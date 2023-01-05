Celtics trade Noah Vonleh to Spurs

Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are trading C/F Noah Vonleh and cash consideration to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space, sources said.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For @celticsblog, I broke down what the Noah Vonleh trade means for Boston in terms of the roster and the tax bill:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston will save roughly $7 million in taxes (taxable salary + penalties) by moving Noah Vonleh to San Antonio.
Celtics were at roughly $65M for a total tax bill pre-trade. Now at roughly $58M for a total tax bill. – 2:22 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Report: Celtics trading Noah Vonleh to San Antonio
Via: @TheCelticsWire
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Full details on the Noah Vonleh trade and a look at what it could signal for the Celtics next as they weigh options with trade season around the NBA ramping up masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:17 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Noah Vonleh contract was set to become guaranteed on Saturday Jan. 7.
The move opens up a roster spot and saves Boston $7.15M toward the luxury tax.
Cap space in San Antonio: $27.1M – 2:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Spurs are roughly $16M under the salary floor. That’s why they can do this trade-and-waive for Noah Vonleh without any real worry. Presumably Boston is sending enough cash to cover San Antonio’s actual outlay here. – 2:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Can confirm @Shams Charania report that Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh to Spurs with cash per league source. Vonleh’s contract was set to guarantee for year this weekend. Team opens up a roster spot for potential trade and buyout market and saves on luxury tax in meantime. – 2:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Boston Celtics are trading C/F Noah Vonleh and cash consideration to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space, sources said. – 2:00 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Spurs are waiving Noah Vonleh too, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 5, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs are waiving Gorgui Dieng to create the roster spot. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 5, 2023
Javonte Green continues to provide a spark with his relentless energy and hustle. In his first few minutes, Green blocked a Noah Vonleh layup, defended a Jaylen Brown driving layup by jumping straight up and avoiding a foul, knocked down a wing 3, and forced a Malcolm Brogdon turnover when he stripped the ball. “We just play free,” Green said. Dragić is the offensive conductor. He tallied six assists against zero turnovers against the Celtics, adding seven points in 17 minutes. -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022
