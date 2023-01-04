Suns vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Suns vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Suns vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 4, 2023- by

By |

The Phoenix Suns play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Phoenix Suns are spending $8,438,470 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,271,279 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home