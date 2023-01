LeBron James out against Heat due to illness

With 4.6 seconds remaining and the Cavs trailing by two points, Mitchell deliberately missed his second freebie, darted toward the lane, collected his own rebound in midair and flipped in the basket. A review of that play by the league on Tuesday afternoon showed that Mitchell stepped over the plane of the free throw line before the ball touched the basket — a violation of NBA rules. Mitchell should’ve been called for a lane violation, negating the basket, keeping the Cavs behind by two and putting Mitchell at 56 points — one off his career-high and Cleveland’s single-game record that was previously shared by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 3, 2023