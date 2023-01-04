Grizzlies vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $5,321,353 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $12,295,225 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

