Hawks 61, Kings 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (17-20) play against the Sacramento Kings (16-16) at Golden 1 Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 61, Sacramento Kings 58 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Papa Sabonis approves of that putback.
@Domantas Sabonis | https://t.co/VBpZpheIUu pic.twitter.com/7KpbSXAnCW – 11:09 PM
Papa Sabonis approves of that putback.
@Domantas Sabonis | https://t.co/VBpZpheIUu pic.twitter.com/7KpbSXAnCW – 11:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro seeing a similar coverage to the Hawks series in the playoffs
Delon Wright just not leaving his side no matter the time stamp
That’s what Schroder is doing tonight to him – 11:07 PM
Tyler Herro seeing a similar coverage to the Hawks series in the playoffs
Delon Wright just not leaving his side no matter the time stamp
That’s what Schroder is doing tonight to him – 11:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail the Hawks, 61-58.
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 8 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @Kevin Huerter: 13 PTS pic.twitter.com/MCuG8gzDrq – 11:06 PM
HALFTIME: Kings trail the Hawks, 61-58.
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 8 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @Kevin Huerter: 13 PTS pic.twitter.com/MCuG8gzDrq – 11:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Hawks lead the Kings 61-58 at the half in Sac. Atlanta with 4 players in double figures, led by John Collins 12 points. Kings get 14pts & 8 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter with 13pts. – 11:04 PM
Hawks lead the Kings 61-58 at the half in Sac. Atlanta with 4 players in double figures, led by John Collins 12 points. Kings get 14pts & 8 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter with 13pts. – 11:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Hawks 61, Kings 58
JC: 12p/4r
Young 11p/3a
DJM: 10p/4r/2a/2s – 11:03 PM
HALF: Hawks 61, Kings 58
JC: 12p/4r
Young 11p/3a
DJM: 10p/4r/2a/2s – 11:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young and Nate McMillan both get techs protesting a non-call on a John Collins dunk attempt where there was contact, including some on his face. – 11:00 PM
Trae Young and Nate McMillan both get techs protesting a non-call on a John Collins dunk attempt where there was contact, including some on his face. – 11:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second three-pointer tonight, John Collins has reached 300 triples in his career, becoming the 16th Hawks player to hit that total. – 11:00 PM
With his second three-pointer tonight, John Collins has reached 300 triples in his career, becoming the 16th Hawks player to hit that total. – 11:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Both Nate McMillan and Trae Young were both T’d up. Nate got T’d up for arguing the no call, then Trae got T’d up for pointing back at the officials and saying something… – 10:58 PM
Both Nate McMillan and Trae Young were both T’d up. Nate got T’d up for arguing the no call, then Trae got T’d up for pointing back at the officials and saying something… – 10:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Trae Young and Nate McMillain get technicals about two seconds apart from each other. – 10:58 PM
Trae Young and Nate McMillain get technicals about two seconds apart from each other. – 10:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Trae Young and Nate McMillan both hit with technical fouls. – 10:58 PM
Trae Young and Nate McMillan both hit with technical fouls. – 10:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox has showcased how coachable he is this season which is a really positive and unique trait for a star.
The way he plays defense, fills his role, takes over games when needed, and communicates all matches Mike Brown’s system. – 10:53 PM
De’Aaron Fox has showcased how coachable he is this season which is a really positive and unique trait for a star.
The way he plays defense, fills his role, takes over games when needed, and communicates all matches Mike Brown’s system. – 10:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kings take a 1-point lead off a Keegan Murray 3. Then Bogi hits a reverse and the Hawks go back up 49-48. – 10:52 PM
Kings take a 1-point lead off a Keegan Murray 3. Then Bogi hits a reverse and the Hawks go back up 49-48. – 10:52 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is the first Kings player in double-figures. 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists after a pair of free throws. Hawks up 47-45. – 10:51 PM
Sabonis is the first Kings player in double-figures. 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists after a pair of free throws. Hawks up 47-45. – 10:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk looks a lot more like himself in this game. He’s making plays for himself and others. 5 points, 2 assists. – 10:45 PM
Malik Monk looks a lot more like himself in this game. He’s making plays for himself and others. 5 points, 2 assists. – 10:45 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
there’s more than one Kentucky Konnection™️ on this team.
@Malik Monk 🤝 @Trey Lyles | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/pyCdTgcQS8 – 10:45 PM
there’s more than one Kentucky Konnection™️ on this team.
@Malik Monk 🤝 @Trey Lyles | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/pyCdTgcQS8 – 10:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nice look from AJ to OO, got the Kings bigs in the air then quickly shovels the pass for the easy layup. Hawks up 2 w/ 8:57 in 2Q. – 10:42 PM
Nice look from AJ to OO, got the Kings bigs in the air then quickly shovels the pass for the easy layup. Hawks up 2 w/ 8:57 in 2Q. – 10:42 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Hey @will_zimmerle imma need to find out the percentage of Kings lobs that Malik Monk throws.
Gotta be 70+ percent – 10:41 PM
Hey @will_zimmerle imma need to find out the percentage of Kings lobs that Malik Monk throws.
Gotta be 70+ percent – 10:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nice find from JC, drives in and draws 3 Kings defenders then kicks it out Bogi at the top of the key. Then AJ Griffin hits a 3 and the Hawks go up 36-30. – 10:38 PM
Nice find from JC, drives in and draws 3 Kings defenders then kicks it out Bogi at the top of the key. Then AJ Griffin hits a 3 and the Hawks go up 36-30. – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Hawks tied 30-30 after officials reviewed De’Aaron Fox’s buzzer beating attempt. Fox with 6 points, Dejounte Murray and Trae Young each with 6. Young with 3 turnovers in the period. – 10:38 PM
Kings and Hawks tied 30-30 after officials reviewed De’Aaron Fox’s buzzer beating attempt. Fox with 6 points, Dejounte Murray and Trae Young each with 6. Young with 3 turnovers in the period. – 10:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
no shoe? no problem for De’All-Star Fox 😤
@De’Aaron Fox | https://t.co/VBpZpheIUu pic.twitter.com/WpBXdKYUuG – 10:37 PM
no shoe? no problem for De’All-Star Fox 😤
@De’Aaron Fox | https://t.co/VBpZpheIUu pic.twitter.com/WpBXdKYUuG – 10:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox beats the end of the first quarter horn, Kings lead the Hawks 32-30 after officials review. – 10:36 PM
De’Aaron Fox beats the end of the first quarter horn, Kings lead the Hawks 32-30 after officials review. – 10:36 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 30, Kings 30
Trae Young had the opportunity to give the Hawks a 1-pt lead out of the quarter off a 3-pt play, but the and-1 rolled off the rim.
Then De’Aaron Fox almost put the Kings up by 2 but he did not get the shot off in time. – 10:36 PM
1Q: Hawks 30, Kings 30
Trae Young had the opportunity to give the Hawks a 1-pt lead out of the quarter off a 3-pt play, but the and-1 rolled off the rim.
Then De’Aaron Fox almost put the Kings up by 2 but he did not get the shot off in time. – 10:36 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Aaron Fox lost his shoe but still scored the layup, no problem. – 10:34 PM
De’Aaron Fox lost his shoe but still scored the layup, no problem. – 10:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Monk’s active hands leads to a breakaway lay 😤
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/e7inyBwzVB – 10:34 PM
Monk’s active hands leads to a breakaway lay 😤
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/e7inyBwzVB – 10:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Frank Kaminsky getting some mins tonight. He joins John Collins (who is returning) and A. Holiday, Bogi and Trae. – 10:30 PM
Frank Kaminsky getting some mins tonight. He joins John Collins (who is returning) and A. Holiday, Bogi and Trae. – 10:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis hasn’t seen the court in four of the last five games. The one game he did see action, he played just 1:26. – 10:29 PM
Terence Davis hasn’t seen the court in four of the last five games. The one game he did see action, he played just 1:26. – 10:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Terence Davis getting some first-quarter minutes vs. the Hawks tonight. – 10:27 PM
Terence Davis getting some first-quarter minutes vs. the Hawks tonight. – 10:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Vucevic tonight:
21 PTS
13 REB
8-12 REB
Only Sabonis has more rebounds this season. pic.twitter.com/j66DL6E6Cj – 10:23 PM
Nikola Vucevic tonight:
21 PTS
13 REB
8-12 REB
Only Sabonis has more rebounds this season. pic.twitter.com/j66DL6E6Cj – 10:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogdan Bogdanovic checks in to the game to some applause. This is Bogi’s first time playing in front of Kings fans since the trade a few years ago.
Picks off Domantas Sabonis then scored a layup in transition. – 10:20 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic checks in to the game to some applause. This is Bogi’s first time playing in front of Kings fans since the trade a few years ago.
Picks off Domantas Sabonis then scored a layup in transition. – 10:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
an All-Star dish to the rook ⭐️
@De’Aaron Fox 👉 Keegan Murray | https://t.co/VBpZpheIUu pic.twitter.com/1LCbMYtwZM – 10:20 PM
an All-Star dish to the rook ⭐️
@De’Aaron Fox 👉 Keegan Murray | https://t.co/VBpZpheIUu pic.twitter.com/1LCbMYtwZM – 10:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Gonna need the Kings TV broadcast to take it easy on the food commercials tonight. 🤢 – 10:19 PM
Gonna need the Kings TV broadcast to take it easy on the food commercials tonight. 🤢 – 10:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray with the swat on Trae Young. Leads to a transition bucket on the other end. 14-11 Hawks lead. – 10:17 PM
Keegan Murray with the swat on Trae Young. Leads to a transition bucket on the other end. 14-11 Hawks lead. – 10:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Wonky sequence there but it worked. De’Andre Hunter lost the ball and Kevin Huerter picked it up then Trae Young stole the ball away from Huerter, went to a behind the back and ended up passing the ball to himself, then he did another behind the back to Hunter. – 10:16 PM
Wonky sequence there but it worked. De’Andre Hunter lost the ball and Kevin Huerter picked it up then Trae Young stole the ball away from Huerter, went to a behind the back and ended up passing the ball to himself, then he did another behind the back to Hunter. – 10:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are missing bunnies in the lane. 3-of-11 shooting to start the game. – 10:15 PM
Kings are missing bunnies in the lane. 3-of-11 shooting to start the game. – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes is active early for the Kings. He has five points and three rebounds in the first three minutes. – 10:14 PM
Harrison Barnes is active early for the Kings. He has five points and three rebounds in the first three minutes. – 10:14 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks’ 1st possession ends up being a bad pass then Kings’ Harrison Barnes cashed in a 3 on the other end. – 10:11 PM
Hawks’ 1st possession ends up being a bad pass then Kings’ Harrison Barnes cashed in a 3 on the other end. – 10:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings pick up a steal on the first possession. Harrison Barnes drills a 3-ball to open the scoring. 3-0 Kings. – 10:11 PM
Kings pick up a steal on the first possession. Harrison Barnes drills a 3-ball to open the scoring. 3-0 Kings. – 10:11 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
De’Aaron Fox and Trae Young face off tonight in Sacramento. Who’s leading their team to a victory tonight? – 10:01 PM
De’Aaron Fox and Trae Young face off tonight in Sacramento. Who’s leading their team to a victory tonight? – 10:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
home sweet home 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/AWi9dPYnSu – 9:58 PM
home sweet home 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/AWi9dPYnSu – 9:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters tonight @ the Kings: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu. – 9:48 PM
Hawks starters tonight @ the Kings: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu. – 9:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/2yz94NxotW – 9:44 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/2yz94NxotW – 9:44 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @swipthefox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/XCB9fCmNLi – 9:43 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @swipthefox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/XCB9fCmNLi – 9:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Bogdan Bogdanovic is back in Sacramento for tonight’s Kings-Hawks game. Nice catching up with him for a few minutes before his warmups. pic.twitter.com/V3tTB4U7Kr – 9:36 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic is back in Sacramento for tonight’s Kings-Hawks game. Nice catching up with him for a few minutes before his warmups. pic.twitter.com/V3tTB4U7Kr – 9:36 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have eight players in double figures tonight vs. Oklahoma City, tying the franchise record.
It has now happened 12 times in team history, the last on Dec. 14 vs. Atlanta.
#MagicTogether – 9:20 PM
The @Orlando Magic have eight players in double figures tonight vs. Oklahoma City, tying the franchise record.
It has now happened 12 times in team history, the last on Dec. 14 vs. Atlanta.
#MagicTogether – 9:20 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown discusses his team’s growth to have the confidence and expectation closing out 4th quarters to secure wins. He also talks about the stellar play from De’Aaron Fox in those 4th periods this season, peaking last night with his 22 point takeover in Utah. pic.twitter.com/VsNtqXZc2z – 9:11 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown discusses his team’s growth to have the confidence and expectation closing out 4th quarters to secure wins. He also talks about the stellar play from De’Aaron Fox in those 4th periods this season, peaking last night with his 22 point takeover in Utah. pic.twitter.com/VsNtqXZc2z – 9:11 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Catching up with Bogdan Bogdanovic before tonight’s game with his former Kings team. He’s back healthy, talks about Kevin Huerter’s season & the spots he had to hit while back in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/w0O6le69Vd – 9:08 PM
Catching up with Bogdan Bogdanovic before tonight’s game with his former Kings team. He’s back healthy, talks about Kevin Huerter’s season & the spots he had to hit while back in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/w0O6le69Vd – 9:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Dominique Wilkins in the house for tonight’s Kings-Hawks game. pic.twitter.com/QxobQp0bM3 – 8:46 PM
Dominique Wilkins in the house for tonight’s Kings-Hawks game. pic.twitter.com/QxobQp0bM3 – 8:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
In case you needed a refresher @Rjeff24 pic.twitter.com/Q3yiPEMqQS – 8:29 PM
In case you needed a refresher @Rjeff24 pic.twitter.com/Q3yiPEMqQS – 8:29 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Just a couple All-Stars coming through💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/AI9XO1Z52k – 8:17 PM
Just a couple All-Stars coming through💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/AI9XO1Z52k – 8:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With seven assists tonight vs. Memphis, @Charlotte Hornets guard @LaMelo Ball has become the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to record 1,000 career assists (21y-135d), behind only LeBron James (20y-102d), Stephon Marbury (21y-12d) and Trae Young (21y-127d).
#LetsFly – 8:10 PM
With seven assists tonight vs. Memphis, @Charlotte Hornets guard @LaMelo Ball has become the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to record 1,000 career assists (21y-135d), behind only LeBron James (20y-102d), Stephon Marbury (21y-12d) and Trae Young (21y-127d).
#LetsFly – 8:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
De’All-Star Fox vs. Ice Trae 🦊❄️
#BeamTeam you do not want to miss out!
See you at @golden1center tonight 🟣🔦 pic.twitter.com/vZxTAC5q8B – 7:09 PM
De’All-Star Fox vs. Ice Trae 🦊❄️
#BeamTeam you do not want to miss out!
See you at @golden1center tonight 🟣🔦 pic.twitter.com/vZxTAC5q8B – 7:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jazz have ruled out Collin Sexton from tomorrow night’s game against the Rockets due to right hamstring maintenance. He missed last night’s game in Sacramento – 6:35 PM
Jazz have ruled out Collin Sexton from tomorrow night’s game against the Rockets due to right hamstring maintenance. He missed last night’s game in Sacramento – 6:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox took over in the fourth quarter to help the Kings reach 20 wins on or before Jan. 3 for the first time since 2003-04.
Domantas Sabonis on Fox: “Once I saw that confidence … I was like, ‘It’s over. We won.’”
Much more on a wild win ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:55 PM
De’Aaron Fox took over in the fourth quarter to help the Kings reach 20 wins on or before Jan. 3 for the first time since 2003-04.
Domantas Sabonis on Fox: “Once I saw that confidence … I was like, ‘It’s over. We won.’”
Much more on a wild win ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have reassigned Neemias Queta to the G League Stockton Kings. Queta, a 7-foot center on a two-way contract, spent the past three weeks with the NBA club and got a brief look as the team’s backup center. – 5:22 PM
The Sacramento Kings have reassigned Neemias Queta to the G League Stockton Kings. Queta, a 7-foot center on a two-way contract, spent the past three weeks with the NBA club and got a brief look as the team’s backup center. – 5:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Updated injury report for tonight’s Kings vs Hawks game:
Matt George – OUT (Food Poisoning)
Will watch the game at home and do a pod if my stomach decides to stop attacking me. – 4:51 PM
Updated injury report for tonight’s Kings vs Hawks game:
Matt George – OUT (Food Poisoning)
Will watch the game at home and do a pod if my stomach decides to stop attacking me. – 4:51 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t think this one is debatable.”
🏀: @adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla he believes it’s a no brainer that De’Aaron Fox will be in Utah next month #BeamTeam #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1DRIhGpTsz – 4:30 PM
“I don’t think this one is debatable.”
🏀: @adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla he believes it’s a no brainer that De’Aaron Fox will be in Utah next month #BeamTeam #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1DRIhGpTsz – 4:30 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
pretty sure domas sabonis is going to make an all-nba team. jokic, embiid, and what center has been better than him? – 4:16 PM
pretty sure domas sabonis is going to make an all-nba team. jokic, embiid, and what center has been better than him? – 4:16 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks with 10 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 54 points on Tuesday. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/02/war… – 4:00 PM
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks with 10 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 54 points on Tuesday. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/02/war… – 4:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings Promote the Importance of Mentorship
📝⏩ https://t.co/yUoagyoKww pic.twitter.com/KQSSGfPi49 – 4:00 PM
Sacramento Kings Promote the Importance of Mentorship
📝⏩ https://t.co/yUoagyoKww pic.twitter.com/KQSSGfPi49 – 4:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.