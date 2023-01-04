Heat only interested in Jae Crowder in buyout situation

According to someone who has spoken to the Heat’s front office, the Heat remains interested in Jae Crowder, but only in a buyout situation, barring Phoenix shockingly taking a bad contract off Miami’s hands,
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A loaded Heat 6-pack, including perspective on the good stuff Butler & Herro are doing in the clutch; Oladipo’s feats; the Orlando Robinson/Dedmon decision; the PG-less lineups; Jae Crowder; a Heat- Van Gundy festival on tap: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:22 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What is holding up Suns’ Jae Crowder trade? Could still be Sarver. nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/03/wha… – 6:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report at #Cavs:
Cam Johnson (knee), Devin Booker (groin) and Jae Crowder (not with team) OUT. – 4:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
A few moments of post practice drills, starting with a Jae’Sean Tate layup. Tate likely out tomorrow. A return seems possible Thursday pic.twitter.com/37kQmhMKcj – 1:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Alperen Sengun is available to play against the Mavs tonight. Still no time table on Jae’Sean Tate, though Silas said he’s hopeful he may be able to practice tomorrow. Rockets haven’t practiced at all the last week or so and that’s a hurdle he needs to clear – 6:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Silas hopeful Jae’Sean Tate will go five-on-five at practice tomorrow. Laughed when he said yet again “getting closer.” – 6:23 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun is questionable to play tomorrow night due to low back pain. Jae’Sean Tate will miss his 31st consecutive game due to right ankle soreness – 6:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are listing Landry Shamet and Cam Payne as probable to return for the Suns tomorrow against the Knicks.
Devin Booker, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out. – 4:10 PM
More on this storyline
The Phoenix Suns apparently drive a hard bargain at the negotiating table. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported at the 28:17 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast Thursday that it’s “challenging to do trade business with the Suns.” One example is the ongoing Jae Crowder situation. “On the Jae Crowder front, one the issues is that there isn’t a straight-up trade the Suns have liked for him, so they’ve tried to do these three-team trades,” Windhorst said. “…They may have to lower their standard.” -via Bleacher Report / January 1, 2023
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out for the Suns in today’s game against the Wizards. Bismack Biyombo (right knee soreness) has been added to the injury report and is questionable. No Chris Paul on there. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 28, 2022
Suns guard Landry Shamet was also discussed in the trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype. In at least one framework of the three-teamtrade talks, Shamet would’ve gone to Atlanta with Crowder, sources said. -via HoopsHype / December 28, 2022
