI recently.
“It’s right on pace with what we thought it’d be,” Ham added. – 8:29 PM
Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “He’s going right according to plan.”
Ham confirmed Davis had another MRI recently.
“It’s right on pace with what we thought it’d be,” Ham added. – 8:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Darvin Ham on Bam: "The kid has great feet, great active hands. … I just think he's just a phenomenal young player." – 8:23 PM
Darvin Ham on Bam: “The kid has great feet, great active hands. … I just think he’s just a phenomenal young player.” – 8:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Darvin Ham cites Adebayo's fast twitch for his defensive abilities. "I just think he's a phenomenal young player." – 8:23 PM
Darvin Ham cites Adebayo’s fast twitch for his defensive abilities. “I just think he’s a phenomenal young player.” – 8:23 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has a “common cold” and was told to “stay home,”
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said – 8:21 PM
LeBron James has a “common cold” and was told to “stay home,”
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said – 8:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James has "the common cold" and is staying home for tonight's game vs the Heat – 8:20 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James has “the common cold” and is staying home for tonight’s game vs the Heat – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on LeBron: "Just under the weather. Just the common cold, it sounds like." – 8:19 PM
Darvin Ham on LeBron: “Just under the weather. Just the common cold, it sounds like.” – 8:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat depth continues to be tested. Duncan Robinson will miss the next month for finger surgery miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat will be without at least three players for the next month, but gets to face a Lakers team tonight without Anthony Davis and LeBron James – 7:14 PM
Heat depth continues to be tested. Duncan Robinson will miss the next month for finger surgery miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat will be without at least three players for the next month, but gets to face a Lakers team tonight without Anthony Davis and LeBron James – 7:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
LeBron James out tonight vs. Heat because of non-COVID illness. So Heat getting the Lakers without LeBron and Anthony Davis. – 3:59 PM
LeBron James out tonight vs. Heat because of non-COVID illness. So Heat getting the Lakers without LeBron and Anthony Davis. – 3:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
LeBron James out tonight vs. Heat due to a non-COVID illness. That's with Anthony Davis already out. Otherwise, there's not much there there for the Lakers, say, beyond Russell Westbrook. – 3:58 PM
LeBron James out tonight vs. Heat due to a non-COVID illness. That’s with Anthony Davis already out. Otherwise, there’s not much there there for the Lakers, say, beyond Russell Westbrook. – 3:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most SPG + BPG this season:
4.2 — Jaren Jackson Jr
3.4 — Anthony Davis
3.3 — Nicolas Claxton
3.2 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/kFo1KwWYcZ – 11:48 AM
Most SPG + BPG this season:
4.2 — Jaren Jackson Jr
3.4 — Anthony Davis
3.3 — Nicolas Claxton
3.2 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/kFo1KwWYcZ – 11:48 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Rookie Nikola Jovic out at least four weeks with back injury. And rest of Heat injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Lakers miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Lakers will remain without Anthony Davis and are listing LeBron James as questionable vs. Heat – 8:31 PM
NEW: Rookie Nikola Jovic out at least four weeks with back injury. And rest of Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Lakers miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Lakers will remain without Anthony Davis and are listing LeBron James as questionable vs. Heat – 8:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Two weeks ago, Anthony Davis limped off the floor and the Lakers’ season appeared to be hanging on by a thread.
Ten games later, they’re 5-5, treading water in the Play-In race behind All-NBA production from LeBron James and an evolving supporting cast: theathletic.com/4053509/2023/0… – 6:11 PM
Two weeks ago, Anthony Davis limped off the floor and the Lakers’ season appeared to be hanging on by a thread.
Ten games later, they’re 5-5, treading water in the Play-In race behind All-NBA production from LeBron James and an evolving supporting cast: theathletic.com/4053509/2023/0… – 6:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest FG% on 25+ PPG this season:
61.5 — Jokic
60.8 — Zion
59.4 — AD
56.4 — KD pic.twitter.com/GsXKi7SQWn – 11:21 AM
Highest FG% on 25+ PPG this season:
61.5 — Jokic
60.8 — Zion
59.4 — AD
56.4 — KD pic.twitter.com/GsXKi7SQWn – 11:21 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kind of a wild stat this early in the season: the Lakers have two separate players who have averaged 34 or more PPG over a 10-game stretch.
LeBron is averaging 34.6 points per game in his last 10.
Anthony Davis averaged 34.2 from 11/11-12/4. – 1:07 AM
Kind of a wild stat this early in the season: the Lakers have two separate players who have averaged 34 or more PPG over a 10-game stretch.
LeBron is averaging 34.6 points per game in his last 10.
Anthony Davis averaged 34.2 from 11/11-12/4. – 1:07 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on the Lakers
“They’re like us (Injury wise)… They don’t want to get too far back without Anthony Davis, they have played 3 really good games in the last four” – 5:21 PM
Clifford on the Lakers
“They’re like us (Injury wise)… They don’t want to get too far back without Anthony Davis, they have played 3 really good games in the last four” – 5:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday's @lockedonlakers podcast, on YouTube. What we know/don't know about Anthony Davis' injury, and how long can LeBron carry the Lakers? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtu.be/iIqfj1Ijcz0?t=6 – 4:10 PM
youtu.be/iIqfj1Ijcz0?t=6 – 4:10 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast, on YouTube. What we know/don’t know about Anthony Davis’ injury, and how long can LeBron carry the Lakers? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/iIqfj1Ijcz0?t=6 – 4:10 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
I think he's serious, but Utah AD Mark Harlan said on the ESPN 700 pregame that Ohio State AD Gene Smith sent him a fruit basket after Utah beat USC, which got Ohio State to the CFP.

That's amazing. – 3:35 PM
That’s amazing. – 3:35 PM
I think he’s serious, but Utah AD Mark Harlan said on the ESPN 700 pregame that Ohio State AD Gene Smith sent him a fruit basket after Utah beat USC, which got Ohio State to the CFP.
That’s amazing. – 3:35 PM
Kevin O’Connor: Players with 50+ points this NBA season: Donovan Mitchell: 71 Luka Doncic: 60 Joel Embiid: 59 Devin Booker: 58 Anthony Davis: 55 Klay Thompson: 54 Joel Embiid: 53 Pascal Siakam: 52 Luka Doncic: 51 Devin Booker: 51 Darius Garland: 51 Luka Doncic: 50 Steph Curry: 50 -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / January 3, 2023
Even if Davis can return to the court to finish off the 2022-23 season with the Lakers, he knows that surgery could be necessary down the line. “Something to consider, in the offseason, to remove [the bone spur],” he said. “I think the biggest thing is the stress reaction, though, just monitoring that. Because that can definitely lead to six, seven, eight months out — which I would rather take four weeks than seven months. I’m not saying I’ll be back in four weeks — but hopefully.” -via ESPN / December 31, 2022
“It’s healing pretty quickly,” Davis said Friday. “So when we get back to L.A., we’ll do another image of the foot, and see how far it’s healed since the last time. … If I see that it’s healed properly, or enough where I can go start ramping up on the court, then we’ll start that process.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 31, 2022
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham said that Lonnie Walker IV recently began experiencing tendinitis in his knee. He said the Lakers are “bringing him along slow.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / January 4, 2023
The win came two days after James expressed his weariness with losing at this stage in his career, especially while playing well. Pregame, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the statements helped propel the team. “I think it motivates, I think it inspires them to go out and do their jobs,” Ham said. “And again, our thing is you don’t have to play outside of yourself. Just play within the confines of the system and allow the game, allow the execution to help you. … He’s one that tries to empower his teammates so I don’t think anyone took that as a slight. I think they took it as, ‘You know what? He’s right. We need to pick up our stuff up and really try to apply it in unison.’” -via Los Angeles Times / December 31, 2022
