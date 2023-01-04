Mavericks interested in two-year extension for Christian Wood

Mavericks interested in two-year extension for Christian Wood

The Mavericks are interested in a two-year extension for Christian Wood, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Wood recently became eligible to sign an extension of up to four years at $77MM, but the team prefers a shorter commitment, sources tell MacMahon. The most the Mavs could offer on a two-year in-season extension would be about $35.7MM.
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
A secret provision in Robert Sarver’s suspension rules gives him huge power on Suns trades
Plus Christian Wood’s extension decision, why Grizzlies don’t care what you think about Dillon Brooks & teams’ new salary-cap hack
This week from the Collective: espn.com/nba/insider/st…12:08 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
7 game winning streak for the Mavs, the longest in almost 12 years. They’ve done it w/out one minute from three important rotation players: Finney-Smith, Kleber, & Green. Luka averages: 41.7P/11R/9.9A, Christian Wood, 19.4P/6.7R/3B. In 5 clutch games: Opps are 6/36 FG, 0/15 on 3s – 11:17 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood after season-high 5 blocks: “I was trash defensively the first half, and I had to pick it up. … Second half, I was playing better defense without fouling and altering shots at the rim. That’s what my team needs and my team trusts me to step up.” – 11:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Christian Wood in last 10 games (8-2 Mavs record):
31.9 minutes
20.9 points
8.6 rebounds
2.7 blocks (season-high 5 tonight)
2.0 assists
54.3% FG
39.1% 3pt
78.9% FT – 10:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hearing Christian Wood tell @BallySportsSWthat he was “trash” defensively in the first half of a game in which he blocked 5 shots shows the buy-in that he has shown with this team and coaching staff. Gonna make himself a lot of money and fans can only hope it’s with Dallas. – 10:39 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Beautiful drive and score by Jabari Smith over Christian Wood pic.twitter.com/TTyCl6RzOF10:16 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks notebook: Comments about those intentionally missed free throws and Stephen Silas has been impressed with Christian Wood.
mavs.com/mav-rox-briefs/9:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Before 3rd Mavs-Rockets game in last 11 days, Jason Kidd on ex-Rocket Christian Wood’s growth: “To have him start [the season] coming off the bench, I thought he killed that role for us as a sixth man, and now being able to start, he’s checked that box and is killing that.” – 7:02 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Ahead of another Mavs-Rockets showdown, ⁦@Tim Cato⁩ and I got together to discuss the season series and its intricacies, starting with Christian Wood and a potential extension — and ending with attempting to defend Luka Doncic. theathletic.com/4050344/2023/0…10:08 AM

Callie Caplan: Christian Wood, giving y’all a taste of my feature tomorrow about his budding friendship with Luka Doncic: “We just go together like ice cream and fudge.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / January 3, 2023
Callie Caplan: Rockets coach Stephen Silas on game-planning vs. Christian Wood this year: “His pick-and-pops are really, really hard to guard … which is difficult when the person passing to him is scoring 50 every night. He’s definitely finding his rhythm.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / January 2, 2023

