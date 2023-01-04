Hawks vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $8,868,090 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $6,740,662 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: WZGC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
