Stephen Curry targeting January 13 date for return?

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr confirms that Jan. 13 at San Antonio is a realistic target date for Steph Curry’s return: “I think so. He’s progressed really well.” Bob Myers went on @957thegame today and indicated the same.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
With Steph Curry on track to return as early as January 13th, Steve Kerr talks about his young guys have played during the absence of Steph and more recently Wiggs.
Warriors are riding a season high five game win streak. pic.twitter.com/vzZqQfQTYU – 8:33 PM
With Steph Curry on track to return as early as January 13th, Steve Kerr talks about his young guys have played during the absence of Steph and more recently Wiggs.
Warriors are riding a season high five game win streak. pic.twitter.com/vzZqQfQTYU – 8:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Bulls lead the Nets 40-33. Seth Curry and Kevin Durant have all five of the Nets 3s. Bulls shot 17-for-23 (!) in the first quarter. KD has 15 points. – 8:33 PM
End of the first quarter: Bulls lead the Nets 40-33. Seth Curry and Kevin Durant have all five of the Nets 3s. Bulls shot 17-for-23 (!) in the first quarter. KD has 15 points. – 8:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris, T.J. Warren and Seth Curry all check in together with Claxton and KD. – 8:29 PM
Joe Harris, T.J. Warren and Seth Curry all check in together with Claxton and KD. – 8:29 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said the Jan. 13 game against the Spurs is a realistic return date for Steph Curry who hasn’t had any setbacks with his shoulder rehab. – 8:17 PM
Steve Kerr said the Jan. 13 game against the Spurs is a realistic return date for Steph Curry who hasn’t had any setbacks with his shoulder rehab. – 8:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr confirms that Jan. 13 at San Antonio is a realistic target date for Steph Curry’s return: “I think so. He’s progressed really well.” Bob Myers went on @957thegame today and indicated the same. – 8:16 PM
Steve Kerr confirms that Jan. 13 at San Antonio is a realistic target date for Steph Curry’s return: “I think so. He’s progressed really well.” Bob Myers went on @957thegame today and indicated the same. – 8:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole has done an admirable job in Stephen Curry’s absence, much as he did last season. But in his pursuit to become the next Curry-like force for Golden State, limiting turnovers is a must — to his benefit and that of the team.
https://t.co/PPtsjNHCf9 pic.twitter.com/ZaTWnSYJJT – 7:57 PM
Jordan Poole has done an admirable job in Stephen Curry’s absence, much as he did last season. But in his pursuit to become the next Curry-like force for Golden State, limiting turnovers is a must — to his benefit and that of the team.
https://t.co/PPtsjNHCf9 pic.twitter.com/ZaTWnSYJJT – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the lineup is the same despite Royce O’Neale’s return. So O’Neale will come off the bench. Seth Curry will start. – 6:45 PM
Jacque Vaughn said the lineup is the same despite Royce O’Neale’s return. So O’Neale will come off the bench. Seth Curry will start. – 6:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors injury updates
Steph Curry: Re-evaluated Saturday
Andrew Wiggins: Re-evaluated later this week
Wiseman, Kuminga and J. Green: Re-evaluated in one week – 6:16 PM
Warriors injury updates
Steph Curry: Re-evaluated Saturday
Andrew Wiggins: Re-evaluated later this week
Wiseman, Kuminga and J. Green: Re-evaluated in one week – 6:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors share official updates for their long list of injured players.
Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday, and Andrew Wiggins will be sometime later this week.
Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be re-evaluate in one week. – 6:12 PM
The Warriors share official updates for their long list of injured players.
Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday, and Andrew Wiggins will be sometime later this week.
Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be re-evaluate in one week. – 6:12 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors share official updates on their long list of injured players:
– Stephen Curry (L shoulder) will be re-evaluated on Saturday
– Andrew Wiggins (R adductor, illness) will be re-evaluated this week
– Jonathan Kuminga (R foot) will be re-evaluated in one week… – 6:10 PM
The Warriors share official updates on their long list of injured players:
– Stephen Curry (L shoulder) will be re-evaluated on Saturday
– Andrew Wiggins (R adductor, illness) will be re-evaluated this week
– Jonathan Kuminga (R foot) will be re-evaluated in one week… – 6:10 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
As of now, Utah’s RB room is crowded, but I hesitate to say loaded.
Ja’Quinden Jackson, Jaylon Glover, Chris Curry (if he’s ready off injury), Ricky Parks hasn’t seen the field yet and will be a third-year guy in ‘23.
Four-star John Randle Jr. is on the way in. – 5:20 PM
As of now, Utah’s RB room is crowded, but I hesitate to say loaded.
Ja’Quinden Jackson, Jaylon Glover, Chris Curry (if he’s ready off injury), Ricky Parks hasn’t seen the field yet and will be a third-year guy in ‘23.
Four-star John Randle Jr. is on the way in. – 5:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors will be down at least six players against Detroit.
Baldwin Jr. – PROBABLE (right ankle bursitis)
Curry – OUT (left shoulder)
J. Green – OUT (right lower leg infection)
Iguodala – OUT (injury management)
Kuminga – OUT (right foot sprain) – 4:07 PM
Warriors will be down at least six players against Detroit.
Baldwin Jr. – PROBABLE (right ankle bursitis)
Curry – OUT (left shoulder)
J. Green – OUT (right lower leg infection)
Iguodala – OUT (injury management)
Kuminga – OUT (right foot sprain) – 4:07 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro, Durant and Curry lead the league in made 3s with their team tied or down by 3 points (or fewer) in the final two minutes of games. Butler has been NBA’s 2nd best clutch shooter (by NBA’s definition) this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:37 AM
Herro, Durant and Curry lead the league in made 3s with their team tied or down by 3 points (or fewer) in the final two minutes of games. Butler has been NBA’s 2nd best clutch shooter (by NBA’s definition) this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:37 AM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: Warriors say Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday and offer updates on Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/Gb5YKfSApT -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / January 4, 2023
Golden State Warriors: Hey, speaking of quotes launching rumors, James wasn’t even a little subtle in April when he said that Stephen Curry would be the player in today’s league with whom he’d most want to play. The Bay Area isn’t quite New York or Los Angeles, but it’s still an extremely appealing market thanks to Silicon Valley. Golden State’s ownership has hinted that it doesn’t plan to pay for a half-billion dollar payroll in the near future, but perhaps they’d change their tune if it meant access to all of the ancillary revenue streams James creates. The Warriors may not have felt they needed James to compete for a fifth championship before the season. Their poor start could make them more aggressive. -via CBSSports.com / January 1, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.