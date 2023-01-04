Pacers 61, 76ers 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (21-17) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (14-14) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Indiana Pacers 61, Philadelphia 76ers 66 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
you’d think they know better than to leave him open. 👌 pic.twitter.com/wiYjY25OFn – 8:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Shake Milton has tied Charles Barkley for 23rd on the Sixers all-time three-pointers list with 214. – 8:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
showing off his QB1 skills!👀
Tyrese Haliburton finds Myles Turner down the court. pic.twitter.com/KmmQZFhns0 – 8:04 PM
showing off his QB1 skills!👀
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The undersized Sixers had essentially neutralized Turner in the first half, but he’s got two finishes inside plus two free throws in the last couple minutes to fuel the Pacers’ surge to tie this game. – 8:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher, who only played 4 minutes in Indiana on Monday, is the Raptors’ first sub tonight. Toronto is now 0-for-14 and has gone half the opening quarter without scoring a point. – 8:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
76ers with an offensive rebound, then dunk so Rick Carlisle wants timeout.
He was at halfcourt and Andrew Nembhard nearly ran into him. pic.twitter.com/CvXIjB8R8y – 7:57 PM
76ers with an offensive rebound, then dunk so Rick Carlisle wants timeout.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett is cleared for takeoff!✈️ pic.twitter.com/y8TYOwl0IK – 7:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Clean block for Harden. No challenge by Sixers. Coulda saved 2 points – 7:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
SLAM!💥
Jalen Smith strong under the rim! pic.twitter.com/PkSlzKswC5 – 7:50 PM
SLAM!💥
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Chicago. Nets-Bulls shortly. The last time the team played here marked the final game KD, Kyrie and James Harden played together.
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
With two three-pointers in tonight’s first half, @Philadelphia 76ers @Georges Niang now has 81 threes off the bench this season. He’s one of two @NBA players with at least 80 threes as a reserve.
h/t @nbastats – 7:50 PM
With two three-pointers in tonight’s first half, @Philadelphia 76ers @Georges Niang now has 81 threes off the bench this season. He’s one of two @NBA players with at least 80 threes as a reserve.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Think the Sixers have pretty much done all the right things on defense.
They’ve made it quite difficult for Indiana to get the ball inside. 3 blue jerseys on the driver when they get to the box. Fronting the post.
A little reliant on opp. 3p luck, but right strategy as a whole. – 7:48 PM
Think the Sixers have pretty much done all the right things on defense.
They’ve made it quite difficult for Indiana to get the ball inside. 3 blue jerseys on the driver when they get to the box. Fronting the post.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Montrezl Harrell’s (@Montrezl Harrell) first 8 mins (!) tonight:
10 PTS / 5-5 fg – 7:46 PM
Montrezl Harrell’s (@Montrezl Harrell) first 8 mins (!) tonight:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Pacers first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/bU12uiAVBi – 7:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton finds Jalen Smith wide open from downtown! pic.twitter.com/W4d54qN5hI – 7:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pacers lead 28-27 after one quarter. #Sixers shooting 1-for-7 from beyond the three-point line. Harden has eight points and two assists. Nembhard leads the #Pacers with seven. Hield with 6. – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Pacers 28, Sixers 27 at the end of the first. Harden with eight points and two assists. Harrell with 6 points on 3-of-3 shooting off the bench. Pacers are 4-of-10 from 3-point range, while the Sixers are 1-of-7. – 7:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Four years later, it still doesn’t make sense why the 76ers didn’t attempt to re-sign T.J. McConnell in 2019. A fan favorite who is reliable and does the little things.
So he signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Pacers and became an integral piece. – 7:30 PM
Four years later, it still doesn’t make sense why the 76ers didn’t attempt to re-sign T.J. McConnell in 2019. A fan favorite who is reliable and does the little things.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Still four years later, it still doesn’t make sense why the 76ers didn’t attempt to re-sign T.J. McConnell in 2019. A fan favorite who is reliable and does the little things.
So he signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Pacers and became an integral piece. – 7:29 PM
Still four years later, it still doesn’t make sense why the 76ers didn’t attempt to re-sign T.J. McConnell in 2019. A fan favorite who is reliable and does the little things.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton gets crafty on his way to the hoop!🏀 pic.twitter.com/hwaRouVUUn – 7:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
P.J. Tucker just had a very heavy limp going back to the locker room after trying to make a drive under the basket. Philadelphia is already without Joel Embiid tonight. – 7:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Former Sixers backup PG TJ McConnell received a huge applause when he checked in with 4:40 left in the first quarter. – 7:24 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker heading right to the locker room with some sort of leg injury. – 7:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
51 straight games with a Buddy Hield three.👀 pic.twitter.com/CHxGRyjwjK – 7:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Rivers said Maxey can play more than 20ish minutes tonight, but he’s the first sub-out tonight after six minutes. Thybulle replaces him. – 7:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard so smooth with the step back triple.👌
📺: @BallySportsIN
🔗: https://t.co/nPQuqhGTWV pic.twitter.com/FkRaFZZt9X – 7:19 PM
Andrew Nembhard so smooth with the step back triple.👌
📺: @BallySportsIN
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris has already matched his point total from last game (5). His scoring will obviously be needed more tonight with Embiid out. – 7:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No Joel Embiid tonight in Philly, where it will still be very interesting to see the Sixers use their 3-guard lineup of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton against Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Bennedict Mathurin. – 7:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey needs 3 three pointers to tie Jerry Stackhouse for 25th on the #Sixers all-itme three-pointers list at 211. – 7:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid Wanted that track down block and appeared to hurt his left foot pic.twitter.com/LhwRxXYaoq – 7:03 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Couple looks at the play where Joel Embiid hurt his left foot vs Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/ra2lkAgpSg – 7:01 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Maxey, Melton, Harden, Harris and Tucker vs. the Pacers. – 6:32 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey is back in the starting lineup tonight with Melton, Harden, Harris, and Tucker #Sixers – 6:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
P.J. Tucker is starting at center tonight, with Maxey, Melton, Harden and Harris. – 6:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Harden, Maxey, Melton, Harris and Tucker vs. Indians. – 6:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/xNJiskPwld – 6:30 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton signed a young @CycloneMBB fans hat before tonight’s game.🔴🟡 pic.twitter.com/yK1GRXdaav – 6:29 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Joel Embiid was questionable for the 76ers tonight so the Pacers were my “Dog of the Day” on the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off show. He’s now been ruled out so some of the value on that line is gone. Pays to watch. Here’s a top prop on the Magic’s Markelle Fultz as they welcome in OKC: pic.twitter.com/k1wsSvBpj9 – 6:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s matchup against the 76ers:
Chris Duarte – Available (sore left ankle)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (G League assignment)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/RBXqwoHWPf – 6:08 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s matchup against the 76ers:
Chris Duarte – Available (sore left ankle)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (G League assignment)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says the #Sixers will bring Tyrese Maxey in the game “early for sure” with Embiid out tonight. Mentions that his minutes are slowly going up. Also doesn’t rule out starting Maxey after he came off the bench the last two games. – 5:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says it is “clear” James Harden likes playing with Montrezl Harrell, citing their shared history together in Houston as part of the reason why. – 5:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey will come into the game earlier tonight, perhaps even start, with Joel Embiid out. – 5:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is out for tonight’s game against Indiana due to left foot soreness. – 5:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“I just wanted to show support for a fellow Pittsburgh native and athlete, and let him and his family know that all of us here are thinking of him and praying for him.”
T.J. McConnell arrived in a Damar Hamlin jersey tonight.💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/dlMesOBtou – 5:14 PM
“I just wanted to show support for a fellow Pittsburgh native and athlete, and let him and his family know that all of us here are thinking of him and praying for him.”
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife is back!
in this week’s episode, @PatBoylanPacers and @PacersJJ discuss the Pacers ability to win close games and their 6-1 stretch.
🎧: https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/5iUy39tQ55 – 4:52 PM
The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife is back!
in this week’s episode, @PatBoylanPacers and @PacersJJ discuss the Pacers ability to win close games and their 6-1 stretch.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG + APG by a center this season:
47.9 — Embiid
45.9 — Jokic
Nobody else has more than 40. pic.twitter.com/v1CtR8JZ32 – 4:26 PM
Most PPG + RPG + APG by a center this season:
47.9 — Embiid
45.9 — Jokic
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
pretty sure domas sabonis is going to make an all-nba team. jokic, embiid, and what center has been better than him? – 4:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin’s elementary school teachers made the 14-hour drive from Montreal to watch their former student living out his @NBA dream.
“It’s been surreal seeing the growth and seeing him play like this.” pic.twitter.com/tFB2zGUtbI – 3:51 PM
Bennedict Mathurin’s elementary school teachers made the 14-hour drive from Montreal to watch their former student living out his @NBA dream.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Aaron Nesmith nailed this shot from the bench to close out today’s shootaround.🥶 pic.twitter.com/igPskWq2sH – 2:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/FmeqJHqXQz – 2:16 PM
tale of the tape.
StatMuse @statmuse
The Pacers have players in the top 5 for
— Assists (Haliburton)
— Steals (Haliburton)
— Blocks (Turner)
— Threes (Buddy)
— Rookie points (Mathurin)
— Bench points (Mathurin)
They are 6th in the East. pic.twitter.com/UkYxClQisk – 2:08 PM
The Pacers have players in the top 5 for
— Assists (Haliburton)
— Steals (Haliburton)
— Blocks (Turner)
— Threes (Buddy)
— Rookie points (Mathurin)
— Bench points (Mathurin)
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“Guys really like each other. There’s a good camaraderie. That stuff is very underrated.”
Courtside Comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/dDMGaMSXJw – 2:04 PM
“Guys really like each other. There’s a good camaraderie. That stuff is very underrated.”
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/2NWTQXSrRt – 2:02 PM
tale of the tape.
