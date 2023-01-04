Spurs vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $8,157,209 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $7,207,873 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!