Spurs 24, Knicks 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (12-25) play against the New York Knicks (18-18) at Madison Square Garden

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

San Antonio Spurs 24, New York Knicks 36 (Q1 00:52)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

One of the keys to getting to the line is getting in the penalty.



Was 5-of-7 for whole game Monday at One of the keys to getting to the line is getting in the penalty. #Suns in it now when Paul drew that foul. 6-of-8 FTs late in 1st half.Was 5-of-7 for whole game Monday at #Knicks . – 8:05 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Julius Randle might be trying to make that All-Star run — just raced down to block a Josh Richardson fast break. – Julius Randle might be trying to make that All-Star run — just raced down to block a Josh Richardson fast break. – 8:00 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Capital City Go-Go lead the Austin Spurs 65-48 at halftime.

Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 11; Devon Dotson has 10; Jules Bernard has 9. Jordan Schakel and Davion Mintz each have 8. – The Capital City Go-Go lead the Austin Spurs 65-48 at halftime.Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 11; Devon Dotson has 10; Jules Bernard has 9. Jordan Schakel and Davion Mintz each have 8. – 7:58 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Despite a tweet from a retired sports writer, Obi Toppin will return to rotation after his ramp up. So who will be odd man out? Jericho Sims? Isaiah Hartenstein? 7:57 PM Despite a tweet from a retired sports writer, Obi Toppin will return to rotation after his ramp up. So who will be odd man out? Jericho Sims? Isaiah Hartenstein? nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs fall behind by 10.

24th time in 38 games where the Spurs have trailed by 10 this season.

SA enters 0-23 when down by 10 – Spurs fall behind by 10.24th time in 38 games where the Spurs have trailed by 10 this season.SA enters 0-23 when down by 10 – 7:54 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

So Popovich pregame on the difference playing the Knicks tonight: “I want them to recognize Brunson will be on the floor tonight. He wasn’t there last time. He’s a monster.” And the Knicks are up 10-2 with Brunson 3-for-3, 6 points. – So Popovich pregame on the difference playing the Knicks tonight: “I want them to recognize Brunson will be on the floor tonight. He wasn’t there last time. He’s a monster.” And the Knicks are up 10-2 with Brunson 3-for-3, 6 points. – 7:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

After an 11-point first quarter at #Knicks, #Suns scratch out just 14 in 1st vs. #Cavs.

Cleveland has best defense in league, but wow.

#Suns up 26-20 near midway point of 2nd quarter. 7:49 PM After an 11-point first quarter at #Knicks, #Suns scratch out just 14 in 1st vs. #Cavs.Cleveland has best defense in league, but wow.#Suns up 26-20 near midway point of 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/wV9OSPmp2E

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Knicks out to a 10-2 lead over the Spurs, who never led in their 36-point loss in Brooklyn two nights ago. – Knicks out to a 10-2 lead over the Spurs, who never led in their 36-point loss in Brooklyn two nights ago. – 7:49 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Well, we’re 55 seconds in and we have a highlight — understandably the shot clock was running down when he caught it, but Mitchell Robinson with a foul line fadeaway jumper that goes the distance his shots from 3 feet usually go. – Well, we’re 55 seconds in and we have a highlight — understandably the shot clock was running down when he caught it, but Mitchell Robinson with a foul line fadeaway jumper that goes the distance his shots from 3 feet usually go. – 7:43 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Jordan Schakel goes on a 5-0 run, followed by buckets from Sword and Dunn to push the Go-Go lead to 52-38 over the Spurs. – Jordan Schakel goes on a 5-0 run, followed by buckets from Sword and Dunn to push the Go-Go lead to 52-38 over the Spurs. – 7:43 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns have to get past the challenge of maintaining defensive intensity when the offense goes through scoring droughts. Defense was solid in New York but once points stopped coming in the defense dropped off dramatically.

Droughts are going to come again tonight and already have. – Suns have to get past the challenge of maintaining defensive intensity when the offense goes through scoring droughts. Defense was solid in New York but once points stopped coming in the defense dropped off dramatically.Droughts are going to come again tonight and already have. – 7:38 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Capital City Go-Go lead the Austin Spurs after one 30-25.

Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 7, and Devon Dotson has 6.

* Go-Go shot 55% in the Quarter. – The Capital City Go-Go lead the Austin Spurs after one 30-25.Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 7, and Devon Dotson has 6.* Go-Go shot 55% in the Quarter. – 7:28 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters:

Jalen Brunson

Immanuel Quickley

Quentin Grimes

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – Knicks starters:Jalen BrunsonImmanuel QuickleyQuentin GrimesJulius RandleMitchell Robinson – 7:24 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Back at it in the City that Never Sleeps 🗽

Join Digital Arena during Spurs vs Knicks for a Spurs Fan Shop Gift Card ➡️ pic.twitter.com/IEdEpacvMV – 7:23 PM Back at it in the City that Never Sleeps 🗽Join Digital Arena during Spurs vs Knicks for a Spurs Fan Shop Gift Card ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt

Ian Begley @IanBegley

We’re live at 1 pm tomorrow with a new Putback episode. Last episode featured 7:00 PM We’re live at 1 pm tomorrow with a new Putback episode. Last episode featured @ShawnFarmerBB on Jalen Brunson’s ability to attack angles & get defenders off balance & @MGRADS on why it’s working so well in Brooklyn with Jacque Vaughn as head coach: sny.tv/video/a-jalen-…

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop on Jalen Brunson, who sat out last week’s Knicks’ loss to the Spurs with a hip injury:

“He is a monster. He has such a toughness about him, high basketball IQ, hard to guard, he really tests your discipline.” – Pop on Jalen Brunson, who sat out last week’s Knicks’ loss to the Spurs with a hip injury:“He is a monster. He has such a toughness about him, high basketball IQ, hard to guard, he really tests your discipline.” – 6:38 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Spurs have ruled out Devin Vassell tonight vs. the Knicks – Spurs have ruled out Devin Vassell tonight vs. the Knicks – 6:30 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Gregg Popovich, obviously basking in the glow of three days of meals in New York, says he might coach eight more years. – Gregg Popovich, obviously basking in the glow of three days of meals in New York, says he might coach eight more years. – 6:18 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Hey Spurs Fam! Call Your Shot tonight for a chance to win 2 Plaza Tickets to a Spurs game 🎉🎟

➡️ pic.twitter.com/a1iIk32GOG – 6:14 PM Hey Spurs Fam! Call Your Shot tonight for a chance to win 2 Plaza Tickets to a Spurs game 🎉🎟➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Devin Vassell is out for the Spurs – Devin Vassell is out for the Spurs – 6:07 PM

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs (12-25) will look to beat the New York Knicks (20-18) two times in one week. Here’s a preview of the action: 6:03 PM The San Antonio Spurs (12-25) will look to beat the New York Knicks (20-18) two times in one week. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-knicks-p…

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Thibodeau said that Obi Toppin is available but would be situational — sounds like he has some more work to do to get up to game speed. – Thibodeau said that Obi Toppin is available but would be situational — sounds like he has some more work to do to get up to game speed. – 6:03 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Derrick Rose will be situational tonight as well, Tom Thibodeau says. – Derrick Rose will be situational tonight as well, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:51 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Obi Toppin will be situation for the time being, Tom Thibodeau says. Toppin has been cleared for contact but needs practice time to get back up to speed. – Obi Toppin will be situation for the time being, Tom Thibodeau says. Toppin has been cleared for contact but needs practice time to get back up to speed. – 5:49 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau says Obi Toppin will be “situational” coming back from the leg injury. When he’s said that about other players returning from injury, it means they’ve gotten into games only during garbage time. – Tom Thibodeau says Obi Toppin will be “situational” coming back from the leg injury. When he’s said that about other players returning from injury, it means they’ve gotten into games only during garbage time. – 5:48 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Obi Toppin is available to play tonight. Thibodeau called him “situational” given that he’s just coming back. “Situational” from Thibodeau typically means out of the rotation. – Obi Toppin is available to play tonight. Thibodeau called him “situational” given that he’s just coming back. “Situational” from Thibodeau typically means out of the rotation. – 5:48 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Obi Toppin active tonight but sounds like will practice before he plays. – Obi Toppin active tonight but sounds like will practice before he plays. – 5:48 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks account Obi Toppin and D Rose are available to play tonight – Knicks account Obi Toppin and D Rose are available to play tonight – 5:48 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Derrick Rose is active tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – Derrick Rose is active tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:48 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Obi and Derrick Rose are active tonight. – Obi and Derrick Rose are active tonight. – 5:48 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Obi Toppin is active tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – Obi Toppin is active tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:47 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Coach Mike Williams credits his strong bench unit of Kris Dunn, Quenton Jackson, Isaiah Todd, and Makur Maker for “turning it up” when they get in the game.

Coach says the Capital City Go-Go’s focus against the Austin Spurs will be rebounding. – Coach Mike Williams credits his strong bench unit of Kris Dunn, Quenton Jackson, Isaiah Todd, and Makur Maker for “turning it up” when they get in the game.Coach says the Capital City Go-Go’s focus against the Austin Spurs will be rebounding. – 5:39 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

As of now, Utah’s RB room is crowded, but I hesitate to say loaded.

Ja’Quinden Jackson, Jaylon Glover, Chris Curry (if he’s ready off injury), Ricky Parks hasn’t seen the field yet and will be a third-year guy in ‘23.

Four-star John Randle Jr. is on the way in. – As of now, Utah’s RB room is crowded, but I hesitate to say loaded.Ja’Quinden Jackson, Jaylon Glover, Chris Curry (if he’s ready off injury), Ricky Parks hasn’t seen the field yet and will be a third-year guy in ‘23.Four-star John Randle Jr. is on the way in. – 5:20 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs have officially announced that Tag Team will be performing at halftime of their game against the Warriors on Jan. 13 at the Alamodome. Been waiting for this one. – Spurs have officially announced that Tag Team will be performing at halftime of their game against the Warriors on Jan. 13 at the Alamodome. Been waiting for this one. – 5:05 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs announce the rap Duo Tag Team will be on hand to perform their 1993 hit Whoomp! (There it Is) live in the team’s return to the Alamodome next Friday.

That’s the tweet. – The Spurs announce the rap Duo Tag Team will be on hand to perform their 1993 hit Whoomp! (There it Is) live in the team’s return to the Alamodome next Friday.That’s the tweet. – 4:50 PM

RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

Spurs just announced that Tag Team…yes…the 90s rap duo is performing at halftime during the team’s return game to the Alamodome on Jan. 13…This confirms Spurs by a billion that night. #PorVida #GoSpursGo #NBA 4:41 PM Spurs just announced that Tag Team…yes…the 90s rap duo is performing at halftime during the team’s return game to the Alamodome on Jan. 13…This confirms Spurs by a billion that night. #PorVida #GoSpursGo #NBA pic.twitter.com/TARmxt781x

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Spurs announce they’re bringing in Tag Team at the Alamodome game, I promise I’m serious

Whoomp! (There It Is) – Spurs announce they’re bringing in Tag Team at the Alamodome game, I promise I’m seriousWhoomp! (There It Is) – 4:36 PM