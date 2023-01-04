Pistons vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $12,450,767 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $9,668,705 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: Bally Sports DET

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

