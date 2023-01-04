Hawks vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Hawks vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Hawks vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 4, 2023- by

By |

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $8,868,090 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $6,740,662 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis leading the way in double-double category this NBA season 🔥
Nikola Jokic is 2⃣nd with 26 double-doubles pic.twitter.com/6CHLoQF6yN3:22 AM

Jason Jones
@mr_jasonjones
#ICYMI … the heart of Sabonis and my favorite songs of 2022 ⁦@HoopsPodNet#tbpn podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rul…3:06 AM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Analysis: The final sequence, botched calls and defensive issues from the Jazz’s thrilling loss to the Kings https://t.co/eFQqOjXwH5 pic.twitter.com/SPutls2NjF2:29 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home