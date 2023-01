Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'A lot of people think my game is boring'

After the game he was asked by Zora Stephenson about the impressive free-throw shooting night that he had. “That’s what I do,” the 2021 NBA champion said just before his teammates poured water on him. “A lot of people think my game is boring, but I just try to do better, try to do whatever it takes to help my team win. At the end of the day, I got to get better at the free-throw line . “I’m just trying to put some extra work there, find my teammates, create for them open threes and try to attack in the paint as much as I can.”Source: TalkBasket