Grizzlies 76, Hornets 47: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-13) play against the Charlotte Hornets (28-28) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies 76, Charlotte Hornets 47 (Half)

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

THE MANE LEADS THE LEADS THE LEAGUE IN BLOCKS FOR A REASON.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant just shot a left-handed shot at the halftime buzzer from well past halfcourt and and hit the side of the backcourt. That man is something else.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Half time analysis:

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Another game where Steven Adams has double-digit rebounds in the first half. He has 11 so far.

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

What a sequence. Incredible defense from Jaren, then a big rebound. Impressive two-man game between Bane and Morant eventually results in a Steven Adams offensive rebound with the score.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

a 40 ball in the first quarter.

+14 after the first 12.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

End of 1: Grizzlies 40 Hornets 26

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q:

LaMelo 9 pts, 2 ast

Terry Rozier 8 pts, 2 ast

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Rod Boone @rodboone

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Santi Aldama is the best accidental passer in the NBA.

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant has made some spectacular passes already in Charlotte tonight.

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Rod Boone @rodboone

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

a p p l y i n g. p r e s s u r e

James Plowright @British_Buzz

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Rod Boone @rodboone

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

BIG MEMPHIS IS HERE TONIGHT 〽️ 6:58 PM *SIRI PLAY ROLL CALL BY J COLE*BIG MEMPHIS IS HERE TONIGHT 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ryxhmbXr6I

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

If you’re keeping track:

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs MEM

Cody Martin is available.

Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Injury) is out.

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cody Martin has been officially upgraded to available and is on track to make his regular-season home debut against the Grizzlies tonight. He’s missed the last 37 games after playing for 56 seconds in the opener.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Clifford “Those two guys (Cody and Kelly) are two of our best perimeter defenders”

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Only 2 NBA teams have had 5 players score 20+ points in the same game since 2004.

2020 Thunder: Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroder, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams (the Adams TD pass game)

