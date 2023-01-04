Marc J. Spears: Warriors say Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday and offer updates on Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/Gb5YKfSApT
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole has done an admirable job in Stephen Curry’s absence, much as he did last season. But in his pursuit to become the next Curry-like force for Golden State, limiting turnovers is a must — to his benefit and that of the team.
https://t.co/PPtsjNHCf9 pic.twitter.com/ZaTWnSYJJT – 7:57 PM
Jordan Poole has done an admirable job in Stephen Curry’s absence, much as he did last season. But in his pursuit to become the next Curry-like force for Golden State, limiting turnovers is a must — to his benefit and that of the team.
https://t.co/PPtsjNHCf9 pic.twitter.com/ZaTWnSYJJT – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the lineup is the same despite Royce O’Neale’s return. So O’Neale will come off the bench. Seth Curry will start. – 6:45 PM
Jacque Vaughn said the lineup is the same despite Royce O’Neale’s return. So O’Neale will come off the bench. Seth Curry will start. – 6:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors injury updates
Steph Curry: Re-evaluated Saturday
Andrew Wiggins: Re-evaluated later this week
Wiseman, Kuminga and J. Green: Re-evaluated in one week – 6:16 PM
Warriors injury updates
Steph Curry: Re-evaluated Saturday
Andrew Wiggins: Re-evaluated later this week
Wiseman, Kuminga and J. Green: Re-evaluated in one week – 6:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors share official updates for their long list of injured players.
Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday, and Andrew Wiggins will be sometime later this week.
Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be re-evaluate in one week. – 6:12 PM
The Warriors share official updates for their long list of injured players.
Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday, and Andrew Wiggins will be sometime later this week.
Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be re-evaluate in one week. – 6:12 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors share official updates on their long list of injured players:
– Stephen Curry (L shoulder) will be re-evaluated on Saturday
– Andrew Wiggins (R adductor, illness) will be re-evaluated this week
– Jonathan Kuminga (R foot) will be re-evaluated in one week… – 6:10 PM
The Warriors share official updates on their long list of injured players:
– Stephen Curry (L shoulder) will be re-evaluated on Saturday
– Andrew Wiggins (R adductor, illness) will be re-evaluated this week
– Jonathan Kuminga (R foot) will be re-evaluated in one week… – 6:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday and offer updates on Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/Gb5YKfSApT – 6:08 PM
Warriors say Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday and offer updates on Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/Gb5YKfSApT – 6:08 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
As of now, Utah’s RB room is crowded, but I hesitate to say loaded.
Ja’Quinden Jackson, Jaylon Glover, Chris Curry (if he’s ready off injury), Ricky Parks hasn’t seen the field yet and will be a third-year guy in ‘23.
Four-star John Randle Jr. is on the way in. – 5:20 PM
As of now, Utah’s RB room is crowded, but I hesitate to say loaded.
Ja’Quinden Jackson, Jaylon Glover, Chris Curry (if he’s ready off injury), Ricky Parks hasn’t seen the field yet and will be a third-year guy in ‘23.
Four-star John Randle Jr. is on the way in. – 5:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors will be down at least six players against Detroit.
Baldwin Jr. – PROBABLE (right ankle bursitis)
Curry – OUT (left shoulder)
J. Green – OUT (right lower leg infection)
Iguodala – OUT (injury management)
Kuminga – OUT (right foot sprain) – 4:07 PM
Warriors will be down at least six players against Detroit.
Baldwin Jr. – PROBABLE (right ankle bursitis)
Curry – OUT (left shoulder)
J. Green – OUT (right lower leg infection)
Iguodala – OUT (injury management)
Kuminga – OUT (right foot sprain) – 4:07 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro, Durant and Curry lead the league in made 3s with their team tied or down by 3 points (or fewer) in the final two minutes of games. Butler has been NBA’s 2nd best clutch shooter (by NBA’s definition) this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:37 AM
Herro, Durant and Curry lead the league in made 3s with their team tied or down by 3 points (or fewer) in the final two minutes of games. Butler has been NBA’s 2nd best clutch shooter (by NBA’s definition) this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:37 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
After Klay Thompson’s 54 points last night
Steph Curry: 30.0 ppg
Jordan Poole: 20.5 ppg
Klay Thompson: 20.3 ppg
Andrew Wiggins: 19.1 ppg – 8:01 PM
After Klay Thompson’s 54 points last night
Steph Curry: 30.0 ppg
Jordan Poole: 20.5 ppg
Klay Thompson: 20.3 ppg
Andrew Wiggins: 19.1 ppg – 8:01 PM
More on this storyline
Golden State Warriors: Hey, speaking of quotes launching rumors, James wasn’t even a little subtle in April when he said that Stephen Curry would be the player in today’s league with whom he’d most want to play. The Bay Area isn’t quite New York or Los Angeles, but it’s still an extremely appealing market thanks to Silicon Valley. Golden State’s ownership has hinted that it doesn’t plan to pay for a half-billion dollar payroll in the near future, but perhaps they’d change their tune if it meant access to all of the ancillary revenue streams James creates. The Warriors may not have felt they needed James to compete for a fifth championship before the season. Their poor start could make them more aggressive. -via CBSSports.com / January 1, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Warriors say Stephen Curry, who suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder on December 14 at Indiana and has missed the team’s last 4 games, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / December 24, 2022
Main Rumors, Injuries, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.