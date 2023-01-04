Nets 0, Bulls 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (25-12) play against the Chicago Bulls (21-21) at United Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
First @Chicago Bulls home game of 2023 We love Bulls Nation ! pic.twitter.com/2zcX9gD7GN – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Chicago. Nets-Bulls shortly. The last time the team played here marked the final game KD, Kyrie and James Harden played together. Who could imagine all that was still to come? Including the current win streak, which looks to get to 13 tonight. Updates coming. – 7:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks out to a 10-2 lead over the Spurs, who never led in their 36-point loss in Brooklyn two nights ago. – 7:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Strike a pose on our All-Star backdrop in the United Center atrium 📸
Luvabulls x Bulls Social Night pic.twitter.com/FHOBDoH2fU – 7:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo in the "Red October" Kobe 6s pregame vs. Brooklyn.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/JvZrlGCszT – 7:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Dennis making it look easy 😮💨
@Dennis Smith | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Sa0TymP36e – 7:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters for tonight at Chicago:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Need to bounce back.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/53tSWdYE5C – 7:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan spoke at length pregame about the DeRozan/LaVine dynamic late in games.
TLDR: Donovan disagreed with assessment LaVine is uninvolved in games down stretch. Bulls use him often in off-ball actions, and Donovan has trust in both. pic.twitter.com/J3grdKsCP8 – 7:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🤘🤘 — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/0edwik8H0u – 7:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Clocking in.
@Klarna | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/DFu17qyHJk – 7:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re live at 1 pm tomorrow with a new Putback episode. Last episode featured @ShawnFarmerBB on Jalen Brunson’s ability to attack angles & get defenders off balance & @MGRADS on why it’s working so well in Brooklyn with Jacque Vaughn as head coach: sny.tv/video/a-jalen-… – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Here we go 🤜🤛
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/GhdXEX21Pd – 6:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The length and the motor.”
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Mikal Bridges’ defense as #Suns wing will be primary defender on Donovan Mitchell, who scored a career-high 71 points in Cleveland’s last game that ended in an overtime win over Chicago. pic.twitter.com/QVqZUXf77j – 6:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Correction: When Jacque Vaughn said same lineup, it meant when Royce O’Neale was healthy. So he’s back in the starting lineup. – 6:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the lineup is the same despite Royce O’Neale’s return. So O’Neale will come off the bench. Seth Curry will start. – 6:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It's Pride Night at the Hive! 🏳️🌈 Celebrate with some new decor for your📱
#WallpaperWednesday | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/FcRMaFQ5gH – 6:42 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Can the Bulls snap Brooklyn’s 12-game winning streak at home? They’ve been giant-killers this season. Check out my analysis as my FREE play on my page at https://t.co/H3MqROfC6k and this hit from the @sportsmemo #1stFamilyofVegas show hosted by @JoeDamicoWins & @1stladyofvegas: pic.twitter.com/9zs46A6Fo0 – 6:41 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan pushed back a little against questions about Zach LaVine not being written in as the guy to take game-winning shots in recent close games.
Donovan said he trusts LaVine to take those shots too: “I have no problem with Zach with the ball in his hands.” – 6:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Memphis:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/HjgjXtZh8M – 6:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 12-game slate
– Major stars questionable/out implications
– Nets go for 13
– Donovan Mitchell’s encore
– Breaking lineup news across league
– Picks + Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/ueCsmkPZdN pic.twitter.com/S0Kn9Hkjvy – 6:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said he trusts both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine in end-of-game situations and both players are involved in the actions he’s calling. – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
CONGRATS to @Terry Rozier, who is now 3️⃣rd in 3-pointers made in franchise history 🙌
Terry & your Hornets take on the Grizzlies tonight at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/lI0WEKB5VR – 6:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Derrick Jones Jr. will be available vs the #Nets, per #Bulls coach Billy Donovan. – 6:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Derrick Jones Jr. is available vs. Nets, per Billy Donovan. Was questionable with an eye injury. Javonte Green is still out. – 6:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MEM
Cody Martin is available.
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Injury) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/qvt34t2XGD – 6:02 PM
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
We’ve got a great new show at @NBCSChicago.
Football Night in Chicago.
All football. Only football.
I’m hosting tonight. See you at 6pm CT! pic.twitter.com/9kwtC8IZ5Z – 6:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We’ve got another shirt giveaway from @goaawol tonight #BullsNation
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/4nJjOf6xcd – 6:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
From @Kevin Durant pushing for someone else to take the shot (because it was better), to Jacque Vaughn going along with it to Kyrie making it — this was great. pic.twitter.com/86Sm58O4dH – 5:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It's Pride Night at the Hive! 🏳️🌈 Celebrate with some new decor for your📱
#WallpaperWednesday | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/JysjwPw0qp – 5:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Not in this building, at least by an opponent I should say.” #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff when asked could a player score 82 (Kobe Bryant scored 81) or 101 (Wilt Chamberlain scored 100).
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 in Monday’s OT win over Chicago.
“71 is a hell of a number.” – 5:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nugget of the Night.
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/z2JRowBr4U – 5:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The last thing the Bulls need is another last-second thriller tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.
Those haven’t been going Chicago’s way this season, and NBA referees are partially to blame.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4056419/2023/0… – 5:15 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Both @_JasonLT and I agreed that we would have Kevin Durant as the midseason MVP right now. We explained why here in this video.
But why are KD’s full-season MVP odds so low? Last week, he was 25-1. Start of the week he was 9-1. That was 6th-best. Why?
youtube.com/watch?v=IOe-Za… – 4:46 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“You want guys like that to be successful.”
@wacchi1013’s journey, detailed in the new episode of The Bridge.
🎥 https://t.co/JBruXBzKBY pic.twitter.com/0Eq0cBXTFe – 3:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Zach LaVine ‘privately has questioned’ role with Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/04/rep… – 3:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
there are so many things I love about living in chicago but the literary zeal of this city is not one of them, what do you mean there are 440 holds out on r. f. kuang’s new book at the library – 3:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Over his last 8 games, @Charlotte Hornets center @Mason Plumlee is shooting 76.2 percent from the field, equaling his best accuracy in any 8-game stretch of his career.
For the season, he is averaging career highs in PPG (10.7), RPG (9.3, tie), ORPG (3.3) and APG (3.7).
#LetsFly – 3:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Chuck Swirsky was calling Kobe’s 81-point game back in 2006.
Now with the Bulls, Chuck tells Frank Isola and Amin Elhassan what moment during Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game he started feeling déjà vu.
@Frank Isola | @Amin Elhassan | @Chuck Swirsky pic.twitter.com/3jQ8oVD58E – 3:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Royce O’Neale and Markieff Morris are both available tonight at Chicago. – 2:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nets are tied for 27th with 10.8 second-chance points per game. Bulls have allowed at least 22 in 4 straight games.
(Bulls rank 29th with 10.6 per game so could be low-scoring 2nd-chance points night.) – 2:19 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Markieff Morris and Royce O’Neale are both AVAILABLE to play tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets vs Bulls. – 2:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
A lot of star power in the building tonight…Bulls-Nets tonight
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/NLPAKGLr9f – 2:00 PM
