Tyler Dorsey waiting on NBA offers

Aris Barkas: Tyler Dorsey will wait for the 10-days contract market in the NBA (opening on 5/1) and will not take any decision about his future upon a rush despite the strong interest of Fenerbahce, Olympiacos and the offer of Monaco. More on @Eurohoopsnet
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Tyler Dorsey is not rushing to return to Europe.
Despite the strong interest from the #EuroLeague, Tyler Dorsey will wait for the 10-days contract market in the #NBA
According to Eurohoops sources, Tyler Dorsey will not take any decision about his future in a rush, and he’s waiting for the 10-day contract market in the NBA, which will open on January 5, to plan the rest of his season. At the moment, three EuroLeague teams have shown a lot of interest in Tyler Dorsey after the Dallas Mavericks released him. -via EuroHoops.net / January 2, 2023
Olympiacos Piraeus are expected to contact their former player’s — Tyler Dorsey’s — side following his release from the Dallas Mavericks. Konstantinos Melayess of Gazzetta.gr writes that Olympiacos will talk to Dorsey’s representatives in the next few days in order to find out if he is thinking about returning to the EuroLeague. -via BasketNews / December 27, 2022
Shams Charania: The Mavericks are waiving guard Tyler Dorsey and signing F/G AJ Lawson on a two-way NBA contract out of NBA G League College Park, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 26, 2022
