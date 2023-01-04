Spurs 24, Knicks 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (12-25) play against the New York Knicks (18-18) at Madison Square Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 24, New York Knicks 36 (Q1 00:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
One of the keys to getting to the line is getting in the penalty.
#Suns in it now when Paul drew that foul. 6-of-8 FTs late in 1st half.
Was 5-of-7 for whole game Monday at #Knicks. – 8:05 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
WHAT CAN’T JULIUS DO 🤯
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/8hMm0OqLE3 pic.twitter.com/gpq8A3jpzv – 8:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle might be trying to make that All-Star run — just raced down to block a Josh Richardson fast break. – 8:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Austin Spurs 65-48 at halftime.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 11; Devon Dotson has 10; Jules Bernard has 9. Jordan Schakel and Davion Mintz each have 8. – 7:58 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Despite a tweet from a retired sports writer, Obi Toppin will return to rotation after his ramp up. So who will be odd man out? Jericho Sims? Isaiah Hartenstein? nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs fall behind by 10.
24th time in 38 games where the Spurs have trailed by 10 this season.
SA enters 0-23 when down by 10 – 7:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
So Popovich pregame on the difference playing the Knicks tonight: “I want them to recognize Brunson will be on the floor tonight. He wasn’t there last time. He’s a monster.” And the Knicks are up 10-2 with Brunson 3-for-3, 6 points. – 7:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After an 11-point first quarter at #Knicks, #Suns scratch out just 14 in 1st vs. #Cavs.
Cleveland has best defense in league, but wow.
#Suns up 26-20 near midway point of 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/wV9OSPmp2E – 7:49 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks out to a 10-2 lead over the Spurs, who never led in their 36-point loss in Brooklyn two nights ago. – 7:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Well, we’re 55 seconds in and we have a highlight — understandably the shot clock was running down when he caught it, but Mitchell Robinson with a foul line fadeaway jumper that goes the distance his shots from 3 feet usually go. – 7:43 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Jordan Schakel goes on a 5-0 run, followed by buckets from Sword and Dunn to push the Go-Go lead to 52-38 over the Spurs. – 7:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have to get past the challenge of maintaining defensive intensity when the offense goes through scoring droughts. Defense was solid in New York but once points stopped coming in the defense dropped off dramatically.
Droughts are going to come again tonight and already have. – 7:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Austin Spurs after one 30-25.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 7, and Devon Dotson has 6.
* Go-Go shot 55% in the Quarter. – 7:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Back at it in the City that Never Sleeps 🗽
Join Digital Arena during Spurs vs Knicks for a Spurs Fan Shop Gift Card ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/IEdEpacvMV – 7:23 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re live at 1 pm tomorrow with a new Putback episode. Last episode featured @ShawnFarmerBB on Jalen Brunson’s ability to attack angles & get defenders off balance & @MGRADS on why it’s working so well in Brooklyn with Jacque Vaughn as head coach: sny.tv/video/a-jalen-… – 7:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Jalen Brunson, who sat out last week’s Knicks’ loss to the Spurs with a hip injury:
“He is a monster. He has such a toughness about him, high basketball IQ, hard to guard, he really tests your discipline.” – 6:38 PM
Pop on Jalen Brunson, who sat out last week’s Knicks’ loss to the Spurs with a hip injury:
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Gregg Popovich, obviously basking in the glow of three days of meals in New York, says he might coach eight more years. – 6:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Hey Spurs Fam! Call Your Shot tonight for a chance to win 2 Plaza Tickets to a Spurs game 🎉🎟
➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx pic.twitter.com/a1iIk32GOG – 6:14 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs (12-25) will look to beat the New York Knicks (20-18) two times in one week. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-knicks-p… – 6:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said that Obi Toppin is available but would be situational — sounds like he has some more work to do to get up to game speed. – 6:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose will be situational tonight as well, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Obi Toppin will be situation for the time being, Tom Thibodeau says. Toppin has been cleared for contact but needs practice time to get back up to speed. – 5:49 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin is available to play tonight. Thibodeau called him “situational” given that he’s just coming back. “Situational” from Thibodeau typically means out of the rotation. – 5:48 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Obi Toppin active tonight but sounds like will practice before he plays. – 5:48 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Mike Williams credits his strong bench unit of Kris Dunn, Quenton Jackson, Isaiah Todd, and Makur Maker for “turning it up” when they get in the game.
Coach says the Capital City Go-Go’s focus against the Austin Spurs will be rebounding. – 5:39 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
As of now, Utah’s RB room is crowded, but I hesitate to say loaded.
Ja’Quinden Jackson, Jaylon Glover, Chris Curry (if he’s ready off injury), Ricky Parks hasn’t seen the field yet and will be a third-year guy in ‘23.
Four-star John Randle Jr. is on the way in. – 5:20 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have officially announced that Tag Team will be performing at halftime of their game against the Warriors on Jan. 13 at the Alamodome. Been waiting for this one. – 5:05 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
There’s no place like the @Alamodome 🤩🎉
@HEB | #Spurs50 pic.twitter.com/tvFHq9tNun – 5:03 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs announce the rap Duo Tag Team will be on hand to perform their 1993 hit Whoomp! (There it Is) live in the team’s return to the Alamodome next Friday.
That’s the tweet. – 4:50 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs just announced that Tag Team…yes…the 90s rap duo is performing at halftime during the team’s return game to the Alamodome on Jan. 13…This confirms Spurs by a billion that night. #PorVida #GoSpursGo #NBA pic.twitter.com/TARmxt781x – 4:41 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs announce they’re bringing in Tag Team at the Alamodome game, I promise I’m serious
Whoomp! (There It Is) – 4:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
midweek hoops in The Garden tonight 🗽
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/teZD0HekPX – 3:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Back in Madison Square Garden tonight!🏀
Relive the Spurs’ electric Game 4 & Game 5 wins at MSG in the “99 Championship” episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries!
📹: https://t.co/E0iVuIOUUm pic.twitter.com/83OiW3Zdme – 3:06 PM
