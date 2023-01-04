Rockets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $6,422,256 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson out at least three weeks with injury sportando.basketball/en/pelicans-zi…2:08 AM

