Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'A lot of people think my game is boring'

After the game he was asked by Zora Stephenson about the impressive free-throw shooting night that he had. “That’s what I do,” the 2021 NBA champion said just before his teammates poured water on him. “A lot of people think my game is boring, but I just try to do better, try to do whatever it takes to help my team win. At the end of the day, I got to get better at the free-throw line. “I’m just trying to put some extra work there, find my teammates, create for them open threes and try to attack in the paint as much as I can.”
Source: TalkBasket
Source: TalkBasket
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last three games:
✅ 45 PTS, 22 REB, 7 AST
✅ 43 PTS, 20 REB, 5 AST
✅ 55 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
He’s the third player in NBA history to average at least 45p/10r/5a over a three-game span (Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last three games:
✅ 45 PTS, 22 REB, 7 AST
✅ 43 PTS, 20 REB, 5 AST
✅ 55 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
He’s the third player in NBA history to average at least 45p/10r/5a over a three-game span (Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Giannis’ 55-point game last night was the NBA’s 14th of 50 or more already this season.
That puts the NBA on pace for 31 this season, which would be the most in the non-Wilt era. There were 23 in the 2019-20 season.
(There were 57 in 1961-62, 34 in 1962-63, mostly Wilt.) – 9:06 AM
Giannis’ 55-point game last night was the NBA’s 14th of 50 or more already this season.
That puts the NBA on pace for 31 this season, which would be the most in the non-Wilt era. There were 23 in the 2019-20 season.
(There were 57 in 1961-62, 34 in 1962-63, mostly Wilt.) – 9:06 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 55 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 7 AST
He’s the fourth player in NBA history to record at least three straight 40p/10r/5a games:
✅ Elgin Baylor (2x)
✅ Wilt Chamberlain
✅ Russell Westbrook
✅ Antetokounmpo
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:05 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 55 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 7 AST
He’s the fourth player in NBA history to record at least three straight 40p/10r/5a games:
✅ Elgin Baylor (2x)
✅ Wilt Chamberlain
✅ Russell Westbrook
✅ Antetokounmpo
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:05 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Let the scoring continue, Giannis drops 55 on Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/04/thr… – 8:18 AM
Three things to Know: Let the scoring continue, Giannis drops 55 on Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/04/thr… – 8:18 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Giannis with 55 last night, latest to join the 50-point club this season. What’s behind the scoring inflation in NBA? On the next Basketball Illuminati … 👁️ – 7:57 AM
Giannis with 55 last night, latest to join the 50-point club this season. What’s behind the scoring inflation in NBA? On the next Basketball Illuminati … 👁️ – 7:57 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo is striving to reach his full potential 🔥
📸 @Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/i8jy1XijQ3 – 5:06 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is striving to reach his full potential 🔥
📸 @Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/i8jy1XijQ3 – 5:06 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Antetokounmpo after scoring career high: I want to get in a position … that my game is boring sportando.basketball/en/antetokounm… – 3:17 AM
Antetokounmpo after scoring career high: I want to get in a position … that my game is boring sportando.basketball/en/antetokounm… – 3:17 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored career-high in points in a victory over Wizards 🔥
55 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/iUPpD45s7j – 2:22 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored career-high in points in a victory over Wizards 🔥
55 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/iUPpD45s7j – 2:22 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
🪙🪙Giannis Antetokounmpo scores career-high 55 points as the #Bucks beat the #Wizards 123-113
🩺Jrue Holiday speaks on his 2-month battle with various illnesses
🚫 Bucks slow down Wizards bigs.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:48 AM
🪙🪙Giannis Antetokounmpo scores career-high 55 points as the #Bucks beat the #Wizards 123-113
🩺Jrue Holiday speaks on his 2-month battle with various illnesses
🚫 Bucks slow down Wizards bigs.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:48 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career-high 55 the latest installment in NBA’s statistical boom
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 12:30 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career-high 55 the latest installment in NBA’s statistical boom
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 12:30 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Here is our quick news story on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career-high 55 points in tonight’s 123-113 win.
“I’m going to have to use foreign languages.” – Brook Lopez, trying to figure out new ways to describe Antetokounmpo’s greatness
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4056074/2023/0… – 11:38 PM
Here is our quick news story on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career-high 55 points in tonight’s 123-113 win.
“I’m going to have to use foreign languages.” – Brook Lopez, trying to figure out new ways to describe Antetokounmpo’s greatness
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4056074/2023/0… – 11:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Three games in NBA tonight
– Giannis scores NBA season-high 38 paint points, sets career-high with double-nickel
– Shorthanded OKC gives standard Celtics starters 150
– Jazz lose another game decided at the buzzer despite ILOVEMARKKANEN getting fouled on yet another late 3 – 11:34 PM
Three games in NBA tonight
– Giannis scores NBA season-high 38 paint points, sets career-high with double-nickel
– Shorthanded OKC gives standard Celtics starters 150
– Jazz lose another game decided at the buzzer despite ILOVEMARKKANEN getting fouled on yet another late 3 – 11:34 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
A new career high and some more records for Giannis on a regular Tuesday night
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:55 PM
A new career high and some more records for Giannis on a regular Tuesday night
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:55 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis is averaging 42.5 PPG since Christmas and he’s not the NBA’s leading scorer over that stretch. – 10:41 PM
Giannis is averaging 42.5 PPG since Christmas and he’s not the NBA’s leading scorer over that stretch. – 10:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In the last week we’ve seen
— Spida 71-point game
— Luka 60/21/10 game
— Giannis 55/10/7 game
— LeBron 47/10/9
— Klay 54-point, 10 3P game pic.twitter.com/fTwYNXuDro – 10:38 PM
In the last week we’ve seen
— Spida 71-point game
— Luka 60/21/10 game
— Giannis 55/10/7 game
— LeBron 47/10/9
— Klay 54-point, 10 3P game pic.twitter.com/fTwYNXuDro – 10:38 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis is the 5th player in NBA history with at least 140 points and 50 rebounds over any 3-game stretch.
Wilt did it 110 different times.
3-game stretches with 140 points and 50 rebounds
Wilt Chamberlain: 110
Elgin Baylor: 9
Moses Malone: 1
Bob McAdoo: 1
via @Stathead – 10:38 PM
Giannis is the 5th player in NBA history with at least 140 points and 50 rebounds over any 3-game stretch.
Wilt did it 110 different times.
3-game stretches with 140 points and 50 rebounds
Wilt Chamberlain: 110
Elgin Baylor: 9
Moses Malone: 1
Bob McAdoo: 1
via @Stathead – 10:38 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
This Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk attempt is the most audacious thing that happened in the NBA tonight. And it didn’t even go in.
Still in awe. pic.twitter.com/rGSddCMmwA – 10:35 PM
This Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk attempt is the most audacious thing that happened in the NBA tonight. And it didn’t even go in.
Still in awe. pic.twitter.com/rGSddCMmwA – 10:35 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Giannis was *19/25 in the restricted area* and created almost all of those himself. That’s like prime Wilt/Shaq stuff. Absolute physical domination. pic.twitter.com/lJMozbJ2X1 – 10:35 PM
Giannis was *19/25 in the restricted area* and created almost all of those himself. That’s like prime Wilt/Shaq stuff. Absolute physical domination. pic.twitter.com/lJMozbJ2X1 – 10:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since Christmas:
Luka —
43.4 PPG | 12.0 RPG | 9.8 APG
Giannis —
42.5 PPG | 15.3 RPG | 5.5 APG
Jokic —
29.0 PPG | 10.3 RPG | 10.8 APG
LeBron —
36.6 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 6.2 APG
Embiid —
35.6 PPG | 10.0 RPG | 4.4 APG
Insane. pic.twitter.com/mX8aULVSNB – 10:33 PM
Since Christmas:
Luka —
43.4 PPG | 12.0 RPG | 9.8 APG
Giannis —
42.5 PPG | 15.3 RPG | 5.5 APG
Jokic —
29.0 PPG | 10.3 RPG | 10.8 APG
LeBron —
36.6 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 6.2 APG
Embiid —
35.6 PPG | 10.0 RPG | 4.4 APG
Insane. pic.twitter.com/mX8aULVSNB – 10:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Here are the players in NBA history with 140 points, 50 rebounds and 15 assists over any 3-game stretch:
Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Wilt Chamberlain.
Elgin Baylor.
That’s it.
Giannis is the first to do it since Wilt (who did it 6 times). Baylor did it 3 times. – 10:32 PM
Here are the players in NBA history with 140 points, 50 rebounds and 15 assists over any 3-game stretch:
Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Wilt Chamberlain.
Elgin Baylor.
That’s it.
Giannis is the first to do it since Wilt (who did it 6 times). Baylor did it 3 times. – 10:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
55/10/7 for Giannis
Amazing.
Seems like we get an epic performance on a nightly basis in the NBA this season. – 10:31 PM
55/10/7 for Giannis
Amazing.
Seems like we get an epic performance on a nightly basis in the NBA this season. – 10:31 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Giannis with 55. Me and @Kevin O’Connor talked about some reasons for these incredible performances on todays episode. The biggest reason though – this group of superstars in NBA right now are absolutely unbelievable. the size, speed, skill, ability of the best is just crazy – 10:30 PM
Giannis with 55. Me and @Kevin O’Connor talked about some reasons for these incredible performances on todays episode. The biggest reason though – this group of superstars in NBA right now are absolutely unbelievable. the size, speed, skill, ability of the best is just crazy – 10:30 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 55 points tonight is the 10th time an NBA player has scored 50 or more in a game in the last month. That’s more than in all but 18 full NBA seasons.
It’s the 14th time someone has dropped 50+ this season, already tied for 7th-most in an NBA season. – 10:30 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 55 points tonight is the 10th time an NBA player has scored 50 or more in a game in the last month. That’s more than in all but 18 full NBA seasons.
It’s the 14th time someone has dropped 50+ this season, already tied for 7th-most in an NBA season. – 10:30 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis last 3 games:
55 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists
43 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists
45 points, 22 rebounds, 7 assists – 10:26 PM
Giannis last 3 games:
55 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists
43 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists
45 points, 22 rebounds, 7 assists – 10:26 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leading scorers for the night over the last 8 days:
12/27: Luka 60
12/28: Giannis 45 (Zion 43, Jokic 40)
12/29: Julius Randle 41
12/30: LeBron 47 (GA 43, LaVine 43, CJ 42, Poole 41)
12/31: Luka 51 (PG 45)
1/1: Ja 35
1/2: Mitchell 71 (DeMar 44, Bron 43, Embiid 42)
1/3: Giannis 55 – 10:25 PM
Leading scorers for the night over the last 8 days:
12/27: Luka 60
12/28: Giannis 45 (Zion 43, Jokic 40)
12/29: Julius Randle 41
12/30: LeBron 47 (GA 43, LaVine 43, CJ 42, Poole 41)
12/31: Luka 51 (PG 45)
1/1: Ja 35
1/2: Mitchell 71 (DeMar 44, Bron 43, Embiid 42)
1/3: Giannis 55 – 10:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis in the last week:
55 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST
43 PTS | 20 REB | 5 AST
45 PTS | 22 REB | 7 AST
Freak. pic.twitter.com/4Or2Up98SN – 10:25 PM
Giannis in the last week:
55 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST
43 PTS | 20 REB | 5 AST
45 PTS | 22 REB | 7 AST
Freak. pic.twitter.com/4Or2Up98SN – 10:25 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Career high 55 points for Giannis who just continues to be a relentless force. Every time he looks like he is absolutely spent and has nothing left to give, he’ll give you another five minute all out burst to break your soul. No clue how he does it. – 10:24 PM
Career high 55 points for Giannis who just continues to be a relentless force. Every time he looks like he is absolutely spent and has nothing left to give, he’ll give you another five minute all out burst to break your soul. No clue how he does it. – 10:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis last 3 games:
47.7 PPG
17.3 RPG
6.3 APG
Averaging a career high in points this season. pic.twitter.com/tK0gf33gs5 – 10:23 PM
Giannis last 3 games:
47.7 PPG
17.3 RPG
6.3 APG
Averaging a career high in points this season. pic.twitter.com/tK0gf33gs5 – 10:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lose to the Bucks 123-113 as Giannis scored a career-high 55 points and both Beal and Gafford left with injuries. The winning streak ends at 5. – 10:22 PM
Wizards lose to the Bucks 123-113 as Giannis scored a career-high 55 points and both Beal and Gafford left with injuries. The winning streak ends at 5. – 10:22 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Career-high 55 points for Giannis. This MVP race is going to be bonkers. – 10:22 PM
Career-high 55 points for Giannis. This MVP race is going to be bonkers. – 10:22 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Bucks 123, Wizards 113
Porzingis: 22p 9r
Kuzma: 20p 4r
Gafford: 11p 12r
Antetokounmpo: career-high 55p, 10r, 7a – 10:22 PM
Final: Bucks 123, Wizards 113
Porzingis: 22p 9r
Kuzma: 20p 4r
Gafford: 11p 12r
Antetokounmpo: career-high 55p, 10r, 7a – 10:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Career high 55 for Giannis Antetokounmpo as the #Bucks win pic.twitter.com/51VwFBvBwW – 10:21 PM
Career high 55 for Giannis Antetokounmpo as the #Bucks win pic.twitter.com/51VwFBvBwW – 10:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bobby Portis tonight:
17 PTS
13 REB
7-13 FG
Portis and Giannis lead the league in double-doubles by teammates. pic.twitter.com/kMvAYmVGFH – 10:21 PM
Bobby Portis tonight:
17 PTS
13 REB
7-13 FG
Portis and Giannis lead the league in double-doubles by teammates. pic.twitter.com/kMvAYmVGFH – 10:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Bucks 123, Wizards 113
Porzingis: 22 pts., 9 rebs., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 20 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
Gafford: 11 pts., 12 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: Left game in 2Q with left hamstring soreness/did not return
Antetokounmpo: 55 pts. (career high), 10 rebs., 7 assts. – 10:21 PM
Final: Bucks 123, Wizards 113
Porzingis: 22 pts., 9 rebs., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 20 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
Gafford: 11 pts., 12 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: Left game in 2Q with left hamstring soreness/did not return
Antetokounmpo: 55 pts. (career high), 10 rebs., 7 assts. – 10:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis tonight:
55 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
20-33 FG
15-16 FT
Career high for the 2x MVP. pic.twitter.com/VTEpSEJaK9 – 10:21 PM
Giannis tonight:
55 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
20-33 FG
15-16 FT
Career high for the 2x MVP. pic.twitter.com/VTEpSEJaK9 – 10:21 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Giannis has just recorded his regular season career-high for points in one game.
https://t.co/VXMYohmjMk pic.twitter.com/UHR9ibpG4r – 10:20 PM
Giannis has just recorded his regular season career-high for points in one game.
https://t.co/VXMYohmjMk pic.twitter.com/UHR9ibpG4r – 10:20 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After the timeout, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been taken out of the game and his night appears to be done.
55 points. 10 rebounds. 7 assists.
That is a new single-game career-high for Antetokounmpo and he ends the night two points short of Michael Redd’s franchise record (57). – 10:20 PM
After the timeout, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been taken out of the game and his night appears to be done.
55 points. 10 rebounds. 7 assists.
That is a new single-game career-high for Antetokounmpo and he ends the night two points short of Michael Redd’s franchise record (57). – 10:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a career-high 55 points against the Wizards. The Porzingis-Gafford duo got a very different test tonight. – 10:20 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a career-high 55 points against the Wizards. The Porzingis-Gafford duo got a very different test tonight. – 10:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a career-high 55 points tonight against the Wizards. The Porzingis-Gafford duo got a very different test tonight. – 10:19 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a career-high 55 points tonight against the Wizards. The Porzingis-Gafford duo got a very different test tonight. – 10:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Antetokounmpo has the league’s fifth 50-point game in the past week, since Doncic had 60 on 12/27. Wasn’t it just yesterday that every single body was injured?! – 10:19 PM
Antetokounmpo has the league’s fifth 50-point game in the past week, since Doncic had 60 on 12/27. Wasn’t it just yesterday that every single body was injured?! – 10:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
that missed Giannis dunk was so awesome that it got the Milwaukee crowd going. – 10:17 PM
that missed Giannis dunk was so awesome that it got the Milwaukee crowd going. – 10:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Giannis has feasted all night long on the Wizards. He now has a career-high 53 points to go with 10 rebounds and 7 assists. He also has made 15-of-16 from the line. – 10:17 PM
Giannis has feasted all night long on the Wizards. He now has a career-high 53 points to go with 10 rebounds and 7 assists. He also has made 15-of-16 from the line. – 10:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford appears to have been injured on this play when Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to dunk on him. pic.twitter.com/dldhXUCDei – 10:16 PM
Daniel Gafford appears to have been injured on this play when Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to dunk on him. pic.twitter.com/dldhXUCDei – 10:16 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
NEW PERSONAL BEST FOR GIANNIS WITH 53 POINTS pic.twitter.com/EZYe99eCdk – 10:16 PM
NEW PERSONAL BEST FOR GIANNIS WITH 53 POINTS pic.twitter.com/EZYe99eCdk – 10:16 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
53 for Giannis is a career high. He’s also set the @Milwaukee Bucks franchise record for most points scored in a 3 game span – 10:15 PM
53 for Giannis is a career high. He’s also set the @Milwaukee Bucks franchise record for most points scored in a 3 game span – 10:15 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Antetokounmpo has 50&10. The Wizards are down nine with 1:48 to play. – 10:14 PM
Antetokounmpo has 50&10. The Wizards are down nine with 1:48 to play. – 10:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Giannis Antetokounmpo has the NBA’s 4th 50-point game in the last 4 days. – 10:12 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has the NBA’s 4th 50-point game in the last 4 days. – 10:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now up to 50 points on 18-of-30 shooting. He also has 10 rebounds and seven assists. – 10:12 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now up to 50 points on 18-of-30 shooting. He also has 10 rebounds and seven assists. – 10:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded his fourth career regular season 50-point game. – 10:11 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded his fourth career regular season 50-point game. – 10:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Wizards run a double at Giannis, he drives baseline and finishes with a reverse layup past KP. He’s feeling it. pic.twitter.com/F870BszmsQ – 10:04 PM
Wizards run a double at Giannis, he drives baseline and finishes with a reverse layup past KP. He’s feeling it. pic.twitter.com/F870BszmsQ – 10:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Wizards send the double at Giannis and he takes one spin toward the baseline and ends with a reverse layup. He’s feeling it. – 10:02 PM
Wizards send the double at Giannis and he takes one spin toward the baseline and ends with a reverse layup. He’s feeling it. – 10:02 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
There’s a Pat Connaughton corner 3 and the Bucks lead, 104-95, with 8:19 left. Timeout Wizards.
Antetokounmpo has 40 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. He has scored 40-plus points in 3 straight games.
Per @BucksPR, that matches the longest 40-point streak in franchise history. – 9:57 PM
There’s a Pat Connaughton corner 3 and the Bucks lead, 104-95, with 8:19 left. Timeout Wizards.
Antetokounmpo has 40 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. He has scored 40-plus points in 3 straight games.
Per @BucksPR, that matches the longest 40-point streak in franchise history. – 9:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo now has three straight games of at least 40 points and has hit that number five times in his last seven games. #Bucks lead 104-95. – 9:56 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo now has three straight games of at least 40 points and has hit that number five times in his last seven games. #Bucks lead 104-95. – 9:56 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis has now scored 40 or more in 3 consecutive games – joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Flynn Robinson as the only players in franchise history with a 3 game streak – 9:54 PM
Giannis has now scored 40 or more in 3 consecutive games – joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Flynn Robinson as the only players in franchise history with a 3 game streak – 9:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Bucks 90, Wizards 85
Porzingis: 18 pts., 7 rebs., 3 assts.
Gafford: 9 pts., 11 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: Left game in 2nd Quarter (left hamstring soreness)/Will not return
Antetokounmpo: 36 pts., 8 rebs., 5 assts.
Second-chance pts.: Bucks 15, Wizards 9 – 9:43 PM
End of the 3rd Quarter: Bucks 90, Wizards 85
Porzingis: 18 pts., 7 rebs., 3 assts.
Gafford: 9 pts., 11 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: Left game in 2nd Quarter (left hamstring soreness)/Will not return
Antetokounmpo: 36 pts., 8 rebs., 5 assts.
Second-chance pts.: Bucks 15, Wizards 9 – 9:43 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
the fake no-look pass and the shimmy after. Giannis having fun lol pic.twitter.com/dIweotQ6Rn – 9:36 PM
the fake no-look pass and the shimmy after. Giannis having fun lol pic.twitter.com/dIweotQ6Rn – 9:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards were up 49-46, but the Bucks closed the 1st half on a 15-0 run in the final 3:55. They lead 61-49. Giannis has 24 points already. – 9:05 PM
The Wizards were up 49-46, but the Bucks closed the 1st half on a 15-0 run in the final 3:55. They lead 61-49. Giannis has 24 points already. – 9:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis at half:
24 PTS
6 REB
9-15 FG
+20
How many for Giannis tonight? pic.twitter.com/O2v999rAry – 9:05 PM
Giannis at half:
24 PTS
6 REB
9-15 FG
+20
How many for Giannis tonight? pic.twitter.com/O2v999rAry – 9:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Bucks 61 Wizards 49
Porzingis: 13p
Kuzma: 10p
Beal: 8p 4a
Antetokounmpo: 24p
Portis: 10p
Bucks closed the quarter with a 15-0 run. – 9:04 PM
Halftime: Bucks 61 Wizards 49
Porzingis: 13p
Kuzma: 10p
Beal: 8p 4a
Antetokounmpo: 24p
Portis: 10p
Bucks closed the quarter with a 15-0 run. – 9:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Wizards 61-49 at the break. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 24-6-3 and Bobby Portis has 10-7-2. – 9:04 PM
#Bucks lead the #Wizards 61-49 at the break. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 24-6-3 and Bobby Portis has 10-7-2. – 9:04 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis vs. Giannis Anetokounmpo has been fun to watch so far. Porzingis has 13 pts on 4-5 FG in 13 min, Giannis has 15 pts and 5 reb in 14 min. – 8:55 PM
Kristaps Porzingis vs. Giannis Anetokounmpo has been fun to watch so far. Porzingis has 13 pts on 4-5 FG in 13 min, Giannis has 15 pts and 5 reb in 14 min. – 8:55 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis paying tribute to @Dominique Wilkins
pic.twitter.com/ek4DhBlab1 – 8:47 PM
Giannis paying tribute to @Dominique Wilkins
pic.twitter.com/ek4DhBlab1 – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are playing for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Wizards – it’s their first game together since Christmas Day in Boston. – 7:23 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are playing for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Wizards – it’s their first game together since Christmas Day in Boston. – 7:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole ranks ninth in the league in turnovers per game (3.6). Here are the eight guys who turn it over at a higher rate:
Paul George (3.6)
Luka Doncic (3.6)
Ja Morant (3.7)
James Harden (3.7)
Kevin Porter Jr. (3.7)
Trae Young (3.8)
Giannis (3.8)
Joel Embiid (3.9) – 6:33 PM
Jordan Poole ranks ninth in the league in turnovers per game (3.6). Here are the eight guys who turn it over at a higher rate:
Paul George (3.6)
Luka Doncic (3.6)
Ja Morant (3.7)
James Harden (3.7)
Kevin Porter Jr. (3.7)
Trae Young (3.8)
Giannis (3.8)
Joel Embiid (3.9) – 6:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is warming up – he and Jrue Holiday are considered available for the #Bucks tonight vs. #Wizards https://t.co/7yme3j7TgN via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/QRocLCx4SP – 6:02 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is warming up – he and Jrue Holiday are considered available for the #Bucks tonight vs. #Wizards https://t.co/7yme3j7TgN via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/QRocLCx4SP – 6:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded the statuses of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday for tonight’s game against the Wizards to AVAILABLE. George Hill, however, is OUT for tonight’s game because of a non-Covid illness. Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) remains OUT. – 5:43 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded the statuses of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday for tonight’s game against the Wizards to AVAILABLE. George Hill, however, is OUT for tonight’s game because of a non-Covid illness. Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) remains OUT. – 5:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill was downgraded to OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Wizards, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday were upgraded to AVAILBLE. – 3:51 PM
George Hill was downgraded to OUT for tonight’s #Bucks game vs. the #Wizards, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday were upgraded to AVAILBLE. – 3:51 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Luka Doncic now has 302.64 TPA in 2022-23.
In 2021-22, only the following had 300+ TPA:
-Nikola Jokic (691.15)
-Giannis Antetokounmpo (509.17)
-Joel Embiid (423.53)
-Luka Doncic (375.01)
-LeBron James (334.64)
If he plays in every remaining game, Luka is on pace for 683.1 TPA. pic.twitter.com/0HjwFxX3hA – 1:56 PM
Luka Doncic now has 302.64 TPA in 2022-23.
In 2021-22, only the following had 300+ TPA:
-Nikola Jokic (691.15)
-Giannis Antetokounmpo (509.17)
-Joel Embiid (423.53)
-Luka Doncic (375.01)
-LeBron James (334.64)
If he plays in every remaining game, Luka is on pace for 683.1 TPA. pic.twitter.com/0HjwFxX3hA – 1:56 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBA has been amazing the last month. We’ve seen:
— 9 players score 50+ in a game
— Luka drop a 60/20/10
— Donovan Mitchell score 71, with 11 assists
— Giannis had back-to-back 40/20 games
— Jokic had a 40/27/10, + 5 other triple-doubles
— There have been 22 triple-doubles in all – 11:21 AM
NBA has been amazing the last month. We’ve seen:
— 9 players score 50+ in a game
— Luka drop a 60/20/10
— Donovan Mitchell score 71, with 11 assists
— Giannis had back-to-back 40/20 games
— Jokic had a 40/27/10, + 5 other triple-doubles
— There have been 22 triple-doubles in all – 11:21 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 Slovenia vs 🇬🇷 Greece – in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 Greece vs 🇸🇮 Slovenia – in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/6VTTXAT3qR – 10:40 AM
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 Slovenia vs 🇬🇷 Greece – in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 Greece vs 🇸🇮 Slovenia – in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/6VTTXAT3qR – 10:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 Slovenia vs Greece 🇬🇷 in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 Greece vs Slovenia 🇸🇮 in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/KaHo6qfqtp – 10:37 AM
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 Slovenia vs Greece 🇬🇷 in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 Greece vs Slovenia 🇸🇮 in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/KaHo6qfqtp – 10:37 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 vs 🇬🇷 in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 vs 🇸🇮 in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/LiZSGwa2B8 – 10:36 AM
Luka Doncic will face Giannis Antetokounmpo twice in the friendly games ⚔️
🇸🇮 vs 🇬🇷 in Ljubljana (August 2nd)
🇬🇷 vs 🇸🇮 in Athens (August 4th) pic.twitter.com/LiZSGwa2B8 – 10:36 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA MVP odds per @betonline_ag:
Luka Doncic 5/2
Nikola Jokic 13/4
Jayson Tatum 7/2
Giannis Antetokounmpo 5/1
Kevin Durant 9/1
Joel Embiid 12/1
Ja Morant 25/1
Zion Williamson 33/1
Stephen Curry 50/1
Donovan Mitchell 50/1
Pascal Siakam 100/1
All others off the board. – 10:35 AM
NBA MVP odds per @betonline_ag:
Luka Doncic 5/2
Nikola Jokic 13/4
Jayson Tatum 7/2
Giannis Antetokounmpo 5/1
Kevin Durant 9/1
Joel Embiid 12/1
Ja Morant 25/1
Zion Williamson 33/1
Stephen Curry 50/1
Donovan Mitchell 50/1
Pascal Siakam 100/1
All others off the board. – 10:35 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Spectacle in Ljubljana confirmed, Luka will face Giannis twice before the #FIBAWC eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1442… – 9:31 AM
Spectacle in Ljubljana confirmed, Luka will face Giannis twice before the #FIBAWC eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1442… – 9:31 AM
More on this storyline
ESPN Stats: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 3rd player since the 1976-77 merger to have a 3-game streak of 40 points and 10 rebounds. The other two: Russell Westbrook and Moses Malone. Neither reached a 4th straight. Giannis has scored 20+ points in each of his last 6 halves of basketball. -via Twitter / January 4, 2023
Ava Wallace: Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Jrue Holiday (non-covid illness) will play tonight vs. the Wiz in MKE. Taj Gibson (groin) is OUT for the 3rd game, Beal remains questionable. -via Twitter @avarwallace / January 3, 2023
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) and Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game against Washington. George Hill (non-COVID illness) is out. -via HoopsHype / January 3, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.