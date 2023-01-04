Suns 43, Cavaliers 33: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (20-18) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-14) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Phoenix Suns 43, Cleveland Cavaliers 33 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cavaliers have FIVE assists at the half. A very good defensive effort from the Suns has really disrupted their rhythm. Good CP3 surge in the second quarter. Suns up 43-33 (!). – 8:09 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, #Cavs trail the Suns 43-33.
Cavs have an offensive rating of 69.0, and a defensive rating of 90.5.
Donovan Mitchell is the lone Cavs player in double figures with 11 points. He also has 4 assists. – 8:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 43, CLE 33
Paul: 14 Pts, 3 Ast, 5-8 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-5 FG
Shamet: 6 Pts, 4-4 FT
Mitchell: 11-4-3, 3-11 FG – 8:08 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Suns 43, Cavs 33. Cavs shooting 28.9 percent. Donovan Mitchell has 11 points, Caris LeVert 9. – 8:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Chris Paul hits a 3-pointer with 0.5 left in the second quarter and the Suns lead the #Cavs 43-33 at the break.
The Cavs haven’t been able to get anything going offensively and look like a team on a bit of an emotional let down. – 8:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul 3 at buzzer. #Suns up 43-33 at half.
Scored 29 points in 2nd quarter. – 8:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
One of the keys to getting to the line is getting in the penalty.
#Suns in it now when Paul drew that foul. 6-of-8 FTs late in 1st half.
Was 5-of-7 for whole game Monday at #Knicks. – 8:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Cavs challenged foul on Mobley, ruled no foul on Mobley, inadvertent whistle. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3JRAGUZhbe – 8:03 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs challenge is successful. No offensive foul on Evan Mobley. – 8:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Evan Mobley called for an offensive foul on what looks like a bad flop by Landry Shamet. Bickerstaff is challenging it. – 8:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul could be 55 and he’d still be getting dudes on the rip through – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul said after last game #Suns have to find ways to manufacture offense.
He went to his sweep thru shot to draw foul on Okoro. FTs. Up eight. – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne in the paint, finds Ayton, bucket.
Levert 3 answer.
#Suns up seven – 7:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are only shooting 40% and 33% from 3, but the defensive effort hasn’t waned. Cavs obviously missing shots, but Phoenix has an 8-point lead in a game deprived of offense so far – 7:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saric hasn’t played since the start of game. Played 7:22. 3 points on 1-of-1 FGs. #Suns – 7:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton looking or foul inside.
Williams calls timeout after #Suns get possession and has talk with referee. Up 8 with 4:46 left in half. – 7:55 PM
Ayton looking or foul inside.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lee floater. Missed, but third different guy deep in paint.
Paul pull up. #Suns up eight – 7:53 PM
Lee floater. Missed, but third different guy deep in paint.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Allen with block of Bridges drive but will #Suns continue to attack.
Up four. – 7:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After an 11-point first quarter at #Knicks, #Suns scratch out just 14 in 1st vs. #Cavs.
Cleveland has best defense in league, but wow.
#Suns up 26-20 near midway point of 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/wV9OSPmp2E – 7:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns get a pair of 3s to fall and lead by six early in the second quarter. Cavs are 0-for-9 from deep and not getting much elsewhere. That’s allowing Phoenix to hang around. – 7:46 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
CP3 doing CP3 things.
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Suns 15-14 after the first quarter. That’s the lowest total points scored by two teams in a single quarter of a Cavs game this season.
After Donovan Mitchell scored 71 on Monday night, neither team is on pace to reach that number tonight. – 7:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs had a worse offensive rating (60.9) than defensive rating (62.6) in the first quarter. But they are leading 15-14 at the end of one. Donovan Mitchell scored six points in the first, which, of course, means he’s on pace for more than 71 tonight. – 7:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Suns 15-14. And no, that is not a typo. Not a great offensive start.
Cavs shot 4 of 16 (25%) from the field and 0 of 7 from 3. Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 6 pts.
Suns shot 6 of 17 (35.3%) from the field and 2 of 7 (28.6%) from 3. – 7:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have to get past the challenge of maintaining defensive intensity when the offense goes through scoring droughts. Defense was solid in New York but once points stopped coming in the defense dropped off dramatically.
Droughts are going to come again tonight and already have. – 7:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: CLE 15, PHX 14
Ayton: 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 2-3 FG
Bridges: 3 Pts, 3 Reb
Saric: 3 Pts, 2 Reb
Mitchell: 6 Pts, 4-4 FT – 7:38 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Cavs 15, Suns 14. Cavs shooting 25 percent from field. – 7:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker ranks 7th in the NBA in first-quarter scoring. The Suns desperately need that dude right now, because their first-quarter offense has completely fallen off. 2 points in the last 6 minutes – 7:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Suns 11-10 in what has been a not great first quarter for either offense. – 7:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🕷️ 🤝 🥶
📺 #CavsSuns on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/CsR9TQ41CJ – 7:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have 9 points in the first nine minutes of the game tonight. And are down by just one because the Suns without Devin Booker are atrocious — and because Cleveland’s defense is frisky tonight. – 7:30 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The Cavs honored Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game with a video during Wednesday’s game against the Suns. pic.twitter.com/0WZPRr7B0x – 7:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns scored 8 points in the first 4 minutes and have scored 2 points in the 4-and-a-half minutes since – 7:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
rough watching CP3 shoot jumpers with his form all off. That was a routine one in rhythm but it had a ton of arc on it for whatever reason. – 7:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns have gotta get some shots to fall. The defensive intensity is there, but the Cavs were 0-for-9 to start. They need to capitalize on that – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns still up 8-2, but #Cavs 0-of-9 FGs. Margin should be bigger. – 7:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
As #Cavs were reliving Mitchell’s 71 piece with a video and he was acknowledging the crowd cheering for him, Mikal Bridges was running over to pick him up on the inbounds.
Guarding him full court. Mitchell 0-for-2 FGs, called for offensive foul. Shamet drew charge.
#Suns 8-2. – 7:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pretty great movement and pace on the offensive end to start this one for the Suns – 7:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ energy is there to start the game. Lots more zip on both ends. Gotta sustain it tho. – 7:19 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Video display of Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point night. Getting huge ovation from fans. – 7:18 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs show a video from Donovan Mitchell’s historic 71-point performance on Monday night during the first timeout.
Standing ovation from fans here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. And some M-V-P chants, too. – 7:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Caves just showed a highlight package saluting Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game from Monday night. – 7:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
CP3 ➡️ DA for the slam.
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0
CP3 ➡️ DA for the slam.
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/T06ROglA7j – 7:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns have been a league-worst -50 total in first quarters since the start of December. Off to a decent start here tonight, up 5-0 early on the Cavs – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul with wrap on left calf all the way down to ankle. #Suns #Cavs – 7:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul to Ayton pick-and-roll dunk with Allen defending. 5-0 #Suns – 7:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges 3, but on that baseline move, he could’ve shot that. #Suns – 7:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The last time Jonathan Isaac played, Chris Paul was on the Thunder – 7:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When I look at the things that have happened to the organization, yeah, it’s been a lot of stuff, but I always go back to the fact that it’s still basketball.”
Monty Williams on distractions #Suns have faced. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/Bfnbne1aBH – 6:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s such a broken record. ‘No one is going to feel sorry for us.’ Captain Obvious for 500 Alex. It’s just one of those things that you know, but for me, I have to reinforce it, but also establish the fact that we can’t keep saying the same things. Guys have to grow.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/i4WWwwoW75 – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They’re just big. They have so many guys that are long, athletic.” Monty Williams on #Cavs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3LKyzfR8Ia – 6:53 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
How do you follow a 71-point game? We will find out tonight as Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs take on the Suns. pic.twitter.com/vfkCfw6kxa – 6:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a credit to the guys that they bring that spirit every day. It makes it a lot better when you have a group like that.”
Monty Williams as #Suns have lost six of their last seven heading into final game of six-game road trip Wednesday night at #Cavs. pic.twitter.com/dpfiag3AFp – 6:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The length and the motor.”
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Mikal Bridges’ defense as #Suns wing will be primary defender on Donovan Mitchell, who scored a career-high 71 points in Cleveland’s last game that ended in an overtime win over Chicago. pic.twitter.com/QVqZUXf77j – 6:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a credit to our guys and their commitment to that end of the floor.” #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff as Cleveland is first in #NBA in defensive rating in one of the highest scoring seasons in league history. #Suns pic.twitter.com/1IHMJi5KXg – 6:45 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 12-game slate
– Major stars questionable/out implications
– Nets go for 13
– Donovan Mitchell’s encore
– Breaking lineup news across league
– Picks + Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell live now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/ueCsmkPZdN pic.twitter.com/S0Kn9Hkjvy – 6:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Suns: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Sorry y’all. Mid-typed. – 6:28 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup against the Suns: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen – 6:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are moving Isaac Okoro back into the starting lineup. He joins Mitchell, LeVert, Mobley, and Allen. – 6:20 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs starters vs #Suns:
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Tipoff at 7pm on @BallySportsCLE! – 6:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Even though #Cavs Evan Mobley is back tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom that Darius Garland IS OUT once again. Beyond that, sources say Cavs will be making a change at starting small forward. All the details here:
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/e… – 5:53 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Coming to the FieldHouse for the #CavsSuns game this evening?
Stop by the @SeatGeek Social Zone at Portal 11 for your chance to win Suite fix, autographed jerseys and more! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/V8koqiD0KR – 5:45 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs PF Evan Mobley will play tonight against Phoenix. It doesn’t look like PG Darius Garland will. He’s listed as doubtful. – 5:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said in his pregame presser that Evan Mobley WILL play. Darius Garland is still currently doubtful. – 5:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Not in this building, at least by an opponent I should say.” #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff when asked could a player score 82 (Kobe Bryant scored 81) or 101 (Wilt Chamberlain scored 100).
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 in Monday’s OT win over Chicago.
“71 is a hell of a number.” – 5:26 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms Evan Mobley will play tonight vs. Phoenix. – 5:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Don’t try to come get 80’: Phoenix #Suns face Donovan Mitchell after career 71-point eruption (w/video) #Cavs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Only 2 NBA teams have had 5 players score 20+ points in the same game since 2004.
2020 Thunder: Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroder, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams (the Adams TD pass game)
2023 Thunder: Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Tre Mann, Isaiah Joe – 5:06 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 + Why Are Celtics Winless in 2023? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
According to @Basketball-Reference, Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point, 11-assist game on Monday night has the third-highest game score since the 83-84 season. The only two games it scores better are Michael Jordan’s 69-point, 18-rebound game on 3/28/90 and Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game on 1/22/06. – 4:43 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Legendary broadcaster Chuck Swirsky (@Chuck Swirsky) was one of the few people in the building for both Kobe Bryant’s 81 and Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performances. He worked both games, and gave his unique perspective on witnessing history twice 👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/do… – 4:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Basketball is just a game’: Damar Hamlin’s health emergency brings perspective for Phoenix #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A new NBA-season high was set Monday night with Donovan’s 71 pts.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Ringer @ringernba
“We’ve seen a lot of freaky numbers put up this year, but he went to the very top.”
More from #TheMismatch on Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game: https://t.co/SI1OsZxCCM pic.twitter.com/JhIzmFpDTs – 1:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaiah Mobley, playing on a two-way deal and originally listed as out, is now listed available for tonight’s home game against Phoenix. – 1:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams on the missed box-out on Donovan Mitchell in Monday’s loss: “It was definitely a tough position to put the ref in, but I gotta get the rebound.” – 1:13 PM
