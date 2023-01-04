Rockets 69, Pelicans 90: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-27) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (14-14) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Houston Rockets 69, New Orleans Pelicans 90 (Q3 04:33)
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
that Naji ➡️ Trey connection >>>>> pic.twitter.com/irWBdQiqjW – 9:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green had seemed to have found his shooting touch after a December slump. In the previous seven games, he had made 39.3 % of his 3s. He is 1 of 7 from deep tonight. The last one was particularly flat, often the issue when he is missing. – 9:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey with the BLOCK ❌
Trey with the REVERSE 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/TAw4zvmdpl – 9:32 PM
Trey with the BLOCK ❌
Christian Clark @cclark_13
When Naji Marshall looks in the mirror pic.twitter.com/yRVEWU2ySq – 9:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bruno Fernando in for Sengun three minutes into the second half. – 9:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Trey Murphy III swats an Alperen Sengun dunk attempt on one end and then cuts to an over-the-head dunk on the other. Pels by 26. – 9:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
New Orleans scored 45 points in the first quarter, which marks the sixth time in franchise history the Pelicans have scored 45-plus points in any quarter.
The Pels’ 75 first-half points are the most in any half this season. – 9:28 PM
New Orleans scored 45 points in the first quarter, which marks the sixth time in franchise history the Pelicans have scored 45-plus points in any quarter.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With his second 3-pointer, Kevin Porter Jr. moves past Matt Maloney for 23rd on the Rockets’ career 3-point field goal list. I mention this for those that remember the Matt Maloney era. – 9:28 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KJ coming through!
@KJ Martin | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/jZpnetCk8T – 9:27 PM
KJ coming through!
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers possessed Double digit leads vs Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, and Pacers all went to OT. – 9:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
75 first-half points.
PELS HOT. pic.twitter.com/0FopEoZKKA – 9:21 PM
75 first-half points.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans 75, Rockets 52 at half. CJ McCollum with 18. Jose Alvarado has 13. New Orleans has nailed 11 3s. Also done a good job of keeping Houston, NBA’s best offensive rebounding team, off the glass. S/O to this man… pic.twitter.com/VzuUHUonv6 – 9:12 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Also really good crowd in the SKC on a Wednesday against a bad team with no Zion Williamson playing – 9:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ROLLINNN’
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/okMemtDxVM – 9:12 PM
ROLLINNN’
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pels 75, Rockets 52
McCollum 18 pts
Alvarado 13 pts, 5 assts
Marshall 11 pts
End of 1st half: Pels 75, Rockets 52
McCollum 18 pts
Alvarado 13 pts, 5 assts
Marshall 11 pts
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans 75, Rockets 52 at half. Pelicans led by as much as 31, two points shy of the largest deficit the Rockets have faced this season. The 45 first-quarter and 75 first-half points were the most for a Rockets opponent this season. – 9:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 75, Rockets 52
– 75 is the most Pels have scored in any half this season
– CJ: 18p, 3/6 3P
– Naji: 11p
– Jose: 13p, 5a
Pels: 56.5 FG%, 11/22 3P, 12/15 FT
HALF: Pelicans 75, Rockets 52
– 75 is the most Pels have scored in any half this season
– CJ: 18p, 3/6 3P
– Naji: 11p
– Jose: 13p, 5a
Pels: 56.5 FG%, 11/22 3P, 12/15 FT
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Very pleased to see that among his many positive traits, Dyson Daniels is also an ardent member of the #AlwaysHeave club – 9:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
3 3’s in the first half for this guy 🎯 pic.twitter.com/CqHXxNdZNg – 9:10 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
It’s amazing how much better things look when the Rockets put in a professional effort – 9:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
SENGUN‼️
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/xdLFDZyMkQ – 9:07 PM
SENGUN‼️
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
take ’em to school, CJ. 💼
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/3dwNI2GmSs – 9:04 PM
take ’em to school, CJ. 💼
📺 @BallySportsNO
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans might get 80 in this half without Zion or Ingram in uniform #depth – 9:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans are shooting great from deep — 10 of 17 — but the Rockets might want to stop by out there, maybe yell ‘miss it’ or something. – 8:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
When a close call goes against the home team here — or in this case, a missed call — they show it over and over and over to get the crowd riled up. Something the Rockets might want to try at Toyota Center. – 8:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado is breathing fire. It’s been awhile. Awesome! All for the Pelicans seeing the ball go through the net as many times as possible tonight so that the confidence will be as high as possible for Friday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. – 8:51 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Can this Pelicans/Rockets game just end at halftime? Or now? I think both teams would say yes to that – 8:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Cotton Bowl Champs in the building!
Glad to have ya, @GreenWaveFB! pic.twitter.com/upk6PLiWuB – 8:44 PM
Cotton Bowl Champs in the building!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jax with a tremendous block which turns into a transition opportunity for New Orleans. LOVE players who keep blocks inbound – 8:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
The last stretch of the first quarter felt like an all-out attack of the Rockets by #Pelicans. This team is exceptionally hungry and playing like this is a must-win. Pels 50-27 now early 2Q – 8:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Josh Richardson carrying the Spurs, who trail 62-55 at the break. In 14 minutes off the bench, he’s got 14 points on 6 of 10 (2-4 3 3FGM).
It’s his best scoring game since he had 14 on Dec. 22 in New Orleans. – 8:43 PM
Josh Richardson carrying the Spurs, who trail 62-55 at the break. In 14 minutes off the bench, he’s got 14 points on 6 of 10 (2-4 3 3FGM).
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets off to a rough start in New Orleans, down 45-22 after the 1st quarter. HC Stephen Silas was ejected late in the period after he was hit with 2 technical fouls after loudly voicing his displeasure w/ a call against Usman Garuba. John Lucas now running the show. – 8:41 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans just showed Willie Fritz on the big screen – and a large Green Wave contingent – and some clips of Tulane celebrating their Cotton Bowl win over USC.
No word if @NTGraff had anything to do with that. – 8:41 PM
Pelicans just showed Willie Fritz on the big screen – and a large Green Wave contingent – and some clips of Tulane celebrating their Cotton Bowl win over USC.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1
Rockets: 22
Pelicans: 45
End of 1
Rockets: 22
Pelicans: 45
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz in the SKC for the Pelicans game tonight pic.twitter.com/Hbuejc6aIv – 8:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The last-straw call that set Silas off was an offensive foul on Usman Garuba for a screen he set in the backcourt on Naji Marshall. – 8:40 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Well, that’s one hell of a finish to the first quarter. Pelicans were up 8 at 30-22 with 1:48 left. They proceeded to add another 15 points before Houston got one at the buzzer. 45-24! – 8:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans 45, Rockets 22 after 1. Pels outscore Rockets, 19-2, in final 3:10 of the quarter. Rockets started badly and fell apart. Pels shoot 64 %, 62.5 % on 3s. Pels with 12 points off five Rockets turnovers., – 8:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 45, Rockets 22
McCollum 12 pts
Marshall 8 pts
Murphy 8 pts
Pels mising their top two scorers? No problem – 8:39 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 45, Rockets 22
McCollum 12 pts
Marshall 8 pts
Murphy 8 pts
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Second time Stephen Silas has been ejected since becoming Rockets coach. That was a quick trigger. Not sure which official got him, but the Rockets weren’t thrilled with Jason Goldenberg’s work the last time they saw him – 8:38 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
This was a 6-point game at the 3:30 mark. Pels lead by 21 points after one quarter. Incredible meltdown from the Rockets. Stephen Silas got tossed. – 8:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels with an impressive final minute or so of first quarter. First pulls off a Grand Theft Aussie with a steal of bad Houston crosscourt pass, then sinks a wing three-pointer on the move as he drifted right to left – 8:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Not gonna lie, I don’t blame Stephen Silas at all.
Things have not gone the Rockets way with several calls in this quarter.
And now, he won’t be around to finish this one. He’s tossed. – 8:37 PM
Not gonna lie, I don’t blame Stephen Silas at all.
Things have not gone the Rockets way with several calls in this quarter.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji with the CROSS & lay.
Dyson with the steal.
Dyson with the AND-1.
Pels hoopin’ pic.twitter.com/l52aFlAYLE – 8:37 PM
Naji with the CROSS & lay.
Dyson with the steal.
Dyson with the AND-1.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The lack of effort and focus the Rockets are playing with is staggering – 8:36 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
This is about as strong an end to the quarter for the Pelicans as Tulane in the 4th of the Cotton Bowl – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
TyTy Washington Jr. checked in with 2:45 left in the first quarter. Those asking where the Rockets will get the playing time for Jae’Sean Tate, this could be some, with Tate in rather than a backup point guard and staggering KPJ and Green even more. – 8:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jaxson Hayes, whom I mistakenly listed among the starters, checked in at the time out and gets a second-shot dunk from McCollum. – 8:30 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sengun rolling in for the JAM 💥 pic.twitter.com/Hxfh4uVIGh – 8:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
I don’t care it’s the first quarter. Willie Green challenging this call says, “I’m tired of all the bad whistles on good defensive plays by Herb Jones.” – 8:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
QUICK TRIGGA.
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/wtSiLCIlQ2 – 8:27 PM
QUICK TRIGGA.
📺 @BallySportsNO
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herb Jones got a technical foul for overtly waving his arm toward ref after he was called for a foul while blocking Kevin Porter Jr. at the rim. #Pelicans so confident it was a clean block that they’re using their challenge at 4:27 of 1Q – 8:26 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram has braids, folks.
May mean something. May mean nothing at all. – 8:23 PM
Brandon Ingram has braids, folks.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CLEAR THE WAY FOR TREY MURPHY 🚀 pic.twitter.com/IeJ0c3SxIW – 8:19 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Locksmith rejects the drive by Jonas Valanciunas — he got up there for this block. pic.twitter.com/wAvCZto8zL – 8:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Peicans 16, Rockets 6. No team turnovers, CJ hasn’t missed in 3 attempts, Trey has scored the last 5 points and the defense already has 3 blocks.
Can’t ask for a better start by the Pels. – 8:19 PM
Peicans 16, Rockets 6. No team turnovers, CJ hasn’t missed in 3 attempts, Trey has scored the last 5 points and the defense already has 3 blocks.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Sengun gets blocked at the rim by McCollum and then Murphy simply beats Smith in transition. Not what you want – 8:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Rockets opening the game by going under the screen on a CJ McCollum 3 was not a good omen for the visitors. Herb Jones swatted a Jalen Green jumper in the paint at other end as #Pelicans start fast and lead 16-6. In Houston’s previous trip here Green had 33 pts, shot 11/20 – 8:17 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Trey Murphy hitting a deep three and the gets an emphatic dunk in transition on the next possession. Three Point and Dunk Contest? – 8:17 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Naji Marshall knows what he needs to do tonight. Pelicans coming out and aggressively attacking the basket – 8:14 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Jabari Smith Jr struggled to start his career, but he’s been really great over his last 20 games, averaging 13.6 points and seven rebounds while shooting 36% from 3.
What has changed and how has he adjusted?
WATCH Spins and I break it down.
youtu.be/YXSAjgf32t8 – 8:13 PM
Jabari Smith Jr struggled to start his career, but he’s been really great over his last 20 games, averaging 13.6 points and seven rebounds while shooting 36% from 3.
What has changed and how has he adjusted?
WATCH Spins and I break it down.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
the Vet over the Rook
CJ starts it off pic.twitter.com/eHrxUP9W2U – 8:13 PM
the Vet over the Rook
Christian Clark @cclark_13
It’s 2050. New Orleans runs on solar power. Our roads are pristine. Pelicans fans still boo Eric Gordon. – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Boos as usual in Smoothie King Center for Eric Gordon in introductions. – 8:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The New Orleans fans vs. Eric Gordon: The pettiest beef in the NBA. – 8:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
bout that timeeeeeeee. 15 minutes out ‘til Pelicans basketball
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/q0CsEOdayh – 7:45 PM
bout that timeeeeeeee. 15 minutes out ‘til Pelicans basketball
📺 @BallySportsNO
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
fan love in NOLA 🫶
@SociosUSA | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Zam58WqsFS – 7:41 PM
fan love in NOLA 🫶
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Calvin Murphy on Jabari Smith: “Let me be honest about something. He’s got more talent than (we’ve seen). I want to see him be more vocal. I want him to make his teammates realize ‘I’ve been out here the last 3-4 times down the floor and didn’t see the ball.’ Get me the ball.” – 7:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
For the return home
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/Z3p5ZFzewv – 7:40 PM
For the return home
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:37 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Pelicans starters: Marshall, Hayes, Valanciunas, Jones, McCollum.
Pels 4-1 when Williamson and Ingram are out, 2-0 with this lineup. – 7:34 PM
Rockets: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Pelicans starters: Marshall, Hayes, Valanciunas, Jones, McCollum.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
With @Larry Nance Jr out for tonight’s game, Naji Marshall’s jersey will be up for auction! 🔪
Benefitting Net Gentilly High School 👏👏
BID HERE >> https://t.co/2PuDDICnXO pic.twitter.com/ppJZ2ev5VV – 7:27 PM
With @Larry Nance Jr out for tonight’s game, Naji Marshall’s jersey will be up for auction! 🔪
Benefitting Net Gentilly High School 👏👏
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Tonight’s gameworn jersey auction benefitting Net Gentilly High School will be none other than our very own…
🔪 – aka.. Naji Marshall
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 7:08 PM
Tonight’s gameworn jersey auction benefitting Net Gentilly High School will be none other than our very own…
🔪 – aka.. Naji Marshall
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
back home & ready to hoop
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/eAzQmE9w5t – 7:05 PM
back home & ready to hoop
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Clock is ticking ⏰ Go to the #Pelicans app and play Courtside Challenge before tipoff for your chance to win!
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/MKW6TXmMNK – 7:03 PM
Clock is ticking ⏰ Go to the #Pelicans app and play Courtside Challenge before tipoff for your chance to win!
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Couple looks at the play where Joel Embiid hurt his left foot vs Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/ra2lkAgpSg – 7:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1984, the @Utah Jazz‘s Adrian Dantley made 28 FT in a win over the Rockets, tying Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA single-game record.
It was one of three career games in which Dantley made at least 25 FT, the most such games in NBA history.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 7:00 PM
📅 On this day in 1984, the @Utah Jazz‘s Adrian Dantley made 28 FT in a win over the Rockets, tying Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA single-game record.
It was one of three career games in which Dantley made at least 25 FT, the most such games in NBA history.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Four #Pelicans scored 37+ in a December game.
That’s the first time that’s happened in the same calendar month in @NBA history 👏 pic.twitter.com/dO4uAeZtl7 – 6:36 PM
Four #Pelicans scored 37+ in a December game.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jazz have ruled out Collin Sexton from tomorrow night’s game against the Rockets due to right hamstring maintenance. He missed last night’s game in Sacramento – 6:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“There’s no way I could win any award without the help of the all the good folks around us.”
-HC Willie Green on winning NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month pic.twitter.com/mNAFkbVq2j – 6:18 PM
“There’s no way I could win any award without the help of the all the good folks around us.”
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rookie season brings lessons, growth for Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason ift.tt/7Vx9eTg – 6:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ochai Agbaji told reporters last night he would not be on the team’s coming-game road trip, expecting to be assigned to the G League’s SLC Stars. Instead, Leandro Bolmaro is sent to the Stars.
The only other Jazz player OUT for Thursday’s game in Houston is Collin Sexton. – 6:16 PM
Ochai Agbaji told reporters last night he would not be on the team’s coming-game road trip, expecting to be assigned to the G League’s SLC Stars. Instead, Leandro Bolmaro is sent to the Stars.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
LIVE: Willie Green
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will record the first assist of the 2nd half?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:13 PM
Which team will record the first assist of the 2nd half?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Rumors saying there may be a Tulane presence at the Pelicans game tonight – 6:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Good to be home
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/s0Lp6THtLh – 6:05 PM
Good to be home
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says it is “clear” James Harden likes playing with Montrezl Harrell, citing their shared history together in Houston as part of the reason why. – 5:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The #Pelicans host the Rockets tonight!!
@ErinESummers with a preview
#WBD | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/XDhgGfNi60 – 4:48 PM
The #Pelicans host the Rockets tonight!!
@ErinESummers with a preview
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rookie season brings lessons, growth for Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:36 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I dove deep on Dyson Daniels’ defense today in Rookie Rankings. Daniels is absolutely unbelievable on defense. Teenagers should not be this good this fast on that end of the court.
https://t.co/CbvnaEvrct pic.twitter.com/sOn9GTHphi – 4:33 PM
I dove deep on Dyson Daniels’ defense today in Rookie Rankings. Daniels is absolutely unbelievable on defense. Teenagers should not be this good this fast on that end of the court.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Hoopin’ in the Big Easy tonight 🏀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/YOzu3ho3fG – 4:00 PM
Hoopin’ in the Big Easy tonight 🏀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s podcast, @jcar504, @Jim Eichenhofer, and @NTGraff how the Pelicans roster depth will be tested and how the team can stay competitive in the face of injuries. Listen to the full podcast below!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 3:16 PM
On today’s podcast, @jcar504, @Jim Eichenhofer, and @NTGraff how the Pelicans roster depth will be tested and how the team can stay competitive in the face of injuries. Listen to the full podcast below!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
For fans heading to Pelicans games, here are some tips to improve your #PelicansGameday traffic flow:
Purchasing parking in advance: https://t.co/diQup54Qpn
A to Z Guide for your gameday experience:
https://t.co/WQj9u29LiY pic.twitter.com/sVoNuCGlRu – 3:02 PM
For fans heading to Pelicans games, here are some tips to improve your #PelicansGameday traffic flow:
Purchasing parking in advance: https://t.co/diQup54Qpn
A to Z Guide for your gameday experience:
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Five years ago today, Draymond Green recorded his 21st career triple-double with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a victory at Houston, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, passing Tom Gola (20). pic.twitter.com/BhYt6rbG9D – 2:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
♩𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐘 ♩
Join us tomorrow at @bouttimepub in West Jordan to cheer on the Jazz as they face the Houston Rockets!
#TakeNote | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/PihQ1ZZVda – 2:26 PM
♩𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐘 ♩
Join us tomorrow at @bouttimepub in West Jordan to cheer on the Jazz as they face the Houston Rockets!
Christian Clark @cclark_13
JV on Naji Marshall: “He loves basketball. You can tell. He loves basketball. He loves making the right play. He loves getting defensive stops. He just loves basketball.” – 2:06 PM
