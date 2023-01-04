Spurs vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $8,157,209 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $7,207,873 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!