Bradley Beal out at least one week with hamstring strain

Ava Wallace: More bad news for Bradley Beal: he was diagnosed with a low-grade hamstring strain after having an MRI and will be re-evaluated in one week, the Wizards say. Beal is out for the Wizards’ next three games: Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Chicago.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After playing just over 13 mins Tuesday and re-aggravating his injury, Bradley Beal spoke about how hard it’s been to judge his hamstring over the past week and change. He’s got a timeline now: out for the next three games. washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/01… – 5:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal injury update: Wizards star sidelined again with hamstring strain, will miss next three games
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 4:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal will miss Washington’s next three games, at least, after an MRI revealed the tightness in his left hamstring is caused by a “low-grade” strain, the team said. The next three opponents are at OKC on Friday, then at home vs. the Pels on Monday and Bulls on Wednesday. – 3:58 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal will miss at least three games due to a low-grade left hamstring strain, per the Wizards. – 3:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Wizards say Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain, sidelining him for at least three games. Beal will be re-evaluated in one week.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:43 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
More bad news for Bradley Beal: he was diagnosed with a low-grade hamstring strain after having an MRI and will be re-evaluated in one week, the Wizards say.
Beal is out for the Wizards’ next three games: Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Chicago. – 3:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a player that isn’t in the top 10 of All-Star voting at their position (fan vote):
24.2 — Anthony Edwards
24.2 — Julius Randle
23.9 — De’Aaron Fox
22.9 — Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/IEGic4iJ6F – 2:33 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz coaches have started a lil tradition — every player gets a custom shirt made up for them that the coaching staff will wear at practice. In Orlando they had a St. Louis-themed shirt for Beal. Today they’ve got on Gafford as Dragon Ball Z character bc he loves anime pic.twitter.com/heh4lHBrLK – 2:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Durant with 32-last opposing player to score 50 at UC..Bradley Beal February 23, 2020. Durant’s career high is 55. The Bulls franchise has never faced b/b 50pt games. – 9:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Durant with 32-last opposing player to score 50 at UC..Bradley Beal March 23, 2020. Durant’s career high is 55. The Bulls franchise has never faced b/b 50pt games. – 9:30 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Bradley Beal will make a guaranteed $430 million in his NBA career.
That puts him in the Top 5 all-time as of now.
hoopshype.com/lists/salaries… – 4:42 PM
Ava Wallace: Everyone except for Bradley Beal participated at Wizards practice today. Beal (left hamstring soreness) did mobility work off court. -via Twitter @avarwallace / January 5, 2023
While some around the league speculated that Bradley Beal could be flipped down the line after signing his max contract, Wizards management has planned to build around Beal and wants to retain Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma long-term if they opt out in free agency and find a fourth core player alongside their trio to build around and contend in the East. -via HoopsHype / January 5, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: It’s hard to identify teams in need of a starting point guard where Russell presents an upgrade. One team that could make sense is the Wizards who, for example, could put together matching salaries through a combination of Will Barton, Monte Morris, and Delon Wright. The Wizards are set to be an over-the-cap team, provided they keep Bradley Beal and re-sign both Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma this offseason.Trade will likely be their main avenue toward acquiring a new starting point guard, and this framework keeps them close enough to the tax that they could stay below it with some additional maneuvering. -via HoopsHype / January 4, 2023
