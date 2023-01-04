LeBron James out against Heat due to illness

Adrian Wojnarowski: LeBron James is out tonight vs. Miami, team says.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson finger surgery leaves Heat three players down for at least the next month; LeBron out tonight vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Already shorthanded, the Heat now are even more shorthanded. – 4:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So no LeBron for the Lakers tonight
Gotta wait all day to watch the Heat play Pat Bev and Kendrick Nunn… – 4:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
LeBron James out tonight vs. Heat because of non-COVID illness. So Heat getting the Lakers without LeBron and Anthony Davis. – 3:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
LeBron James out tonight vs. Heat due to a non-COVID illness. That’s with Anthony Davis already out. Otherwise, there’s not much there there for the Lakers, say, beyond Russell Westbrook. – 3:58 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (non-COVID illness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee soreness) are out for tonight’s game vs. Miami. – 3:41 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
No LeBron or Lonnie Walker tonight against the Heat. LeBron has a non-COVID illness. Walker is dealing with knee soreness. – 3:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Lakers announce LeBron James is out tonight against the Heat with a non-COVID illness.
Lonnie Walker is also out due to left knee soreness. – 3:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (non-COVID illness) has been downgraded to out tonight at home against Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that:
LeBron James (non-COVID illness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee soreness) have been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Miami. – 3:37 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ LeBron James is listed out tonight vs. Miami due to a non-COVID illness. – 3:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is out tonight with a non-COVID illness for the Heat game, per the Lakers. Lonnie Walker will also miss the game because of a bruised tailbone. – 3:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Update for tonight from the Lakers:
LeBron James (non-COVID illness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee soreness) have been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Miami. – 3:36 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
On LeBron pushing Father Time in good ways … and maybe at least one concerning way: ocregister.com/2023/01/03/leb… – 3:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams on matching up with Kevin Durant tonight: “I definitely enjoy it. … I always want to be able to look back and say I battled with KD, I battled with LeBron, I was playing on a team with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. You never know how much longer they have.” – 1:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down Westbrook’s strong 6MOY betting odds, and wonder whether LeBron could get himself back into the MVP race. Plus, small-scale Lakers trade targets! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wes… – 10:47 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat-Lakers tonight
When they played each other a week ago, the theme was turning them over and getting out on the break
Butler 6 steals, Oladipo 3 steals
Let’s see if they can replicate that to a degree defensively
Make the non-Bron guys create – 9:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
In the last week we’ve seen
— Spida 71-point game
— Luka 60/21/10 game
— Giannis 55/10/7 game
— LeBron 47/10/9
— Klay 54-point, 10 3P game pic.twitter.com/fTwYNXuDro – 10:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since Christmas:
Luka —
43.4 PPG | 12.0 RPG | 9.8 APG
Giannis —
42.5 PPG | 15.3 RPG | 5.5 APG
Jokic —
29.0 PPG | 10.3 RPG | 10.8 APG
LeBron —
36.6 PPG | 8.6 RPG | 6.2 APG
Embiid —
35.6 PPG | 10.0 RPG | 4.4 APG
Insane. pic.twitter.com/mX8aULVSNB – 10:33 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leading scorers for the night over the last 8 days:
12/27: Luka 60
12/28: Giannis 45 (Zion 43, Jokic 40)
12/29: Julius Randle 41
12/30: LeBron 47 (GA 43, LaVine 43, CJ 42, Poole 41)
12/31: Luka 51 (PG 45)
1/1: Ja 35
1/2: Mitchell 71 (DeMar 44, Bron 43, Embiid 42)
1/3: Giannis 55 – 10:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Rookie Nikola Jovic out at least four weeks with back injury. And rest of Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Lakers miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Lakers will remain without Anthony Davis and are listing LeBron James as questionable vs. Heat – 8:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat rookie Nikola Jovic sidelined at least four weeks with back ailment. Dewayne Dedmon upgraded to questionable. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Lakers vs. Heat. – 8:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook is probable to play tomorrow after missing the second half in Charlotte with left foot soreness, while LeBron James (45 ppg in two games as a 38-year-old) and Lonnie Walker IV (out the last two games) are questionable. – 7:45 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers injury report says LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable, Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) is probable and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee soreness) is questionable for game tomorrow vs. Heat. – 7:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list Russell a Westbrook (left foot soreness) as probable vs. Miami. LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee soreness) are questionable. – 7:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Wednesday’s home game against Miami.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/fgHc2cm7Gb – 7:41 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game: pic.twitter.com/Wj5odopxeq – 7:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Two weeks ago, Anthony Davis limped off the floor and the Lakers’ season appeared to be hanging on by a thread.
Ten games later, they’re 5-5, treading water in the Play-In race behind All-NBA production from LeBron James and an evolving supporting cast: theathletic.com/4053509/2023/0… – 6:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
