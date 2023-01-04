Thunder 53, Magic 70: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21) play against the Orlando Magic (24-24) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 53, Orlando Magic 70 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 70, Oklahoma City 53
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/fNtk7PfBuz – 8:10 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 70, Thunder 53
Paolo Banchero – 11 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts
R.J. Hampton – 9 pts, 3 rebs
Terrence Ross – 9 pts, 2 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 8 pts, 7 rebs
Caleb Houstan – 8 pts, 4 rebs
ORL – 56.5% FG | 37.5% 3PT
OKC – 34.7% FG | 38.1% 3PT – 8:08 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
intermission 🙂
grab a *healthy* snack to start off the new year pic.twitter.com/AxhOakER4C – 8:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Magic 70, Thunder 53
SGA – 13 points
Giddey – 10 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds
Dort – 8 points
Banchero – 11 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds
WCJ – 8 points, 7 rebounds – 8:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 70, Thunder 53.
Caleb Houstan with the putback to give Orlando a 17-point lead.
Magic with a great first half. Playing with a lot of energy and the right focus. – 8:08 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Magic 70, Thunder 53
Banchero: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Carter: 8 points, 7 rebounds
SGA: 13 points
Giddey: 10 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds – 8:07 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
RJ Hampton has given the Magic a nice boost off the bench thus far tonight: 9 points and 2 rebounds in 8 minutes. – 7:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Moving without the ball = space and opportunity
We fight for everything we earn.
Vote Thunder: https://t.co/2FFNkzy5oU pic.twitter.com/M4XNc10Gzx – 7:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is 5-8 from 3 in the last 24 hours.
Chip Engelland, take a bow. – 7:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
R.J. Hampton’s providing the Magic with strong rim pressure. Up to 9 points on 3-of-3 shooting and 2 FTs.
Magic lead 42-33 early in 2Q. – 7:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 31, Thunder 28.
Orlando looked fresh in that quarter. Good energy and overall sharp. Fouled a little too much, especially Shai, but he’s a master at getting to the FT line.
Paolo had a mean over Shai. – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
markelle fultz in the first quarter:
6 PTS
2 REB
2 AST
3-4 FG
@SASsoftware x @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/CJjwAVitC6 – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 31, Oklahoma City 28
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/pEDfkno4r8 – 7:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Magic 31, Thunder 28
SGA – 11 points
Giddey – 5 points
WCJ – 6 points, 4 rebounds
Fultz – 6 points – 7:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 31, Thunder 28
Carter: 6 points, 4 rebounds
Fultz: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
SGA: 11 points
Giddey: 5 points – 7:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Wendell Carter Jr. is playing the Thunder for the third time since being traded to the Magic.
In his first two games against OKC, Carter set and tied his career high with two 30-point games. – 7:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams has 2 steals in the first 6 minutes.
He has multiple steals in 3 straight games.
JDub has 6 steals in the last 5 quarters. – 7:29 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Former Gators guard Tre Mann is about to check in for the Thunder in Orlando. – 7:25 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,249 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Strong start from the guards 💪 pic.twitter.com/7Sc5Hbev9S – 7:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The last time Jaylin Williams played Paolo Banchero before tonight: pic.twitter.com/kYkMF0jdML – 7:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony’s checked in rocking the new goggles he had at shootaround this morning. – 7:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The last time Jonathan Isaac played, Chris Paul was on the Thunder – 7:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. scores the first points of Magic-Thunder, a floater coming out of the pick and roll with Gary Harris. – 7:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Thunder and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/jVeIlylvaK – 7:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Magic
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Jaylin Williams – 6:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We gotta come back and be ready to go tonight…we gotta be able to come out, be locked in, be prepared and be ready to attack tonight.❞
Prior to kicking off the second night of a back-to-back, @NickAGallo caught up with @Aaron Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/fgoYhSQT47 – 6:25 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Joel Embiid was questionable for the 76ers tonight so the Pacers were my “Dog of the Day” on the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off show. He’s now been ruled out so some of the value on that line is gone. Pays to watch. Here’s a top prop on the Magic’s Markelle Fultz as they welcome in OKC: pic.twitter.com/k1wsSvBpj9 – 6:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Orlando Robinson is on the clock, to a degree with destination unknown. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero going through his warmup ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Thunder.
Magic starting 2023 with their city edition jerseys + court. pic.twitter.com/Bna9tAx4dH – 5:44 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. tonight against the OKC Thunder.
Moe Wagner, Franz Wagner, Kevon Harris, and Admiral Schofield are all out due to suspension tonight. – 5:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Thunder: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando has nine players available. Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross and R.J. Hampton are also available. – 5:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Only 2 NBA teams have had 5 players score 20+ points in the same game since 2004.
2020 Thunder: Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroder, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams (the Adams TD pass game)
2023 Thunder: Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Tre Mann, Isaiah Joe – 5:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ryen Russillo saying what most Thunder fans have been preaching for years when it comes to NBA fans/media exaggerating the length of their rebuild:
pic.twitter.com/4ImwIM5sCO – 5:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Crazy that Jonathan Isaac has not played since the bubble. Has missed two full seasons. Orlando has been steadfast in its belief in Isaac. Fascinated to see if he can bounce back. – 4:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Magic’s Jonathan Isaac takes steps towards return while not knowing when it’ll happen orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 4:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Talking #Celtics #Thunder and more at 6 EST with @John_Zannis and whoever else stops by. Your chance to jump on the #GardenReport.
Going to try to get these going weekly for rest of season.
Join us:
twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrGm… – 4:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: Giannis goes for 55, Celtics lose big to OKC, D. Fox/D. Sabonis Dynamic Duo and more…
📱💻📺 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/9I0PAFGk6v – 3:57 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
dell against OKC 😈
@SASsoftware x @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/Yz34XGaI4K – 3:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t on OKC’s injury report vs Orlando.
Looks like the Thunder is going for 180 tonight. – 2:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
We just spoke to Vlatko and Zeke. Vlatko had a really interesting take on Aaron Gordon and how he has improvised this year, saying that his chemistry with Nikola Jokić is on par with Gary Harris at his peak here in Denver.
High praise. – 2:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder turns the page to tonight’s matchup in Orlando and looks to play with tempo and toughness on both ends of the floor.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/NUJ3eQxgMF – 2:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA is not on the injury report, so it looks like he’ll play tonight in Orlando. – 1:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not on the injury report for the Thunder. Appears the Star is back. – 1:30 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Lottery picks can have erratic-looking shot making peaks and valleys but, sometimes, inconsistency is the result of changing expectations in a chaotic situation.
Franz Wagner was forced to be a primary initiator for the Magic for parts of last season due to injuries… pic.twitter.com/kbrZkqPqrE – 1:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Magic will be without the following players tonight against the Thunder:
Bol Bol
Jalen Suggs
Jonathan Isaac
Chuma Okeke
Mo Wagner
Franz Wagner
Admiral Schofield
Kevon Harris – 1:11 PM
