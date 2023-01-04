Grizzlies 76, Hornets 47: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-13) play against the Charlotte Hornets (28-28) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 76, Charlotte Hornets 47 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THE MANE LEADS THE LEADS THE LEAGUE IN BLOCKS FOR A REASON.
🗳 https://t.co/7exzut8CEo pic.twitter.com/64y2MAjPwJ – 8:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant just shot a left-handed shot at the halftime buzzer from well past halfcourt and and hit the side of the backcourt. That man is something else.
Halftime: Grizzlies 76 Hornets 47 – 8:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With seven assists tonight vs. Memphis, @Charlotte Hornets guard @LaMelo Ball has become the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to record 1,000 career assists (21y-135d), behind only LeBron James (20y-102d), Stephon Marbury (21y-12d) and Trae Young (21y-127d).
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Half time analysis:
If the Hornets made the NBA Finals I think they would want to try and avoid a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 8:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Another game where Steven Adams has double-digit rebounds in the first half. He has 11 so far.
This recent stretch of games is dominant even by his standards. Teams can’t move him. – 8:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What a sequence. Incredible defense from Jaren, then a big rebound. Impressive two-man game between Bane and Morant eventually results in a Steven Adams offensive rebound with the score.
Full package. – 8:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looks like David Roddy is getting minutes ahead of Ziaire Williams today. Not sure if this is a long-term thing since Ziaire Williams was inactive the past two games, but it is something to watch. – 8:04 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets have been outscored 20-9 in the second quarter and trail Memphis 60-35. #goodnight – 7:56 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
DSJ will not be punked and has become a great on-ball defender. Gotta love it. Hope this Charlotte stop leads to an opportunity for him. – 7:53 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
That might have been LaMelo’s best time attack of the season, went right at three Grizzlies in the paint and initiated the contact, finished strong – 7:52 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
DSJ will not be plunked. Gotta love it. Hope this Charlotte stop leads to an opportunity for him. – 7:50 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Mark Williams posts up switches under the basket really well. I’m the G-a league they passed it into him, but so far the Hornets seem reluctant. Has to be some direction from the coaching staff, either post and give him the ball or not, don’t just leave him calling for the ball – 7:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a 40 ball in the first quarter.
+14 after the first 12.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/3dzvHsFlZb – 7:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1: Grizzlies 40 Hornets 26
9 assists on 15 made baskets and four 3-pointers. Fourth time the Grizzlies have scored 40 or more points in the first quarter – 7:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Dennis making it look easy 😮💨
@Dennis Smith | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Sa0TymP36e – 7:38 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: #Grizzlies 40, #Hornets 26
LaMelo 9 pts, 2 ast
Terry Rozier 8 pts, 2 ast
Ja Morant 12 pts, 4 ast – 7:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
neatskiiii
@Ja Morant x @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/jM92lfqKDC – 7:37 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
This Memphis squad is elite roster building on a age curve that makes sense. This is also something the Hornets don’t understand. – 7:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Santi Aldama is the best accidental passer in the NBA.
Somewhere to someone that made sense. – 7:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has made some spectacular passes already in Charlotte tonight.
He’s played twice in the NBA city closest to his S.C. hometown. He averages 24.5 and 8.5 in Spectrum Center. – 7:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steven Adams crashed into the stanchion and somehow the basket didn’t collapse. – 7:27 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Are LaMelo/Rozier the only backcourt in the league to wear matching shoes? – 7:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a p p l y i n g. p r e s s u r e
🗳 https://t.co/7exzut8CEo pic.twitter.com/w9Mocw7BDb – 7:23 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Play through more contact, Lamelo. Don’t think, just do. pic.twitter.com/UYrHtBy79U – 7:19 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Two early catch and shoot 3s off LaMelo kick outs, THAT is his strength and when he’s at his best. Terry off ball is the best version of Terry – 7:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LETS GET IT GANG. HIT THE RT BUTTON IF YOU TAPPED IN.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/cyKyVaveuI – 7:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🤘🤘 — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/0edwik8H0u – 7:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
*SIRI PLAY ROLL CALL BY J COLE*
BIG MEMPHIS IS HERE TONIGHT 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ryxhmbXr6I – 6:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Here we go 🤜🤛
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/GhdXEX21Pd – 6:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE vs. @Charlotte Hornets
⛷ @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/APUofpMnlq – 6:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
If you’re keeping track:
Tyus Jones, Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama are among the regular rotation players that are available. Brandon Clarke is out. – 6:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s Pride Night at the Hive! 🏳️🌈 Celebrate with some new decor for your📱
#WallpaperWednesday | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/FcRMaFQ5gH – 6:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Memphis:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/HjgjXtZh8M – 6:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
CONGRATS to @Terry Rozier, who is now 3️⃣rd in 3-pointers made in franchise history 🙌
Terry & your Hornets take on the Grizzlies tonight at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/lI0WEKB5VR – 6:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Ahead of tonight’s match-up Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke about the impact of LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/xmyDkGxgms – 6:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MEM
Cody Martin is available.
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Injury) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/qvt34t2XGD – 6:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s Pride Night at the Hive! 🏳️🌈 Celebrate with some new decor for your📱
#WallpaperWednesday | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/JysjwPw0qp – 5:41 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford “Those two guys (Cody and Kelly) are two of our best perimeter defenders”
Cliff also suggested Gordon/Rozier have had to guard more primary guys this year due to the injuries which has impacted their play – 5:21 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford “I’ve never been around anyone who can both block him (Steven Adams) out and rebound” – 5:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nugget of the Night.
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/z2JRowBr4U – 5:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Only 2 NBA teams have had 5 players score 20+ points in the same game since 2004.
2020 Thunder: Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroder, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams (the Adams TD pass game)
2023 Thunder: Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Tre Mann, Isaiah Joe – 5:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
from now until Jan. 31 enter to win a grand prize:
🔹 2 night stay at a downtown Memphis Hotel
🔹 2 tickets to a game this season
plus, a winner will be drawn each week to win tickets to a game!
follow @ilovememphis & sign up below ⤵️ – 4:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Over his last 8 games, @Charlotte Hornets center @Mason Plumlee is shooting 76.2 percent from the field, equaling his best accuracy in any 8-game stretch of his career.
For the season, he is averaging career highs in PPG (10.7), RPG (9.3, tie), ORPG (3.3) and APG (3.7).
#LetsFly – 3:26 PM
