Pistons 60, Warriors 56: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (10-30) play against the Golden State Warriors (18-18) at Chase Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Detroit Pistons 60, Golden State Warriors 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let’s keep the energy 💪
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 17 PTS / 1 STL / 5-9 FG
🔹@Jalen Duren: 10 PTS / 7 REB / 5-5 FG pic.twitter.com/iWX6iiHUVA – 11:05 PM
Let’s keep the energy 💪
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 17 PTS / 1 STL / 5-9 FG
🔹@Jalen Duren: 10 PTS / 7 REB / 5-5 FG pic.twitter.com/iWX6iiHUVA – 11:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bojan carves his way through the lane for 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/qdhVDOeHBb – 11:03 PM
Bojan carves his way through the lane for 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/qdhVDOeHBb – 11:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Anthony’s bucket was so nice that Stephen had to take a break from his meal 😂
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/H6PbAWOPYM – 11:02 PM
Anthony’s bucket was so nice that Stephen had to take a break from his meal 😂
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/H6PbAWOPYM – 11:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 60, Warriors 56.
Bogdanovic: 17 points
Duren: 10 points, 7 rebounds
Hayes: 4 points, 6 assists
Pistons are shooting 50% overall and 8-15 from 3. – 11:02 PM
Halftime: Pistons 60, Warriors 56.
Bogdanovic: 17 points
Duren: 10 points, 7 rebounds
Hayes: 4 points, 6 assists
Pistons are shooting 50% overall and 8-15 from 3. – 11:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 60, Warriors 56.
Bogey: 17p
Duren: 10p and 7r
Hayes: 4p and 6a
Detroit had everyone except Anthony Lamb under control. – 11:02 PM
HALFTIME: Pistons 60, Warriors 56.
Bogey: 17p
Duren: 10p and 7r
Hayes: 4p and 6a
Detroit had everyone except Anthony Lamb under control. – 11:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 60-56 vs. the Pistons at halftime
Starters: 26 points
Bench: 30 points – 11:01 PM
Warriors down 60-56 vs. the Pistons at halftime
Starters: 26 points
Bench: 30 points – 11:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pistons 60, #Warriors 56.
Bogdanovic: 17 pts, 2 rebs
Duren: 10 pts, 7 rebs
Diallo: 6 pts, 2 rebs
Bey: 6 pts – 11:01 PM
Halftime: #Pistons 60, #Warriors 56.
Bogdanovic: 17 pts, 2 rebs
Duren: 10 pts, 7 rebs
Diallo: 6 pts, 2 rebs
Bey: 6 pts – 11:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons have an Anthony Lamb problem lol. He’s got 14 … in the first half. – 11:00 PM
The Pistons have an Anthony Lamb problem lol. He’s got 14 … in the first half. – 11:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I think the Pistons have more lobs in this first half than they have had in any game this season. – 10:57 PM
I think the Pistons have more lobs in this first half than they have had in any game this season. – 10:57 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Foul count: Warriors 9, Pistons 2
Free throw count: Pistons 10-14, Warriors 2-2 – 10:56 PM
Foul count: Warriors 9, Pistons 2
Free throw count: Pistons 10-14, Warriors 2-2 – 10:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Seems like role players get a +10 boost from 3 when they play for the Warriors – 10:54 PM
Seems like role players get a +10 boost from 3 when they play for the Warriors – 10:54 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) has three alums on the floor for tonight’s game: Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart and Jordan Poole. – 10:52 PM
La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) has three alums on the floor for tonight’s game: Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart and Jordan Poole. – 10:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Fouls and free throws are again hurting the Warriors
Warriors: 8 fouls, 2 free throws
Pistons: 2 fouls, 11 free throws (8 makes) – 10:52 PM
Fouls and free throws are again hurting the Warriors
Warriors: 8 fouls, 2 free throws
Pistons: 2 fouls, 11 free throws (8 makes) – 10:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 48, Warriors 44 with 4:45 to go until halftime. 2nd quarter hasn’t been quite as strong, but Hami has given them some needed lift.
Casey has only gone eight deep into his rotation so far, with Hami, Burks and Bey coming off the bench. – 10:51 PM
Pistons 48, Warriors 44 with 4:45 to go until halftime. 2nd quarter hasn’t been quite as strong, but Hami has given them some needed lift.
Casey has only gone eight deep into his rotation so far, with Hami, Burks and Bey coming off the bench. – 10:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 48, Warriors 44 with 4:45 to go until halftime. 2nd quarter hasn’t been quite as strong, but Hami has given them some needed lift.
Casey has only gone eight deep into his bench so far: Hami, Burks and Bey. – 10:51 PM
Pistons 48, Warriors 44 with 4:45 to go until halftime. 2nd quarter hasn’t been quite as strong, but Hami has given them some needed lift.
Casey has only gone eight deep into his bench so far: Hami, Burks and Bey. – 10:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
defense to offense reallll quick
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/hdBc4PFevM – 10:51 PM
defense to offense reallll quick
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/hdBc4PFevM – 10:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That’s four straight bad offensive possessions for Detroit. Pistons lucky Warriors can’t score. – 10:49 PM
That’s four straight bad offensive possessions for Detroit. Pistons lucky Warriors can’t score. – 10:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons just got a delay of game violation due to having six players on the court. Ivey then walked back to the bench. – 10:48 PM
Pistons just got a delay of game violation due to having six players on the court. Ivey then walked back to the bench. – 10:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Another offensive rebound for Hamidou Diallo. He’s one of the best in the league and getting offensive rebounds that lead to points… wrote about it here:
theathletic.com/4056271/2023/0… – 10:47 PM
Another offensive rebound for Hamidou Diallo. He’s one of the best in the league and getting offensive rebounds that lead to points… wrote about it here:
theathletic.com/4056271/2023/0… – 10:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Tonight is Draymond Green’s 35th game played this season
He now has 11 technical fouls – 10:45 PM
Tonight is Draymond Green’s 35th game played this season
He now has 11 technical fouls – 10:45 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Draymond Green just picked up a tech. That’s his 11th of the season. He’s now tied with Kevin Durant and Dillon Brooks for most in the league. – 10:45 PM
Draymond Green just picked up a tech. That’s his 11th of the season. He’s now tied with Kevin Durant and Dillon Brooks for most in the league. – 10:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey is 2-3 from 3 so far. Just hit a timely one to give Detroit the lead back, 41-39. – 10:44 PM
Bey is 2-3 from 3 so far. Just hit a timely one to give Detroit the lead back, 41-39. – 10:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody was working on corner 3s at almost 1 a.m. after the Warriors’ double overtime win
Just nailed his first attempt of the night – 10:43 PM
Moses Moody was working on corner 3s at almost 1 a.m. after the Warriors’ double overtime win
Just nailed his first attempt of the night – 10:43 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Somebody tell @DevInTheLab, if he accepts tips, to check out Jordan Poole carry early 2nd – 10:43 PM
Somebody tell @DevInTheLab, if he accepts tips, to check out Jordan Poole carry early 2nd – 10:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dwane Casey has Isaiah Stewart guarding Jordan Poole, for whatever reason.
Jordan Poole just scored eight points in a row on Isaiah Stewart.
Warriors trail 38-36 with 9:39 left in the half. – 10:41 PM
Dwane Casey has Isaiah Stewart guarding Jordan Poole, for whatever reason.
Jordan Poole just scored eight points in a row on Isaiah Stewart.
Warriors trail 38-36 with 9:39 left in the half. – 10:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey calls a timeout after a Poole 3. Looks like he was upset that Ivey wasn’t attached to Poole. – 10:41 PM
Casey calls a timeout after a Poole 3. Looks like he was upset that Ivey wasn’t attached to Poole. – 10:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jordan Poole is heating up. He has 11 points and has scored the last five to bring the Warriors within two. The Pistons have a slim 38-36 lead with 9:39 left in the first half. – 10:41 PM
Jordan Poole is heating up. He has 11 points and has scored the last five to bring the Warriors within two. The Pistons have a slim 38-36 lead with 9:39 left in the first half. – 10:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole has 7 of the Warriors’ first 10 points in the second quarter and has made both of his 3-point attempts tonight – 10:40 PM
Jordan Poole has 7 of the Warriors’ first 10 points in the second quarter and has made both of his 3-point attempts tonight – 10:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Pistons have given up 130 or more in four of their last six games. But they’ve got a bit of extra defensive energy tonight – 10:36 PM
Pistons have given up 130 or more in four of their last six games. But they’ve got a bit of extra defensive energy tonight – 10:36 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 10 PTS / 1 STL / 3-4 FG
🔹@Jalen Duren: 6 PTS / 4 REB pic.twitter.com/xlpDsOyllz – 10:36 PM
📊 Q1 📊
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 10 PTS / 1 STL / 3-4 FG
🔹@Jalen Duren: 6 PTS / 4 REB pic.twitter.com/xlpDsOyllz – 10:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said they checked the film at halftime to see if the Nets were forcing any 3s. Wasn’t the case at all. “Really good looks.” KD and Curry accounted for 11 of the Nets 12 3s. – 10:35 PM
Jacque Vaughn said they checked the film at halftime to see if the Nets were forcing any 3s. Wasn’t the case at all. “Really good looks.” KD and Curry accounted for 11 of the Nets 12 3s. – 10:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors scoring leaders after the first quarter
Lamb: 9
Jerome: 6
Klay: 4
Poole: 3
DiVincenzo: 2
Looney: 2 – 10:34 PM
Warriors scoring leaders after the first quarter
Lamb: 9
Jerome: 6
Klay: 4
Poole: 3
DiVincenzo: 2
Looney: 2 – 10:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 34, Warriors 26. Detroit shot 12-18 overall and 4-5 from 3, and dished eight assists against two turnovers. Very good start
Bogdanovic: 10 points
Duren: 6 points, 4 rebounds – 10:34 PM
End of 1: Pistons 34, Warriors 26. Detroit shot 12-18 overall and 4-5 from 3, and dished eight assists against two turnovers. Very good start
Bogdanovic: 10 points
Duren: 6 points, 4 rebounds – 10:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 34, Warriors 26.
Killian Hayes’ return was felt on both sides of the ball.
Bogey: 10 points
Duren: 6 points
Anthony Lamb: 9 points – 10:34 PM
END OF 1Q: Pistons 34, Warriors 26.
Killian Hayes’ return was felt on both sides of the ball.
Bogey: 10 points
Duren: 6 points
Anthony Lamb: 9 points – 10:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bad day to be a basketball rim.
#Pistons | @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/q5ufdBCoZb – 10:34 PM
Bad day to be a basketball rim.
#Pistons | @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/q5ufdBCoZb – 10:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
8-0 Pistons run to end the first quarter, Warriors down 34-26 – 10:34 PM
8-0 Pistons run to end the first quarter, Warriors down 34-26 – 10:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 34, #Warriors 26.
Bogdanovic: 10 pts, 1 ast
Duren: 6 pts, 4 rebs
Hayes: 4 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts – 10:34 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 34, #Warriors 26.
Bogdanovic: 10 pts, 1 ast
Duren: 6 pts, 4 rebs
Hayes: 4 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts – 10:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons are three Anthony Lamb triples short of taking a 15-point lead into the second quarter – 10:33 PM
The Pistons are three Anthony Lamb triples short of taking a 15-point lead into the second quarter – 10:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
hustle
leading to
HOOPS 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/auLOcrUArF – 10:32 PM
hustle
leading to
HOOPS 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/auLOcrUArF – 10:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Draymond Green and Giannis Antetokounmpo have the same amount of career triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/b3XfibOY9Q – 10:31 PM
Fun Fact: Draymond Green and Giannis Antetokounmpo have the same amount of career triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/b3XfibOY9Q – 10:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Anthony Lamb is 3-4 from 3 for the Warriors in six minutes. Pistons signed him to a camp deal in 2020, and he bounced around for a bit before signing a two-way with Golden State this season – 10:31 PM
Anthony Lamb is 3-4 from 3 for the Warriors in six minutes. Pistons signed him to a camp deal in 2020, and he bounced around for a bit before signing a two-way with Golden State this season – 10:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Some big minutes from Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome in the first quarter right now – 10:30 PM
Some big minutes from Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome in the first quarter right now – 10:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s now three 3s from Anthony Lamb in the first quarter
He leads the Warriors with 9 points – 10:29 PM
That’s now three 3s from Anthony Lamb in the first quarter
He leads the Warriors with 9 points – 10:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Stewart subbed out for Bey at the 5:09 mark, and Duren stayed in. Then Stewart checked back in two minutes later for Duren. The stagger is underway, but not sure why Stewart sat for two minutes before coming back in. Might’ve been a miscommunication. – 10:29 PM
Stewart subbed out for Bey at the 5:09 mark, and Duren stayed in. Then Stewart checked back in two minutes later for Duren. The stagger is underway, but not sure why Stewart sat for two minutes before coming back in. Might’ve been a miscommunication. – 10:29 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons lead 26-20 with 2:48 left in the first quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic has 10 points and Detroit is shooting 66.7% overall and 75% from 3. – 10:27 PM
The #Pistons lead 26-20 with 2:48 left in the first quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic has 10 points and Detroit is shooting 66.7% overall and 75% from 3. – 10:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins on his first bobblehead with the Warriors:
“I’m part of the family, I’m part of the culture, I love it here.” – 10:27 PM
Andrew Wiggins on his first bobblehead with the Warriors:
“I’m part of the family, I’m part of the culture, I love it here.” – 10:27 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Detroit’s defense is extended way out. They’re almost daring the Warriors to drive. Klay has taken them up on that his last two possessions. – 10:26 PM
Detroit’s defense is extended way out. They’re almost daring the Warriors to drive. Klay has taken them up on that his last two possessions. – 10:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bogey 3 gives the Pistons a 10-point lead. They’ve hit 10 of their first 15 shots – 10:24 PM
Bogey 3 gives the Pistons a 10-point lead. They’ve hit 10 of their first 15 shots – 10:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes is back. He’s just so confident and in love with that middy. – 10:23 PM
Killian Hayes is back. He’s just so confident and in love with that middy. – 10:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes becoming the best midrange shooter on the team is one of the best storylines of the season. It’s almost automatic – 10:23 PM
Killian Hayes becoming the best midrange shooter on the team is one of the best storylines of the season. It’s almost automatic – 10:23 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Let’s mark this monumental occasion. Thats’s 3-for-3 from the corner for the Warriors pic.twitter.com/RDpJjaAW29 – 10:22 PM
Let’s mark this monumental occasion. Thats’s 3-for-3 from the corner for the Warriors pic.twitter.com/RDpJjaAW29 – 10:22 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
THAT IS HOW YOU START A BASKETBALL GAME 🔥
@Jaden Ivey ➡️ @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/ayfdz7mMlZ – 10:22 PM
THAT IS HOW YOU START A BASKETBALL GAME 🔥
@Jaden Ivey ➡️ @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/ayfdz7mMlZ – 10:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nice job by Duren to find a lane, and nice awareness by Bogey to get him the ball. Good, energetic start for Detroit so far – 10:21 PM
Nice job by Duren to find a lane, and nice awareness by Bogey to get him the ball. Good, energetic start for Detroit so far – 10:21 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Stewart misses his first 3-point attempt from the corner but gets it back in the same spot and knocks it down. – 10:20 PM
Isaiah Stewart misses his first 3-point attempt from the corner but gets it back in the same spot and knocks it down. – 10:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 13, Warriors 9 with 7:43 to go in the 1st. Bogey already has seven points – 10:16 PM
Pistons 13, Warriors 9 with 7:43 to go in the 1st. Bogey already has seven points – 10:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons take an early 13-9 lead over the Warriors. Bogey hasn’t missed yet and he leads all scorers with 7 points. – 10:16 PM
The Pistons take an early 13-9 lead over the Warriors. Bogey hasn’t missed yet and he leads all scorers with 7 points. – 10:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Really good, energetic start for Detroit, which leads the Warriors 13-9 early.
A few miscues on defense and on easy bucket missed, but an overall solid start against a shorthanded Golden State team. – 10:16 PM
Really good, energetic start for Detroit, which leads the Warriors 13-9 early.
A few miscues on defense and on easy bucket missed, but an overall solid start against a shorthanded Golden State team. – 10:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons legend Anthony Lamb just checked in for the Warriors. – 10:15 PM
Pistons legend Anthony Lamb just checked in for the Warriors. – 10:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“Iron Man Loon”
💪 https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/nMKy1SOOLC – 10:14 PM
“Iron Man Loon”
💪 https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/nMKy1SOOLC – 10:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Stephen Curry will likely return during next road trip
https://t.co/WyuRC5x1Ba pic.twitter.com/S9i0X0hPI3 – 10:13 PM
Warriors’ Stephen Curry will likely return during next road trip
https://t.co/WyuRC5x1Ba pic.twitter.com/S9i0X0hPI3 – 10:13 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
My god man, Spurs play the Pistons at 7 pm on Friday, then have to turn around and play the Celtics at 5 pm on Saturday. Pop might split-squad that B2B. – 10:13 PM
My god man, Spurs play the Pistons at 7 pm on Friday, then have to turn around and play the Celtics at 5 pm on Saturday. Pop might split-squad that B2B. – 10:13 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors looking like they played a double-overtime game on Monday – 10:13 PM
Warriors looking like they played a double-overtime game on Monday – 10:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Killian did a good job defensively there on Klay. Ivey finds Duren for a lob on the other end. – 10:12 PM
Killian did a good job defensively there on Klay. Ivey finds Duren for a lob on the other end. – 10:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“Iron Man Loon”
💪 https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/z4if7QHZqB – 10:10 PM
“Iron Man Loon”
💪 https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/z4if7QHZqB – 10:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is back on the Warriors’ bench tonight. Good sign for his impending return – 10:10 PM
Andrew Wiggins is back on the Warriors’ bench tonight. Good sign for his impending return – 10:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a stellar performance on Monday, Klay Thompson opened his press conference by sharing his thoughts for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/03/kla… – 10:00 PM
After a stellar performance on Monday, Klay Thompson opened his press conference by sharing his thoughts for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/03/kla… – 10:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is not in it tonight. He’s been a negative.
Seth Curry has been outstanding. – 10:00 PM
Ben Simmons is not in it tonight. He’s been a negative.
Seth Curry has been outstanding. – 10:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With Kevin Durant on the bench, Seth Curry is keeping the Nets in this game. He’s got 16 points in 17 minutes off the bench. – 9:59 PM
With Kevin Durant on the bench, Seth Curry is keeping the Nets in this game. He’s got 16 points in 17 minutes off the bench. – 9:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets supporting cast has disappeared tonight outside of Seth Curry.
1 point out of O’Neale, Harris, Watanabe, Warren.
Despite that and some poor officiating, Brooklyn trails by 3 heading into the 4th. – 9:54 PM
Nets supporting cast has disappeared tonight outside of Seth Curry.
1 point out of O’Neale, Harris, Watanabe, Warren.
Despite that and some poor officiating, Brooklyn trails by 3 heading into the 4th. – 9:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Guess who’s back? Back again👀
🔹 @Killian Hayes
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 Bojan Bogdanović
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart
🔹 @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/W0b6K5LJfe – 9:54 PM
Guess who’s back? Back again👀
🔹 @Killian Hayes
🔹 @Jaden Ivey
🔹 Bojan Bogdanović
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart
🔹 @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/W0b6K5LJfe – 9:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/SJXPB65ynD – 9:51 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/SJXPB65ynD – 9:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JUST ABOUT THAT TIME!
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/uYqUtws3S6 – 9:50 PM
JUST ABOUT THAT TIME!
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/uYqUtws3S6 – 9:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Suns lose again. They’re now 20-19
Warriors are 20-18 and have a chance to jump Phoenix and Portland in the standings tonight – 9:41 PM
Suns lose again. They’re now 20-19
Warriors are 20-18 and have a chance to jump Phoenix and Portland in the standings tonight – 9:41 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/ENw2iTamsW – 9:41 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/ENw2iTamsW – 9:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Same Steph/Andrew-less starters for Golden State. Detroit’s roster is pretty depleted, too. pic.twitter.com/lQP4xwPpv1 – 9:39 PM
Same Steph/Andrew-less starters for Golden State. Detroit’s roster is pretty depleted, too. pic.twitter.com/lQP4xwPpv1 – 9:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
#Pistons starting 5:
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Isaiah Stewart
Jalen Duren
Hayes is back from his three-game suspension, and Casey is sticking with the Stewart-Duren frontcourt despite Bagley’s injury. Curious to see how rotations change. – 9:36 PM
#Pistons starting 5:
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Isaiah Stewart
Jalen Duren
Hayes is back from his three-game suspension, and Casey is sticking with the Stewart-Duren frontcourt despite Bagley’s injury. Curious to see how rotations change. – 9:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Killian Hayes is back after a three-game suspension and he’s starting alongside Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 9:36 PM
#Pistons guard Killian Hayes is back after a three-game suspension and he’s starting alongside Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 9:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
38 points per game over his last three games.
What’s 1⃣1⃣ got in store tonight?
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/9q97LDTceY – 9:34 PM
38 points per game over his last three games.
What’s 1⃣1⃣ got in store tonight?
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/9q97LDTceY – 9:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Swift buckets
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/62YSIXkHjX – 9:23 PM
Swift buckets
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/62YSIXkHjX – 9:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
After tonight, the Pistons will officially be at the midway point at 41 games and will lead the NBA in games played. The Jazz are the only other team with at least 40 games played. – 9:17 PM
After tonight, the Pistons will officially be at the midway point at 41 games and will lead the NBA in games played. The Jazz are the only other team with at least 40 games played. – 9:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
About that time⏳
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/xxs6Udqvvm – 9:17 PM
About that time⏳
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/xxs6Udqvvm – 9:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The work before the work.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/JVOjiww13e – 9:03 PM
The work before the work.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/JVOjiww13e – 9:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Warmin’ up
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ZU33wG1zt5 – 9:00 PM
Warmin’ up
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ZU33wG1zt5 – 9:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking the Detroit Pistons and their rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. The Pistons are struggling, but there are some real positives to take away from this duo.
youtu.be/YXSAjgf32t8 – 8:58 PM
Talking the Detroit Pistons and their rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. The Pistons are struggling, but there are some real positives to take away from this duo.
youtu.be/YXSAjgf32t8 – 8:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
With finesse 🤌
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/JNWmJK3y91 – 8:48 PM
With finesse 🤌
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/JNWmJK3y91 – 8:48 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey just said he expects the Warriors to come out energized.
They haven’t forget that we beat them by 14 points. – 8:38 PM
Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey just said he expects the Warriors to come out energized.
They haven’t forget that we beat them by 14 points. – 8:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Killian Hayes had more “pep in his step” during his workouts yesterday and is eager to get back tonight. Hopes it will carry over to the game. Also said his return should help Jaden Ivey – 8:35 PM
Casey said Killian Hayes had more “pep in his step” during his workouts yesterday and is eager to get back tonight. Hopes it will carry over to the game. Also said his return should help Jaden Ivey – 8:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is good to go tonight. Steve Kerr didn’t even know he was probable on the injury report.
“I have a hangnail, so call me probable,” Kerr joked when I asked about PBJ’s status – 8:34 PM
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is good to go tonight. Steve Kerr didn’t even know he was probable on the injury report.
“I have a hangnail, so call me probable,” Kerr joked when I asked about PBJ’s status – 8:34 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
With Steph Curry on track to return as early as January 13th, Steve Kerr talks about his young guys have played during the absence of Steph and more recently Wiggs.
Warriors are riding a season high five game win streak. pic.twitter.com/vzZqQfQTYU – 8:33 PM
With Steph Curry on track to return as early as January 13th, Steve Kerr talks about his young guys have played during the absence of Steph and more recently Wiggs.
Warriors are riding a season high five game win streak. pic.twitter.com/vzZqQfQTYU – 8:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Bulls lead the Nets 40-33. Seth Curry and Kevin Durant have all five of the Nets 3s. Bulls shot 17-for-23 (!) in the first quarter. KD has 15 points. – 8:33 PM
End of the first quarter: Bulls lead the Nets 40-33. Seth Curry and Kevin Durant have all five of the Nets 3s. Bulls shot 17-for-23 (!) in the first quarter. KD has 15 points. – 8:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on how Bagley’s injury will affect his rotation: “We’ll play with more one big in the game moreso than anything else. Puts Nerlens into play if there’s foul trouble.” Said they’ll still play two bigs together, but not as frequently. – 8:33 PM
Casey on how Bagley’s injury will affect his rotation: “We’ll play with more one big in the game moreso than anything else. Puts Nerlens into play if there’s foul trouble.” Said they’ll still play two bigs together, but not as frequently. – 8:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said the loss of Bagley will force Detroit to play one big man more. They’ll still play two but more single big after that. – 8:32 PM
Casey said the loss of Bagley will force Detroit to play one big man more. They’ll still play two but more single big after that. – 8:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Dwane if he sees a minutes restriction for Killian Hayes, who is returning to game action after a three-game suspension: “He’ll go as long as his lungs let him.” – 8:32 PM
Asked Dwane if he sees a minutes restriction for Killian Hayes, who is returning to game action after a three-game suspension: “He’ll go as long as his lungs let him.” – 8:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris, T.J. Warren and Seth Curry all check in together with Claxton and KD. – 8:29 PM
Joe Harris, T.J. Warren and Seth Curry all check in together with Claxton and KD. – 8:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is back in the Warriors’ facility and has had a couple good days of workouts, per Kerr. Warriors’ next game is Saturday. Kerr wouldn’t confirm he’s playing, but said everything is trending in right direction. He will miss his 15th straight game tonight. – 8:26 PM
Andrew Wiggins is back in the Warriors’ facility and has had a couple good days of workouts, per Kerr. Warriors’ next game is Saturday. Kerr wouldn’t confirm he’s playing, but said everything is trending in right direction. He will miss his 15th straight game tonight. – 8:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He’s gotten really good workouts the last couple days, and another good one just now.”
Andrew Wiggins (adductor/illness) is healthy again and putting together a stretch of solid days on the court. Saturday’s game is up in the air for Wiggins – 8:25 PM
“He’s gotten really good workouts the last couple days, and another good one just now.”
Andrew Wiggins (adductor/illness) is healthy again and putting together a stretch of solid days on the court. Saturday’s game is up in the air for Wiggins – 8:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins has been getting the reps that he needs to get his legs and conditioning back, Kerr says. He’s gotten several good workouts in this week. But Kerr doesn’t know how that will impact Wiggins’ availability for Saturday’s game. – 8:24 PM
Andrew Wiggins has been getting the reps that he needs to get his legs and conditioning back, Kerr says. He’s gotten several good workouts in this week. But Kerr doesn’t know how that will impact Wiggins’ availability for Saturday’s game. – 8:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “He’s the best defender I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been around some really good ones. … I’ve never seen anything like it.” – 8:20 PM
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “He’s the best defender I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been around some really good ones. … I’ve never seen anything like it.” – 8:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We ready.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/kVhK8N7mWW – 8:19 PM
We ready.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/kVhK8N7mWW – 8:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Patrick Baldwin Jr. will play tonight, per Steve Kerr. He didn’t even know Baldwin was having right ankle issues. – 8:17 PM
Patrick Baldwin Jr. will play tonight, per Steve Kerr. He didn’t even know Baldwin was having right ankle issues. – 8:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said the Jan. 13 game against the Spurs is a realistic return date for Steph Curry who hasn’t had any setbacks with his shoulder rehab. – 8:17 PM
Steve Kerr said the Jan. 13 game against the Spurs is a realistic return date for Steph Curry who hasn’t had any setbacks with his shoulder rehab. – 8:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr confirms that Jan. 13 at San Antonio is a realistic target date for Steph Curry’s return: “I think so. He’s progressed really well.” Bob Myers went on @957thegame today and indicated the same. – 8:16 PM
Steve Kerr confirms that Jan. 13 at San Antonio is a realistic target date for Steph Curry’s return: “I think so. He’s progressed really well.” Bob Myers went on @957thegame today and indicated the same. – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Tonight will mark Kevon Looney’s 150th consecutive game played in the regular season. What a journey it has been nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:03 PM
Tonight will mark Kevon Looney’s 150th consecutive game played in the regular season. What a journey it has been nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
1⃣1⃣’s in the building.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/dytXt3PRwh – 8:01 PM
1⃣1⃣’s in the building.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/dytXt3PRwh – 8:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole has done an admirable job in Stephen Curry’s absence, much as he did last season. But in his pursuit to become the next Curry-like force for Golden State, limiting turnovers is a must — to his benefit and that of the team.
https://t.co/PPtsjNHCf9 pic.twitter.com/ZaTWnSYJJT – 7:57 PM
Jordan Poole has done an admirable job in Stephen Curry’s absence, much as he did last season. But in his pursuit to become the next Curry-like force for Golden State, limiting turnovers is a must — to his benefit and that of the team.
https://t.co/PPtsjNHCf9 pic.twitter.com/ZaTWnSYJJT – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the lineup is the same despite Royce O’Neale’s return. So O’Neale will come off the bench. Seth Curry will start. – 6:45 PM
Jacque Vaughn said the lineup is the same despite Royce O’Neale’s return. So O’Neale will come off the bench. Seth Curry will start. – 6:45 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
ANDREW WIGGINS UPDATE: finally some good news, the Warriors say Wiggins has been cleared to return to practice which he’s using to regain his fitness. Wiggins missed 10 games with a right adductor strain and 4 due to illness. He will be reevaluated later this week. #DubNation – 6:44 PM
ANDREW WIGGINS UPDATE: finally some good news, the Warriors say Wiggins has been cleared to return to practice which he’s using to regain his fitness. Wiggins missed 10 games with a right adductor strain and 4 due to illness. He will be reevaluated later this week. #DubNation – 6:44 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Pistons pic.twitter.com/UERKZxTBmo – 6:41 PM
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Pistons pic.twitter.com/UERKZxTBmo – 6:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors injury updates
Steph Curry: Re-evaluated Saturday
Andrew Wiggins: Re-evaluated later this week
Wiseman, Kuminga and J. Green: Re-evaluated in one week – 6:16 PM
Warriors injury updates
Steph Curry: Re-evaluated Saturday
Andrew Wiggins: Re-evaluated later this week
Wiseman, Kuminga and J. Green: Re-evaluated in one week – 6:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors share official updates for their long list of injured players.
Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday, and Andrew Wiggins will be sometime later this week.
Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be re-evaluate in one week. – 6:12 PM
The Warriors share official updates for their long list of injured players.
Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday, and Andrew Wiggins will be sometime later this week.
Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be re-evaluate in one week. – 6:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
A ridiculously long injury update from the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/wHCM3tUGNX – 6:11 PM
A ridiculously long injury update from the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/wHCM3tUGNX – 6:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors share official updates on their long list of injured players:
– Stephen Curry (L shoulder) will be re-evaluated on Saturday
– Andrew Wiggins (R adductor, illness) will be re-evaluated this week
– Jonathan Kuminga (R foot) will be re-evaluated in one week… – 6:10 PM
The Warriors share official updates on their long list of injured players:
– Stephen Curry (L shoulder) will be re-evaluated on Saturday
– Andrew Wiggins (R adductor, illness) will be re-evaluated this week
– Jonathan Kuminga (R foot) will be re-evaluated in one week… – 6:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors provide a list of injury updates. Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be out at least another week. They’ll miss final three games of this homestand. Andrew Wiggins is again back in live practice. Not ruled out for later this homestand. – 6:09 PM
Warriors provide a list of injury updates. Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be out at least another week. They’ll miss final three games of this homestand. Andrew Wiggins is again back in live practice. Not ruled out for later this homestand. – 6:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday and offer updates on Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/Gb5YKfSApT – 6:08 PM
Warriors say Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday and offer updates on Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/Gb5YKfSApT – 6:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Most games with 10+ threes in NBA history:
22 – Stephen Curry
7 – Klay Thompson
3 – James Harden, Damian Lillard, J.R. Smith – 6:03 PM
Most games with 10+ threes in NBA history:
22 – Stephen Curry
7 – Klay Thompson
3 – James Harden, Damian Lillard, J.R. Smith – 6:03 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
As of now, Utah’s RB room is crowded, but I hesitate to say loaded.
Ja’Quinden Jackson, Jaylon Glover, Chris Curry (if he’s ready off injury), Ricky Parks hasn’t seen the field yet and will be a third-year guy in ‘23.
Four-star John Randle Jr. is on the way in. – 5:20 PM
As of now, Utah’s RB room is crowded, but I hesitate to say loaded.
Ja’Quinden Jackson, Jaylon Glover, Chris Curry (if he’s ready off injury), Ricky Parks hasn’t seen the field yet and will be a third-year guy in ‘23.
Four-star John Randle Jr. is on the way in. – 5:20 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have officially announced that Tag Team will be performing at halftime of their game against the Warriors on Jan. 13 at the Alamodome. Been waiting for this one. – 5:05 PM
Spurs have officially announced that Tag Team will be performing at halftime of their game against the Warriors on Jan. 13 at the Alamodome. Been waiting for this one. – 5:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back in action in the Bay tonight 🌉
🆚 @Golden State Warriors
⏰ 10PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/aNwp2e4Tuc – 5:01 PM
Back in action in the Bay tonight 🌉
🆚 @Golden State Warriors
⏰ 10PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/aNwp2e4Tuc – 5:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
More than just basketball 💙
@chase || Season of Giving pic.twitter.com/0Hxa0m6CnO – 4:33 PM
More than just basketball 💙
@chase || Season of Giving pic.twitter.com/0Hxa0m6CnO – 4:33 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I’ve been watching Saddiq Bey play since his high school days. I’ve always admired the demeanor out on the court and steadiness.
That’s been tested a bit this year thru an early season shoot slump, being pulled from the starting lineup, and swirling trade rumors. pic.twitter.com/4i95kSlK59 – 4:29 PM
I’ve been watching Saddiq Bey play since his high school days. I’ve always admired the demeanor out on the court and steadiness.
That’s been tested a bit this year thru an early season shoot slump, being pulled from the starting lineup, and swirling trade rumors. pic.twitter.com/4i95kSlK59 – 4:29 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors will be down at least six players against Detroit.
Baldwin Jr. – PROBABLE (right ankle bursitis)
Curry – OUT (left shoulder)
J. Green – OUT (right lower leg infection)
Iguodala – OUT (injury management)
Kuminga – OUT (right foot sprain) – 4:07 PM
Warriors will be down at least six players against Detroit.
Baldwin Jr. – PROBABLE (right ankle bursitis)
Curry – OUT (left shoulder)
J. Green – OUT (right lower leg infection)
Iguodala – OUT (injury management)
Kuminga – OUT (right foot sprain) – 4:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
There are 12 NBA games today. The Warriors have a chance to win their sixth straight, and continue rising up the Western Conference standings nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:02 PM
There are 12 NBA games today. The Warriors have a chance to win their sixth straight, and continue rising up the Western Conference standings nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks with 10 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 54 points on Tuesday. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/02/war… – 4:00 PM
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks with 10 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 54 points on Tuesday. Watch all the highlights here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/02/war… – 4:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.