Cavs interested in Bojan Bogdanovic

Are any of them the talented young player Detroit is partly searching for to offload Bojan Bogdanovic? The Cavaliers are indeed a Bogdanovic suitor, sources said, but it will be rather difficult, and perhaps impossible, for Cleveland to reach Detroit’s lofty asking price for the veteran sharpshooter.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Bojan Bogdanovic tonight:
29 PTS
5 AST
2 STL
10-15 FG
5-6 3P
Leading the Pistons in scoring this season. pic.twitter.com/clXpd13xFQ – 12:24 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons lead 26-20 with 2:48 left in the first quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic has 10 points and Detroit is shooting 66.7% overall and 75% from 3. – 10:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
#Pistons starting 5:
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Isaiah Stewart
Jalen Duren
Hayes is back from his three-game suspension, and Casey is sticking with the Stewart-Duren frontcourt despite Bagley’s injury. Curious to see how rotations change. – 9:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Killian Hayes is back after a three-game suspension and he’s starting alongside Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 9:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Detroit trails 15-14 with 3:17 left in the first quarter. The Pistons aren’t shooting well, just 6-16 from the field. Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 7 points. – 10:32 PM
More on this storyline
James Edwards III: Talked to Bojan Bogdanovic after the game tonight about him becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer from Croatia after his performance in Minny on Saturday. Here’s what he had to say: “It’s big time for me because we’ve had some really, really great players in the league. Toni Kukoc won a couple of rings with MJ in Chicago. We had Drazen Petrovic, who played a couple seasons. Dino Radja was big in Boston, so it’s always a great accomplishment from where I came from and started to play basketball. It’s just big.” -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / January 3, 2023
Bojan Bogdanović has made history as highest Croatian NBA scorer of all-time. After scoring 28 points for the Detroit Pistons in their 116-104 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on New Years Day, the 33-year-old passed Toni Kukoč who ended his career with 9,810 points to be the number one Croatian scorer in history. -via Croatia Week / January 2, 2023
Shams Charania: Sources: The Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract extension. Since Weaver’s arrival in 2020, Detroit has accumulated strong young talent in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey, along with the trade of Bojan Bogdanovic. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 21, 2022
