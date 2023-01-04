Mavericks, Christian Wood open extension talks, Dallas expected to explore trade for him if they can't extend him

If the Mavericks can’t come to terms with Christian Wood on a new contract, they are widely expected to explore the trade market for him before the league’s Feb. 9 trade deadline to prevent exposing themselves to the loss of another productive player without compensation on the heels of Jalen Brunson’s free-agent departure to New York. The Rockets, though, found that market limited until Dallas’ interest emerged before the draft.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Christian Wood extension landscape in Dallas: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-christia… – 2:48 PM
The Christian Wood extension landscape in Dallas: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-christia… – 2:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Christian Wood as a starter this season:
— 19.8 PPG
— 8.3 RPG
— 2.6 BPG (!!)
— 52.9 FG%
— 40.6 3P%
Mavs are 7-1 when he starts next to Luka. pic.twitter.com/E5s7rnSBWb – 1:37 PM
Christian Wood as a starter this season:
— 19.8 PPG
— 8.3 RPG
— 2.6 BPG (!!)
— 52.9 FG%
— 40.6 3P%
Mavs are 7-1 when he starts next to Luka. pic.twitter.com/E5s7rnSBWb – 1:37 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood has a courtside audience for his end-of-practice shooting regimen today. pic.twitter.com/LHmdzXXP4J – 1:15 PM
Christian Wood has a courtside audience for his end-of-practice shooting regimen today. pic.twitter.com/LHmdzXXP4J – 1:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Christian Wood getting outstanding support from Tyson Chandler and a young fan. pic.twitter.com/lx22M8TJ4B – 1:13 PM
Christian Wood getting outstanding support from Tyson Chandler and a young fan. pic.twitter.com/lx22M8TJ4B – 1:13 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
A secret provision in Robert Sarver’s suspension rules gives him huge power on Suns trades
Plus Christian Wood’s extension decision, why Grizzlies don’t care what you think about Dillon Brooks & teams’ new salary-cap hack
This week from the Collective: espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 12:08 PM
A secret provision in Robert Sarver’s suspension rules gives him huge power on Suns trades
Plus Christian Wood’s extension decision, why Grizzlies don’t care what you think about Dillon Brooks & teams’ new salary-cap hack
This week from the Collective: espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 12:08 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
7 game winning streak for the Mavs, the longest in almost 12 years. They’ve done it w/out one minute from three important rotation players: Finney-Smith, Kleber, & Green. Luka averages: 41.7P/11R/9.9A, Christian Wood, 19.4P/6.7R/3B. In 5 clutch games: Opps are 6/36 FG, 0/15 on 3s – 11:17 AM
7 game winning streak for the Mavs, the longest in almost 12 years. They’ve done it w/out one minute from three important rotation players: Finney-Smith, Kleber, & Green. Luka averages: 41.7P/11R/9.9A, Christian Wood, 19.4P/6.7R/3B. In 5 clutch games: Opps are 6/36 FG, 0/15 on 3s – 11:17 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood, giving y’all a taste of my feature tomorrow about his budding friendship with Luka Doncic: “We just go together like ice cream and fudge.” – 11:39 PM
Christian Wood, giving y’all a taste of my feature tomorrow about his budding friendship with Luka Doncic: “We just go together like ice cream and fudge.” – 11:39 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood after season-high 5 blocks: “I was trash defensively the first half, and I had to pick it up. … Second half, I was playing better defense without fouling and altering shots at the rim. That’s what my team needs and my team trusts me to step up.” – 11:37 PM
Christian Wood after season-high 5 blocks: “I was trash defensively the first half, and I had to pick it up. … Second half, I was playing better defense without fouling and altering shots at the rim. That’s what my team needs and my team trusts me to step up.” – 11:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Christian Wood in last 10 games (8-2 Mavs record):
31.9 minutes
20.9 points
8.6 rebounds
2.7 blocks (season-high 5 tonight)
2.0 assists
54.3% FG
39.1% 3pt
78.9% FT – 10:47 PM
Christian Wood in last 10 games (8-2 Mavs record):
31.9 minutes
20.9 points
8.6 rebounds
2.7 blocks (season-high 5 tonight)
2.0 assists
54.3% FG
39.1% 3pt
78.9% FT – 10:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hearing Christian Wood tell @BallySportsSW that he was “trash” defensively in the first half of a game in which he blocked 5 shots shows his buy-in with Mavs and coaching staff. Making himself a lot of money. Fans can only hope it’ll be with Dallas. – 10:43 PM
Hearing Christian Wood tell @BallySportsSW that he was “trash” defensively in the first half of a game in which he blocked 5 shots shows his buy-in with Mavs and coaching staff. Making himself a lot of money. Fans can only hope it’ll be with Dallas. – 10:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hearing Christian Wood tell @BallySportsSWthat he was “trash” defensively in the first half of a game in which he blocked 5 shots shows the buy-in that he has shown with this team and coaching staff. Gonna make himself a lot of money and fans can only hope it’s with Dallas. – 10:39 PM
Hearing Christian Wood tell @BallySportsSWthat he was “trash” defensively in the first half of a game in which he blocked 5 shots shows the buy-in that he has shown with this team and coaching staff. Gonna make himself a lot of money and fans can only hope it’s with Dallas. – 10:39 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Beautiful drive and score by Jabari Smith over Christian Wood pic.twitter.com/TTyCl6RzOF – 10:16 PM
Beautiful drive and score by Jabari Smith over Christian Wood pic.twitter.com/TTyCl6RzOF – 10:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks notebook: Comments about those intentionally missed free throws and Stephen Silas has been impressed with Christian Wood.
mavs.com/mav-rox-briefs/ – 9:45 PM
Mavericks notebook: Comments about those intentionally missed free throws and Stephen Silas has been impressed with Christian Wood.
mavs.com/mav-rox-briefs/ – 9:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Rockets coach Stephen Silas on game-planning vs. Christian Wood this year: “His pick-and-pops are really, really hard to guard … which is difficult when the person passing to him is scoring 50 every night. He’s definitely finding his rhythm.” – 7:04 PM
Rockets coach Stephen Silas on game-planning vs. Christian Wood this year: “His pick-and-pops are really, really hard to guard … which is difficult when the person passing to him is scoring 50 every night. He’s definitely finding his rhythm.” – 7:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Before 3rd Mavs-Rockets game in last 11 days, Jason Kidd on ex-Rocket Christian Wood’s growth: “To have him start [the season] coming off the bench, I thought he killed that role for us as a sixth man, and now being able to start, he’s checked that box and is killing that.” – 7:02 PM
Before 3rd Mavs-Rockets game in last 11 days, Jason Kidd on ex-Rocket Christian Wood’s growth: “To have him start [the season] coming off the bench, I thought he killed that role for us as a sixth man, and now being able to start, he’s checked that box and is killing that.” – 7:02 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Ahead of another Mavs-Rockets showdown, @Tim Cato and I got together to discuss the season series and its intricacies, starting with Christian Wood and a potential extension — and ending with attempting to defend Luka Doncic. theathletic.com/4050344/2023/0… – 10:08 AM
Ahead of another Mavs-Rockets showdown, @Tim Cato and I got together to discuss the season series and its intricacies, starting with Christian Wood and a potential extension — and ending with attempting to defend Luka Doncic. theathletic.com/4050344/2023/0… – 10:08 AM
More on this storyline
The Dallas Mavericks have commenced dialogue on a contract extension with big man Christian Wood, league sources tell The Stein Line. Wood became eligible for an extension on Christmas Eve. The window for a deal technically lasts until June 30, with a four-year extension worth just shy of $77 million representing the maximum Wood can earn, but a resolution is realistically required much sooner as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 4, 2023
Whether the Mavericks and Christian Wood ultimately come to terms on a new deal remains unclear, with Dallas considered unlikely to offer a pact that spans the full four years. Yet sources say that the Mavericks have reaffirmed in recent days that they hope to retain the 27-year-old — depending on whether the sides can agree on years and deal structure. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 4, 2023
The Mavericks are interested in a two-year extension for Christian Wood, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Wood recently became eligible to sign an extension of up to four years at $77MM, but the team prefers a shorter commitment, sources tell MacMahon. The most the Mavs could offer on a two-year in-season extension would be about $35.7MM. -via Hoops Rumors / January 4, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.