Hawks vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $8,868,090 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $6,740,662 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Domantas Sabonis leading the way in double-double category this NBA season 🔥

Nikola Jokic is 2⃣nd with 26 double-doubles 3:22 AM Domantas Sabonis leading the way in double-double category this NBA season 🔥Nikola Jokic is 2⃣nd with 26 double-doubles pic.twitter.com/6CHLoQF6yN