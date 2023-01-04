Still no timetable for Jonathan Isaac return from injury

The Magic haven’t put a timetable on Jonathan Isaac’s recovery at any point and he said he doesn’t have a timeframe he’s targeting to get back by. “I’m going to say no,” Isaac responded when asked if there’s a timeframe he’s targeted. I do feel really good. Hopefully, we hope this thing rolling really soon. “Over the next few days, we’re going to continue to get the conditioning where it needs to be. In my mind, I feel really good about where I’m at.”
Source: Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Crazy that Jonathan Isaac has not played since the bubble. Has missed two full seasons. Orlando has been steadfast in its belief in Isaac. Fascinated to see if he can bounce back. – 4:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Magic’s Jonathan Isaac takes steps towards return while not knowing when it’ll happen orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 4:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Magic will be without the following players tonight against the Thunder:
Bol Bol
Jalen Suggs
Jonathan Isaac
Chuma Okeke
Mo Wagner
Franz Wagner
Admiral Schofield
Kevon Harris – 1:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs, who practiced yesterday and today, said today he feels great and wants to return ASAP. Jamahl Mosley said he will give it some time to see how Suggs and Jonathan Isaac respond to their recent practices before determining their status for Wednesday and Thursday. – 2:50 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs, who practiced yesterday, said today he feels great and wants to return ASAP. Jamahl Mosley said he will give it some time to see how Suggs and Jonathan Isaac respond to their recent practices before determining their status for Wednesday and Thursday. – 2:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs back to full practices, looks like Orlando might get 40-45 mostly healthy games.
That’s huge for the Magic to figure out how all these guys fit. Wins/losses are whatever. It’s about figuring out who fits before offseason decisions need made. – 9:54 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Asked Wendell Carter Jr. how Jonathan Isaac looked in today’s practice.
Mentioned earlier in the interview that it was “probably” his first time playing in the same five-on-five practice session with JI. pic.twitter.com/kFXmACndny – 3:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs fully participate in Magic’s practice orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 2:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs getting shots up after practice.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Jalen and Jonathan Isaac were a full go for today. pic.twitter.com/03OlbSIwn2 – 12:45 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs were a “full go” for today’s practice, per coach Jamahl Mosley. – 12:26 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs participated in @Orlando Magic practice today as they continue to go through their rehab process. Still no timetable on either player’s return. – 12:26 PM
More on this storyline
But Isaac said Monday was his first time playing five-on-five with his Orlando teammates as part of a practice. “Definitely a hurdle that was just like relief,” Isaac added after Wednesday morning’s shootaround. “As practice was coming to a close I’m just like ‘yes’. I took another step forward and want to keep doing that.” Isaac, who missed the previous two seasons and has been sidelined for more than 28 months, alluded to needing more time to work on his conditioning and responding to practices. “Definitely the days we play and go hard, there’s definitely that piece of being able to recuperate,” Isaac said. “I feel good and hopefully we get this thing rolling pretty soon.” -via Orlando Sentinel / January 4, 2023
Cody Taylor: Jonathan Isaac says he feels good and is still adjusting and recuperating after a hard practice. His practice on Monday was the first time he was able to go 5-on-5 with this team in practice. I asked if he has a sense of when he could return: pic.twitter.com/MyiwdTgWha -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / January 4, 2023
Cody Taylor: Jamahl Mosley said Jalen Suggs has responded well to the two practices and shootaround this week and could play tomorrow. He said Jonathan Isaac’s return will be “some time down the road” to get more practices in and get more comfortable with the team. -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / January 4, 2023
