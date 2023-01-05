Austin Rivers praises Anthony Edwards: 'He's the guy here. There's no doubt about it'

Jon Krawczynski: Austin Rivers on Anthony Edwards: “He’s six years away (from his prime) and he’s already this good. Franchise player. He’s the guy here. There’s no doubt about it.”
Source: Twitter @JonKrawczynski
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
We’ve been doing the whole “is Ant the franchise player” thing for a while — respectfully, not trying to step on any toes. But it’s getting pretty undeniable.
Austin Rivers said tonight: “There’s no indecision with that. Ant’s our guy”. pic.twitter.com/RRDafIkrOD – 12:33 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Austin Rivers on Anthony Edwards: “We can even yell at him and he listens. The young dude listens. That’s the most impressive thing about Ant since I’ve been here. Usually a guy like that, it’s hard to talk to sometimes because they got everything. But he doesn’t act like that.” – 12:21 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One thing that has stood out covering Anthony Edwards for three years now is how every veteran — from Rubio to Beverley to whoever — has had something like this quote from Austin Rivers tonight to say about him.
I think this is very rare.
Rivers on Edwards… pic.twitter.com/pX4L7nvZ4R – 12:20 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards said “I hope” when asked if he’s earned Finch’s trust late in games.
“Finch is my dog. Whatever he calls, we’re going to run it, whether it’s for me, whoever it’s for, we’re going to run it.” – 12:19 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Austin Rivers on Taurean Prince: “You just have a guy who knows how to play basketball out there. Who is taking charges. He’s always in the right spot, the low man. He doesn’t force anything on offense. Either has it or he’s off it. A guy who can catch and shoot, knows the game.” – 12:16 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince when asked about how he goes about mentoring Anthony Edwards as he makes the leap
“No excuse with the age. Who cares about any of that, it’s time to really make that jump. He’s in his third year, so I think he’s doing pretty well. The sky’s the limit for that kid” pic.twitter.com/YH4Mc1dyKS – 12:02 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince on Anthony Edwards:
“His ability to score the ball is up there with the best of them in this league. I’ve been around a lot of good players — Trae Young, KD, Kyrie, and he’s about right there, maybe even a little higher depending on the situation.” – 11:56 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Austin Rivers on Anthony Edwards: “He’s six years away (from his prime) and he’s already this good. Franchise player. He’s the guy here. There’s no doubt about it.” – 11:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch: “There was nothing anti-DLo about him not closing the game.”
Finch mentioned closing with Taurean Prince and Austin Rivers was in part about liking how those two helped slow Lillard and Simons defensively. But also mentioned he liked the job DLo was doing on Simons. – 10:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
32 PTS
7 REB
Averaging 26/7/5 without KAT this season. pic.twitter.com/9pPRDU813z – 10:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Luka Garza and Anthony Edwards both with 13, leading the Wolves in scoring at halftime of a game they’re winning. Wolves 60, Blazers 53 – 9:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is calling for a sub 10 seconds into the game after seeming to aggravate his hip when grabbing the jump ball. – 8:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“All leaders have one thing in common. People follow them.”
With injuries and losses mounting, the Timberwolves have been pushing Anthony Edwards to take control.
theathletic.com/wp/wp-admin/po… – 7:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards has 41 steals in the 17 games since Karl-Anthony Towns got hurt.
Edwards has stolen the ball on 2.7% of opposing team plays. No wing in the NBA, according to @Ben Falk, has a higher steal rate over that time. – 5:50 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
With all of the injuries and the losses piling up, there is only one way forward in Minnesota.
It has to be Anthony Edwards Time. theathletic.com/4052504/2023/0… – 8:38 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Austin Rivers with some words for the Denver bench and a big celebration after that corner 3 – 10:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Notebook: Before tonight’s game, Michael Malone offered some perspective on how Tim Connelly operates during tough times. Also, Austin Rivers speaks after shootaround: startribune.com/minnesota-timb… – 8:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray is NOT on the injury report for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince, and Jordan McLaughlin are all OUT.
Expect the Wolves to start D’Lo, Austin Rivers, Ant, McDaniels, and Gobert. – 3:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Austin Rivers on the Wolves’ communication as players and their players-only meeting after Saturday’s loss: pic.twitter.com/0VSzp3D4Py – 1:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Only the Lakers and Magic have a worse point differential in 3rd quarters this season than the Wolves.
It’s been particularly bad the last two games, losing the 3rd to Milwaukee by 18 and the 3rd to Detroit by 14.
Here’s Austin Rivers on how to correct that season-long problem: pic.twitter.com/obu3mWQzD0 – 12:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Here is Austin Rivers giving his perspective this morning on what went into the Wolves’ loss to Detroit on Saturday night… pic.twitter.com/vHKYtuPIPL – 12:50 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Austin Rivers after practice this morning gave his thoughts on the Wolves’ six-game losing streak and what will go into correcting the course pic.twitter.com/l9whqz7YK3 – 12:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Austin Rivers: “There’s nothing more that can be said. Everything that’s been said can possibly be said. I don’t want anybody thinking out there that we’re like coming in here and no one’s talking. We’ve had enough team meetings, player meetings, film. This isn’t rocket science.” – 12:26 PM
More on this storyline
Jon Krawczynski: Austin Rivers: “We gotta go get wins. Then the energy will turn, I promise you. We win three or four in a row, the whole dynamic will change. I promise you. Just gotta stay with us, man. And we gotta stay with us, more importantly, than anybody else.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / January 2, 2023
Dane Moore: Austin Rivers on where the fault for the underachieving this season falls: “Everyone has had an opinion. When Rudy was out, it was Rudy’s fault. And then when he came back, then it was this guy’s fault, and now it’s this guy’s fault. It’s nobody’s fault; it’s all of us.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / January 2, 2023
Suddenly, there is a flow to the Timberwolves offense, and it is resulting in 3s finally starting to fall. In their first 28 games of the season, the Wolves were 25th in the NBA with a 33 percent conversion rate on 3s. During this three-game winning streak, they are first in the league at 47.5 percent. It is a tiny sample size, but the eye test is matching up with the analytics. Wolves players look much more comfortable shooting in rhythm, and the makes are opening up the offense. “Ball is popping,” said Rivers, who scored 16 points and hit 3 of 4 3-pointers. “Ant is taking what the defense is (giving him). You can see he’s reading it now. They’re doubling him, doubling him, you can see he’s looking, he’s throwing it to the pop.” -via The Athletic / December 22, 2022
Now, Anthony Edwards is encouraging members of the LGBTQ community to come to the Timberwolves’ annual Pride Night game, which is set for Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. “Come support,” Edwards said. “You know, what I did is behind us. It’s all love. Just come support, man. Have fun at the game and I’m going to put on a show for you guys.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / January 4, 2023
According to Edwards himself, he’s working on some sort of project to use his platform to make a positive impact on the LGBTQ community. There isn’t a lot of information available on the matter yet, but Edwards said that it’s in the works. “We got something going in Minnesota, me and my guys,” Edwards said. “We’re trying to figure it out, and the team is helping me also.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / January 4, 2023
