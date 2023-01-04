Zach LaVine has 'privately questioned' his role on Bulls

NBC Sports Chicago Insider K.C. Johnson said Bulls guard Zach LaVine “privately has questioned” his role standing amongst the franchise in a Monday edition of the “Bulls Talk Podcast.”
Source: Alex Sabri @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams on matching up with Kevin Durant tonight: “I definitely enjoy it. … I always want to be able to look back and say I battled with KD, I battled with LeBron, I was playing on a team with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. You never know how much longer they have.” – 1:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @Brooklyn Nets @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me on the call. Nets riding a 12 game win streak. Bulls beat Nets in NY Nov 1st.@ZachLaVine with 20 of 29 in 4th Q. – 8:05 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leading scorers for the night over the last 8 days:
12/27: Luka 60
12/28: Giannis 45 (Zion 43, Jokic 40)
12/29: Julius Randle 41
12/30: LeBron 47 (GA 43, LaVine 43, CJ 42, Poole 41)
12/31: Luka 51 (PG 45)
1/1: Ja 35
1/2: Mitchell 71 (DeMar 44, Bron 43, Embiid 42)
1/3: Giannis 55 – 10:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan would like to see his team be less soft – my words. Zach LaVine would like some new late-game actions that might involve him playing hero – his words. Either way, Bulls need to fix things in crunch-time.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/1/3… – 2:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan called DeMar DeRozan’s number again for a game-winning shot attempt. I asked Zach LaVine, who used to take those shots, if that’s difficult following Saturday’s same scenario.
Here’s what LaVine said: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:34 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Cavaliers 145, Bulls 134 (OT)
DeRozan 44 pts
LaVine 26 pts, 6 assists
Vucevic 20 pts, 13 rebs
Mitchell 71 pts, 11 assists, 8 rebs
Most points ever scored by an opponent against the Bulls
12th 70-point game in NBA history – 10:02 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
I realize Caruso fouled out, but I’m *not* sure Zach Lavine is the guy I want guarding Mitchell. – 9:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Mitchell just cut through LaVine and DeMar … scoring points 62 and 63 with the layup and 7-point lead in OT. By the way, no offense to Ayo, but he’s not the finisher in OT. – 9:54 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeRozan ➡️ LaVine ➡️ Vucevic for the biggest shot of the game
pic.twitter.com/5hesrtFF9p – 9:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Big 3 by Vooch gives the Bulls a 126-123 lead with 36.2 seconds left. Big assist by LaVine, his team-high sixth of the night. – 9:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs can’t corral on offensive rebound on a Zach LaVine missed 3-pointer and it leads to a 3-point make by Nikola Vucevic. Cavs trail 126-123 with 36.2 left in regulation. – 9:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls guard Zach LaVine takes an introspective look at the criticisms of his defense, admitting he has to take it “on the chin.” Plans on continuing to get better in that department. Good stuff here from the No. 8.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/1/2… – 8:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 65, Cavaliers 47
Really good half for the Bulls. Shot 56.1%, 6-12 from 3P range. DeRozan (18), LaVine (11) leading the way, but everyone who logged a minute scored.
Defensively, Bulls scored 13 points off 8 CLE turnovers and rotated on a string for most part. – 8:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls carry a 65-47 lead into the Cleveland locker room after a cohesive half of defensive disruption.
DeMar DeRozan leads with 18 points, Zach LaVine adds 11.
13 assists on 23 made baskets and all 10 Bulls players to see the court so far have scored. – 8:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 65, Cavaliers 47 at half
DeRozan 18 pts
LaVine 11 pts, 4 assists
Cavs 44.4% FG
Bulls 6 steals and 13 points off TOs – 8:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell’s 4-point play brings the #Cavs to within 14 points and injects a little life into the crowd here.
Zach LaVine immediately knocks down a 3-pointer of his own to suck the life back out of it. – 8:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls lead 34-27 at the end of the first quarter.
DeMar DeRozan leads scoring with 9 points. Zach LaVine’s ball movement has been crucial — he had four assists in the first quarter. – 7:39 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine played his best game of the season in Friday’s victory. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/31/wat… – 10:21 AM
More on this storyline
“I sourced that out,” Johnson said. “The Athletic started it, and then I did some checking. Zach’s a professional, he’s a team player, but he’s got a lot of confidence in himself. “This is not like him being jealous of (forward DeMar DeRozan). He knows how good DeMar DeRozan is.” -via Clutch Points / January 4, 2023
Michael Scotto on the Knicks: They tried to get Donovan Mitchell. They’ve got their eyes on Zach LaVine. They’re monitoring him, they’re looking for the star that’s going to become available, which I think is, of course, they’re going to do that. But at the same time, from a negotiating standpoint, any team that’s got a star that is willing to put them on the market and talk to the Knicks is going to try to squeeze them like an orange in Tropicana orange juice, you’re going to get it all out with no pump. That’s what you’re going to want and the Rudy Gobert trade screwed up everything for everybody. -via Apple Podcasts / January 3, 2023
On Saturday night, LaVine ran off a pindown from Nikola Vucevic to come to the top of the key, briefly finding space. But DeRozan had already broken off Donovan’s play call to work from the elbow, reading Donovan Mitchell’s defensive help for the primary defender in LeVert and choosing in a split second to drive towards the baseline before lofting his one-legged, decent look. “It was a post up (for DeRozan) and pindown (for me), but we weren’t able to get into it,” LaVine said of the final play call. “We might’ve been able to call a timeout. But at that time, you’re just looking to get it in and get a good shot. We weren’t able to get the exact shot we wanted. But I’ve seen DeRozan make those before.” -via NBC Sports / January 1, 2023
