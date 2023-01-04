Suns 43, Cavaliers 33: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (20-18) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-14) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Phoenix Suns 43, Cleveland Cavaliers 33 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Cavaliers have FIVE assists at the half. A very good defensive effort from the Suns has really disrupted their rhythm. Good CP3 surge in the second quarter. Suns up 43-33 (!). – Cavaliers have FIVE assists at the half. A very good defensive effort from the Suns has really disrupted their rhythm. Good CP3 surge in the second quarter. Suns up 43-33 (!). – 8:09 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first half,

Cavs have an offensive rating of 69.0, and a defensive rating of 90.5.

Donovan Mitchell is the lone Cavs player in double figures with 11 points. He also has 4 assists. – At the end of the first half, #Cavs trail the Suns 43-33.Cavs have an offensive rating of 69.0, and a defensive rating of 90.5.Donovan Mitchell is the lone Cavs player in double figures with 11 points. He also has 4 assists. – 8:08 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 43, CLE 33

Paul: 14 Pts, 3 Ast, 5-8 FG

Ayton: 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-5 FG

Shamet: 6 Pts, 4-4 FT

Mitchell: 11-4-3, 3-11 FG – Halftime: PHX 43, CLE 33Paul: 14 Pts, 3 Ast, 5-8 FGAyton: 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-5 FGShamet: 6 Pts, 4-4 FTMitchell: 11-4-3, 3-11 FG – 8:08 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Halftime: Suns 43, Cavs 33. Cavs shooting 28.9 percent. Donovan Mitchell has 11 points, Caris LeVert 9. – Halftime: Suns 43, Cavs 33. Cavs shooting 28.9 percent. Donovan Mitchell has 11 points, Caris LeVert 9. – 8:08 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Chris Paul hits a 3-pointer with 0.5 left in the second quarter and the Suns lead the

The Cavs haven’t been able to get anything going offensively and look like a team on a bit of an emotional let down. – Chris Paul hits a 3-pointer with 0.5 left in the second quarter and the Suns lead the #Cavs 43-33 at the break.The Cavs haven’t been able to get anything going offensively and look like a team on a bit of an emotional let down. – 8:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

One of the keys to getting to the line is getting in the penalty.



Was 5-of-7 for whole game Monday at One of the keys to getting to the line is getting in the penalty. #Suns in it now when Paul drew that foul. 6-of-8 FTs late in 1st half.Was 5-of-7 for whole game Monday at #Knicks . – 8:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Cavs challenged foul on Mobley, ruled no foul on Mobley, inadvertent whistle. #Suns 8:03 PM #Cavs challenged foul on Mobley, ruled no foul on Mobley, inadvertent whistle. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3JRAGUZhbe

Jay King @ByJayKing

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Evan Mobley called for an offensive foul on what looks like a bad flop by Landry Shamet. Bickerstaff is challenging it. – Evan Mobley called for an offensive foul on what looks like a bad flop by Landry Shamet. Bickerstaff is challenging it. – 8:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul could be 55 and he’d still be getting dudes on the rip through – Chris Paul could be 55 and he’d still be getting dudes on the rip through – 8:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul said after last game

He went to his sweep thru shot to draw foul on Okoro. FTs. Up eight. – Chris Paul said after last game #Suns have to find ways to manufacture offense.He went to his sweep thru shot to draw foul on Okoro. FTs. Up eight. – 8:00 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Caris LeVert just hit a 3-pointer. Significant to some! – Caris LeVert just hit a 3-pointer. Significant to some! – 7:58 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns are only shooting 40% and 33% from 3, but the defensive effort hasn’t waned. Cavs obviously missing shots, but Phoenix has an 8-point lead in a game deprived of offense so far – Suns are only shooting 40% and 33% from 3, but the defensive effort hasn’t waned. Cavs obviously missing shots, but Phoenix has an 8-point lead in a game deprived of offense so far – 7:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Saric hasn’t played since the start of game. Played 7:22. 3 points on 1-of-1 FGs. 7:56 PM Saric hasn’t played since the start of game. Played 7:22. 3 points on 1-of-1 FGs. #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton looking or foul inside.

Williams calls timeout after Ayton looking or foul inside.Williams calls timeout after #Suns get possession and has talk with referee. Up 8 with 4:46 left in half. – 7:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

After an 11-point first quarter at #Knicks, #Suns scratch out just 14 in 1st vs. #Cavs.

Cleveland has best defense in league, but wow.

#Suns up 26-20 near midway point of 2nd quarter. 7:49 PM After an 11-point first quarter at #Knicks, #Suns scratch out just 14 in 1st vs. #Cavs.Cleveland has best defense in league, but wow.#Suns up 26-20 near midway point of 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/wV9OSPmp2E

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns get a pair of 3s to fall and lead by six early in the second quarter. Cavs are 0-for-9 from deep and not getting much elsewhere. That’s allowing Phoenix to hang around. – Suns get a pair of 3s to fall and lead by six early in the second quarter. Cavs are 0-for-9 from deep and not getting much elsewhere. That’s allowing Phoenix to hang around. – 7:46 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham



After Donovan Mitchell scored 71 on Monday night, neither team is on pace to reach that number tonight. – #Cavs lead the Suns 15-14 after the first quarter. That’s the lowest total points scored by two teams in a single quarter of a Cavs game this season.After Donovan Mitchell scored 71 on Monday night, neither team is on pace to reach that number tonight. – 7:39 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs had a worse offensive rating (60.9) than defensive rating (62.6) in the first quarter. But they are leading 15-14 at the end of one. Donovan Mitchell scored six points in the first, which, of course, means he’s on pace for more than 71 tonight. – 7:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first,

Cavs shot 4 of 16 (25%) from the field and 0 of 7 from 3. Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 6 pts.

Suns shot 6 of 17 (35.3%) from the field and 2 of 7 (28.6%) from 3. – At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Suns 15-14. And no, that is not a typo. Not a great offensive start.Cavs shot 4 of 16 (25%) from the field and 0 of 7 from 3. Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 6 pts.Suns shot 6 of 17 (35.3%) from the field and 2 of 7 (28.6%) from 3. – 7:38 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns have to get past the challenge of maintaining defensive intensity when the offense goes through scoring droughts. Defense was solid in New York but once points stopped coming in the defense dropped off dramatically.

Droughts are going to come again tonight and already have. – Suns have to get past the challenge of maintaining defensive intensity when the offense goes through scoring droughts. Defense was solid in New York but once points stopped coming in the defense dropped off dramatically.Droughts are going to come again tonight and already have. – 7:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: CLE 15, PHX 14

Ayton: 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 2-3 FG

Bridges: 3 Pts, 3 Reb

Saric: 3 Pts, 2 Reb

Mitchell: 6 Pts, 4-4 FT – End of 1Q: CLE 15, PHX 14Ayton: 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 2-3 FGBridges: 3 Pts, 3 RebSaric: 3 Pts, 2 RebMitchell: 6 Pts, 4-4 FT – 7:38 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

End 1st Q: Cavs 15, Suns 14. Cavs shooting 25 percent from field. – End 1st Q: Cavs 15, Suns 14. Cavs shooting 25 percent from field. – 7:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker ranks 7th in the NBA in first-quarter scoring. The Suns desperately need that dude right now, because their first-quarter offense has completely fallen off. 2 points in the last 6 minutes – Devin Booker ranks 7th in the NBA in first-quarter scoring. The Suns desperately need that dude right now, because their first-quarter offense has completely fallen off. 2 points in the last 6 minutes – 7:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns have scored two points in the last 6:00 – Suns have scored two points in the last 6:00 – 7:32 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs have 9 points in the first nine minutes of the game tonight. And are down by just one because the Suns without Devin Booker are atrocious — and because Cleveland’s defense is frisky tonight. – 7:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns scored 8 points in the first 4 minutes and have scored 2 points in the 4-and-a-half minutes since – The Suns scored 8 points in the first 4 minutes and have scored 2 points in the 4-and-a-half minutes since – 7:28 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

rough watching CP3 shoot jumpers with his form all off. That was a routine one in rhythm but it had a ton of arc on it for whatever reason. – rough watching CP3 shoot jumpers with his form all off. That was a routine one in rhythm but it had a ton of arc on it for whatever reason. – 7:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns have gotta get some shots to fall. The defensive intensity is there, but the Cavs were 0-for-9 to start. They need to capitalize on that – Suns have gotta get some shots to fall. The defensive intensity is there, but the Cavs were 0-for-9 to start. They need to capitalize on that – 7:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

As

Guarding him full court. Mitchell 0-for-2 FGs, called for offensive foul. Shamet drew charge.

As #Cavs were reliving Mitchell’s 71 piece with a video and he was acknowledging the crowd cheering for him, Mikal Bridges was running over to pick him up on the inbounds.Guarding him full court. Mitchell 0-for-2 FGs, called for offensive foul. Shamet drew charge. #Suns 8-2. – 7:21 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Pretty great movement and pace on the offensive end to start this one for the Suns – Pretty great movement and pace on the offensive end to start this one for the Suns – 7:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns’ energy is there to start the game. Lots more zip on both ends. Gotta sustain it tho. – Suns’ energy is there to start the game. Lots more zip on both ends. Gotta sustain it tho. – 7:19 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Video display of Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point night. Getting huge ovation from fans. – Video display of Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point night. Getting huge ovation from fans. – 7:18 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso



Standing ovation from fans here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. And some M-V-P chants, too. – #Cavs show a video from Donovan Mitchell’s historic 71-point performance on Monday night during the first timeout.Standing ovation from fans here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. And some M-V-P chants, too. – 7:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns have been a league-worst -50 total in first quarters since the start of December. Off to a decent start here tonight, up 5-0 early on the Cavs – Suns have been a league-worst -50 total in first quarters since the start of December. Off to a decent start here tonight, up 5-0 early on the Cavs – 7:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul with wrap on left calf all the way down to ankle. #Cavs – 7:15 PM Chris Paul with wrap on left calf all the way down to ankle. #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Mikal Bridges 3, but on that baseline move, he could’ve shot that. 7:13 PM Mikal Bridges 3, but on that baseline move, he could’ve shot that. #Suns

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Isaac Okoro will start at SF against Suns – Isaac Okoro will start at SF against Suns – 7:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“When I look at the things that have happened to the organization, yeah, it’s been a lot of stuff, but I always go back to the fact that it’s still basketball.”

Monty Williams on distractions #Suns have faced. #Cavs 6:59 PM “When I look at the things that have happened to the organization, yeah, it’s been a lot of stuff, but I always go back to the fact that it’s still basketball.”Monty Williams on distractions #Suns have faced. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/Bfnbne1aBH

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s such a broken record. ‘No one is going to feel sorry for us.’ Captain Obvious for 500 Alex. It’s just one of those things that you know, but for me, I have to reinforce it, but also establish the fact that we can’t keep saying the same things. Guys have to grow.” #Suns 6:56 PM “It’s such a broken record. ‘No one is going to feel sorry for us.’ Captain Obvious for 500 Alex. It’s just one of those things that you know, but for me, I have to reinforce it, but also establish the fact that we can’t keep saying the same things. Guys have to grow.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/i4WWwwoW75

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“They’re just big. They have so many guys that are long, athletic.” Monty Williams on #Cavs. #Suns 6:53 PM “They’re just big. They have so many guys that are long, athletic.” Monty Williams on #Cavs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3LKyzfR8Ia

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

How do you follow a 71-point game? We will find out tonight as Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs take on the Suns. 6:51 PM How do you follow a 71-point game? We will find out tonight as Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs take on the Suns. pic.twitter.com/vfkCfw6kxa

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s a credit to the guys that they bring that spirit every day. It makes it a lot better when you have a group like that.”

Monty Williams as #Suns have lost six of their last seven heading into final game of six-game road trip Wednesday night at #Cavs. 6:50 PM “It’s a credit to the guys that they bring that spirit every day. It makes it a lot better when you have a group like that.”Monty Williams as #Suns have lost six of their last seven heading into final game of six-game road trip Wednesday night at #Cavs. pic.twitter.com/dpfiag3AFp

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“The length and the motor.”

#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Mikal Bridges’ defense as #Suns wing will be primary defender on Donovan Mitchell, who scored a career-high 71 points in Cleveland’s last game that ended in an overtime win over Chicago. 6:46 PM “The length and the motor.”#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Mikal Bridges’ defense as #Suns wing will be primary defender on Donovan Mitchell, who scored a career-high 71 points in Cleveland’s last game that ended in an overtime win over Chicago. pic.twitter.com/QVqZUXf77j

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s a credit to our guys and their commitment to that end of the floor.” #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff as Cleveland is first in #NBA in defensive rating in one of the highest scoring seasons in league history. #Suns 6:45 PM “It’s a credit to our guys and their commitment to that end of the floor.” #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff as Cleveland is first in #NBA in defensive rating in one of the highest scoring seasons in league history. #Suns pic.twitter.com/1IHMJi5KXg

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Even though

cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/e… – 5:53 PM Even though #Cavs Evan Mobley is back tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom that Darius Garland IS OUT once again. Beyond that, sources say Cavs will be making a change at starting small forward. All the details here:

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Cavs PF Evan Mobley will play tonight against Phoenix. It doesn’t look like PG Darius Garland will. He’s listed as doubtful. – Cavs PF Evan Mobley will play tonight against Phoenix. It doesn’t look like PG Darius Garland will. He’s listed as doubtful. – 5:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Not in this building, at least by an opponent I should say.”

Donovan Mitchell scored 71 in Monday’s OT win over Chicago.

“71 is a hell of a number.” – “Not in this building, at least by an opponent I should say.” #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff when asked could a player score 82 (Kobe Bryant scored 81) or 101 (Wilt Chamberlain scored 100).Donovan Mitchell scored 71 in Monday’s OT win over Chicago.“71 is a hell of a number.” – 5:26 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

J.B. Bickerstaff confirms Evan Mobley will play tonight vs. Phoenix. – J.B. Bickerstaff confirms Evan Mobley will play tonight vs. Phoenix. – 5:17 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

According to According to @Basketball-Reference , Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point, 11-assist game on Monday night has the third-highest game score since the 83-84 season. The only two games it scores better are Michael Jordan’s 69-point, 18-rebound game on 3/28/90 and Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game on 1/22/06. – 4:43 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

A new NBA-season high was set Monday night with Donovan’s 71 pts.

@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:30 PM A new NBA-season high was set Monday night with Donovan’s 71 pts.

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

