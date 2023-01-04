Thunder vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 4, 2023- by

By |

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $8,962,857 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $9,434,004 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 STATEMENT WIN
🏀 Josh Giddey takeover
🏀 Everyone stepping up
🏀 Learning more about Mark Daigneault
🏀 HISTORIC Offense
#ThunderUp #FirstListen: https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/WqPUKiYcLT4:31 AM

