Duncan Robinson out at least a month after finger surgery

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Quick version of some Heat news from LA: Duncan Robinson to undergo finger surgery, miss at least four weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:55 PM
Quick version of some Heat news from LA: Duncan Robinson to undergo finger surgery, miss at least four weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
It’s being reported that Duncan Robinson injured his finger in November in Washington.
To clarify — because Robinson did not play in that game — he sustained the injury in pre-practice before shootaround. – 2:54 PM
It’s being reported that Duncan Robinson injured his finger in November in Washington.
To clarify — because Robinson did not play in that game — he sustained the injury in pre-practice before shootaround. – 2:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Duncan Robinson sidelined at least a month for finger surgery. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:54 PM
Heat’s Duncan Robinson sidelined at least a month for finger surgery. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So because of surgery the Heat will be at least the next month without Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic, and Duncan Robinson. That will leave the team with a maximum of 13 players available on game nights. and that’s with Dedmon dealing with ongoing foot issue. – 2:42 PM
So because of surgery the Heat will be at least the next month without Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic, and Duncan Robinson. That will leave the team with a maximum of 13 players available on game nights. and that’s with Dedmon dealing with ongoing foot issue. – 2:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson is having surgery on the middle finger on his right hand today. He will be out for at least four weeks and then be re-evaluated. – 2:20 PM
Duncan Robinson is having surgery on the middle finger on his right hand today. He will be out for at least four weeks and then be re-evaluated. – 2:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson will require finger surgery and be out for four weeks. The injury was sustained in Washington in November and has not healed since. – 2:19 PM
Duncan Robinson will require finger surgery and be out for four weeks. The injury was sustained in Washington in November and has not healed since. – 2:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Been a while since we broke out the ⛽️⛽️⛽️⛽️ for John Wall… starts second quarter with an and-one through Duncan Robinson, draws another foul in transition after Kennard intercepts Oladipo’s pass. – 11:10 PM
Been a while since we broke out the ⛽️⛽️⛽️⛽️ for John Wall… starts second quarter with an and-one through Duncan Robinson, draws another foul in transition after Kennard intercepts Oladipo’s pass. – 11:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has already used five players off its bench: Orlando Robinson, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. – 11:05 PM
Heat has already used five players off its bench: Orlando Robinson, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. – 11:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem, Gabe Vincent, Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson will be available tonight vs. Clippers.
Caleb Martin’s status is still in question. – 8:56 PM
Udonis Haslem, Gabe Vincent, Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson will be available tonight vs. Clippers.
Caleb Martin’s status is still in question. – 8:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent have been upgraded to probable for Miami tonight. – 7:43 PM
Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent have been upgraded to probable for Miami tonight. – 7:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Monday night at Clippers:
Out: Dedmon, Yurtseven, Jovic.
Questionable: Haslem, Martin, Vincent, Duncan Robinson.
Probable: Butler. – 8:31 PM
Heat injury report for Monday night at Clippers:
Out: Dedmon, Yurtseven, Jovic.
Questionable: Haslem, Martin, Vincent, Duncan Robinson.
Probable: Butler. – 8:31 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Duncan Robinson on his finger surgery, “Ultimately you’ve got to make a decision.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 4, 2023
Ira Winderman: Dewayne Dedmon (foot) upgraded to questionable for Heat for Wednesday vs. Lakers. Nikola Jovic (back) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) out. Udonis Haslem (Achilles), Duncan Robinson (hamstring) also questionable. Caleb Martin (quad), Gabe Vincent (knee) probable. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 3, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent have been upgraded from questionable to probable for tonight’s game vs. Clippers (10:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun). Udonis Haslem and Caleb Martin remain questionable. Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic and Dewayne Dedmon already ruled out. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 2, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.