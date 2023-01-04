Pacers 61, 76ers 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (21-17) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (14-14) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Indiana Pacers 61, Philadelphia 76ers 66 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

you'd think they know better than to leave him open. 👌

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Shake Milton has tied Charles Barkley for 23rd on the Sixers all-time three-pointers list with 214.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

showing off his QB1 skills!👀

showing off his QB1 skills!👀

Tyrese Haliburton finds Myles Turner down the court.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

The undersized Sixers had essentially neutralized Turner in the first half, but he's got two finishes inside plus two free throws in the last couple minutes to fuel the Pacers' surge to tie this game.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

76ers with an offensive rebound, then dunk so Rick Carlisle wants timeout.

76ers with an offensive rebound, then dunk so Rick Carlisle wants timeout.

He was at halfcourt and Andrew Nembhard nearly ran into him.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Some good interior passing by the Pacers this quarter after drives. Keeping them in it.

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Clean block for Harden. No challenge by Sixers. Coulda saved 2 points

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

PJ Tucker is getting set to check back in after he limped off the floor in the 1st Q with what looked like a foot issue

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Think the Sixers have pretty much done all the right things on defense.

They’ve made it quite difficult for Indiana to get the ball inside. 3 blue jerseys on the driver when they get to the box. Fronting the post.

Think the Sixers have pretty much done all the right things on defense.

They've made it quite difficult for Indiana to get the ball inside. 3 blue jerseys on the driver when they get to the box. Fronting the post.

A little reliant on opp. 3p luck, but right strategy as a whole.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Good process from Duarte to draw the double team and then look to pass into the post from the foul line. He's been taking that jumper in recent games.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Montrezl Harrell has given this team a huge lift right now. 8 points on 4/4 shooting and 2 blocks while providing some size against Myles Turner.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton finds Jalen Smith wide open from downtown!

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers second unit hasn’t continued the same magic as it had on Monday so far. Philly slowly cut into the lead after a strong Pacers start, but Pacers still lead 28-27 after one quarter.

Pacers second unit hasn't continued the same magic as it had on Monday so far. Philly slowly cut into the lead after a strong Pacers start, but Pacers still lead 28-27 after one quarter.

Good quarter from Andrew Nembhard, who had 7 points.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Pacers 28, Sixers 27 at the end of the first. Harden with eight points and two assists. Harrell with 6 points on 3-of-3 shooting off the bench. Pacers are 4-of-10 from 3-point range, while the Sixers are 1-of-7.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Four years later, it still doesn’t make sense why the 76ers didn’t attempt to re-sign T.J. McConnell in 2019. A fan favorite who is reliable and does the little things.

Four years later, it still doesn't make sense why the 76ers didn't attempt to re-sign T.J. McConnell in 2019. A fan favorite who is reliable and does the little things.

So he signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Pacers and became an integral piece.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Still four years later, it still doesn’t make sense why the 76ers didn’t attempt to re-sign T.J. McConnell in 2019. A fan favorite who is reliable and does the little things.

So he signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Pacers and became an integral piece. – Still four years later, it still doesn’t make sense why the 76ers didn’t attempt to re-sign T.J. McConnell in 2019. A fan favorite who is reliable and does the little things.So he signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Pacers and became an integral piece. – 7:29 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton gets crafty on his way to the hoop!🏀

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

P.J. Tucker just had a very heavy limp going back to the locker room after trying to make a drive under the basket. Philadelphia is already without Joel Embiid tonight.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Former Sixers backup PG TJ McConnell received a huge applause when he checked in with 4:40 left in the first quarter.

Dave Early @DavidEarly

PJ Tucker limps off with I don't know a knee to the thigh maybe

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

PJ Tucker heading right to the locker room with some sort of leg injury.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

PJ Tucker is on the baseline grabbing at his foot before limping off the floor. Not sure what happened, but he's in obvious pain.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Paul Reed set to check in, it seems.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Rivers said Maxey can play more than 20ish minutes tonight, but he's the first sub-out tonight after six minutes. Thybulle replaces him.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris had 5 and 3 rebounds to start the night and James Harden has 4 points, but the Pacers lead it 15-11 as Buddy Hield has 6 points and Andrew Nembhard has 7

Dave Early @DavidEarly

With no Embiid we get to see Tobias Harris' 1 legged Dirk pull up

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tobias Harris has already matched his point total from last game (5). His scoring will obviously be needed more tonight with Embiid out.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

No Joel Embiid tonight in Philly, where it will still be very interesting to see the Sixers use their 3-guard lineup of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton against Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Bennedict Mathurin.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tyrese Maxey needs 3 three pointers to tie Jerry Stackhouse for 25th on the #Sixers all-itme three-pointers list at 211.

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Embiid Wanted that track down block and appeared to hurt his left foot

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Couple looks at the play where Joel Embiid hurt his left foot vs Pelicans.

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers will start Maxey, Melton, Harden, Harris and Tucker vs. the Pacers.

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Tyrese Maxey is back in the starting lineup tonight with Melton, Harden, Harris, and Tucker

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden

Tyrese Maxey

De’Anthony Melton

Tobias Harris

James Harden

Tyrese Maxey

De'Anthony Melton

Tobias Harris

PJ Tucker is the starting lineup

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

P.J. Tucker is starting at center tonight, with Maxey, Melton, Harden and Harris.

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers will start Harden, Maxey, Melton, Harris and Tucker vs. Indians.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton signed a young @CycloneMBB fans hat before tonight's game.🔴🟡

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s matchup against the 76ers:

Chris Duarte – Available (sore left ankle)

Isaiah Jackson – Out (G League assignment)

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)

Injury Report for tonight's matchup against the 76ers:

Chris Duarte – Available (sore left ankle)

Isaiah Jackson – Out (G League assignment)

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)

Daniel Theis – Out (right knee)

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid is out tonight vs. Indiana

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says the #Sixers will bring Tyrese Maxey in the game "early for sure" with Embiid out tonight. Mentions that his minutes are slowly going up. Also doesn't rule out starting Maxey after he came off the bench the last two games.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says it is "clear" James Harden likes playing with Montrezl Harrell, citing their shared history together in Houston as part of the reason why.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey will come into the game earlier tonight, perhaps even start, with Joel Embiid out.

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid is out for tonight's game against Indiana due to left foot soreness.

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid is out with left foot soreness tonight, Sixers say.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid won't play tonight with foot soreness.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is out tonight due to left foot soreness

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

“I just wanted to show support for a fellow Pittsburgh native and athlete, and let him and his family know that all of us here are thinking of him and praying for him.”

"I just wanted to show support for a fellow Pittsburgh native and athlete, and let him and his family know that all of us here are thinking of him and praying for him."

T.J. McConnell arrived in a Damar Hamlin jersey tonight.💙❤️

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife is back!

in this week’s episode, @PatBoylanPacers and @PacersJJ discuss the Pacers ability to win close games and their 6-1 stretch.

The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife is back!

in this week's episode, @PatBoylanPacers and @PacersJJ discuss the Pacers ability to win close games and their 6-1 stretch.

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

pretty sure domas sabonis is going to make an all-nba team. jokic, embiid, and what center has been better than him?

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin’s elementary school teachers made the 14-hour drive from Montreal to watch their former student living out his @NBA dream.

Bennedict Mathurin's elementary school teachers made the 14-hour drive from Montreal to watch their former student living out his @NBA dream.

"It's been surreal seeing the growth and seeing him play like this."

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Aaron Nesmith nailed this shot from the bench to close out today's shootaround.🥶

