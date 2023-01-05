Celtics 64, Mavericks 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (26-12) play against the Dallas Mavericks (16-16) at American Airlines Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 5, 2023
Boston Celtics 64, Dallas Mavericks 46 (Half)
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 64-46 at the half
Tatum – 11/7/6
Brogdon – 11/3/2
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 46% FGs
Celtics – 10-23 3Ps
Celtics – 9 ORs
Celtics – 5 TOs
Doncic – 20/6/2
Dinwiddie – 13 points
Wood – 6 points, 8 rebounds
Mavs – 35% FGs
Mavs – 2-16 3Ps
Mavs – 14-18 FTs
Mavs – 3 TOs – 8:38 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics shot 43.5% from 3 while the Mavs were at 12.5%. turns out, making 3s helps a lot. – 8:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics are shooting 43.5% from 3. They are doing a great job of generating good looks and not taking quick ones. Dallas is 2-16 from 3 – 8:36 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks down 64-46 at halftime. Not what TNT wanted, I’m sure. But we’ve seen comebacks like this before. It will, however, require better than 2-for-16 three-point shooting like Mavs had in first half. – 8:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Halftime: Boston 64, Dallas 46.
StatMuse @statmuse
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Smart was FIRED up about that trap with Rob to force the Luka turnover. – 8:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
This is early season Grant, and his pass draws a 3rd foul on Luka. Finally – a look for Rob. – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is one of the best games Grant Williams has played. He’s legitimately been awesome tonight. – 8:34 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
what an amazing blocked shot by Derrick White afrter Dinwiddie blew by him and went up for the dunk. That was incredible – 8:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Grant wrapping Luka up is comical because those are some beefy dudes lol – 8:33 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Out of KD, Giannis, Tatum and Embiid, someone will be left out of the voting (and media voting) for the East frontcourt. Ohh, feelings will be hurt – 8:33 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Spencer Dinwiddie made a good move to the rim, but was denied by Derrick White and the Mavericks have fallen behind by 19 late in the second quarter. Luka just hit a couple free throws to make it 63-46. Jayson Tatum with 11-7-6. – 8:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Derrick White, for all the targets he receives from offenses, still looks great defensively more often than not to me. – 8:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Oh my! Derrick White (in my Dick Enberg voice.). #Celtics #Mavericks – 8:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📬 EAST MAILBAG, PART 1
🔘 Hawks (2:16)
🔘 Celtics (12:48)
🔘 Nets (19:54)
🔘 Hornets (30:43)
🔘 Bulls (43:24)
🔘 Cavaliers (48:53)
🎧 https://t.co/2ggnqrTcko
🍎 https://t.co/27zyXFZMn8
✳️ https://t.co/6gEisHRbzf
📺 https://t.co/map0OL3CLO pic.twitter.com/BFxGOGQXDS – 8:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Some double big to end the 2Q. Horford and Rob have a 91 defensive rating together since the latter’s return. +10 net rating. clnsmedia.com/celtics-should… – 8:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dallas is showing Tatum two defenders on every touch. He’s done a nice job moving the ball and not forcing shots. – 8:29 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
16 assists on 20 made field goals for the Celtics so far tonight. Some of their best ball movement of the year. – 8:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic coughed into a towel during the timeout. Maybe not quite the Dirk flu game, but he clearly isn’t feeling normal. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice set by Boston to get Tatum a lob at the rim, but better play by Dinwiddie to break it up. – 8:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics are going to make Luka move. He does not look great out there. – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Something is wrong with Luka Doncic. He’s coughing and generally looks unwell. – 8:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
two straight 3-pointer for Derrick White. Everyone who has been struggling is starting to find the range – 8:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Luka looks like he needs a break. He’s coughing into his jersey and trying to get a breath. #Celtics #Mavericks – 8:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Along with favoring his lower left leg, Doncic has been coughing on and off. In any case, he’s 3-of-10 and Dallas trails 52-35. – 8:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Slow start for Luka and some ankle treatment. We’ll see how he holds up. – 8:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rare non-Jayson Tatum and non-Jaylen Brown minutes for Boston right now. – 8:13 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
grant williams is making stuff happen off the dribble pic.twitter.com/x9JseIRMYc – 8:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Luka is still in the locker room. #Mavericks trying to survive without him. #Celtics – 8:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon is out there getting guys involved. Credit to Brown for making an effort there too. – 8:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic appears to be getting treatment on his lower and upper left leg. But he’s smiling, doesn’t seem concerned. – 8:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams was really trying to claim that foul, but it was on Jaylen Brown, his third. #Celtics #Mavericks – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mavs are going right at Hauser and he’s not holding up great tonight.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic went to the locker room at the end of the first quarter but has returned to the bench and is available. He got some quick treatment from the team’s massage therapist. – 8:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has returned to the court. The bench area. Not the game, yet. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant is really playing well. Terrific pass to Brogdon on a nice cut for the and-1 layup. – 8:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Mavericks offense looks so bad without Luka out there they should be offering 2 firsts for Tobias Harris. – 8:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great cut by Brogdon. Better find from Grant Williams. C’s bench having a big bounceback game. – 8:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka doin’ Luka things 🤷♂️
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
probably don’t need to point it out but the Mavericks had 12 FTs that first quarter to the Celtics’ 0. Mavs called for 3 fouls to the Celtics’ 9. – 8:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Celtics put a defensive clinic on in the first quarter and lead 29-20. Mavericks 5-of-19 from the field, 1-of-9 from 3-point land, outrebounded 15-8 and outscored 18-0 in bench points. Luka has 11. – 8:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Mavericks hit only 5 shots in the first. #Celtics starting with defense and give themselves a solid early lead. – 8:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 29-20 after one
Grant – 7 points
Brogdon – 6 points
Hauser – 5 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 5-12 3Ps
Celtics – 4 ORs
Celtics – 4 TOs
Doncic – 11 points
Hardaway – 5 points
Dinwiddie – 4 points
Mavs – 26.3% FGs
Mavs – 1-9 3Ps
Mavs – 9-12 FTs
Mavs – 2 TOs – 8:03 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics’ bench had 18 of their 29 points in that first quarter. Good stuff from Brogdon, Grant & Hauser with several C’s in early foul trouble. – 8:02 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Star caliber play 🤌🏽
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Hard to tell if Luka is wincing or just aggravated about being behind by 10 points early. He’s been flexing legs but also has nine points and three rebounds late in the first. – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are pre-switching against Luka Doncic. They know he’s going to use a screen most of the time. So, Boston is using setting up with defenders opening possessions who won’t finish the possession guarding Doncic.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum had Rob on the roll.. they have to get used to playing with Rob in that spot again – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics were frustrated with the refs going into this timeout.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Grant Williams is sending out group texts to the Celtics that they need to step up, he had to play well tonight. Good on him for doing it so far. – 7:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
15-3 run for the Celtics. 3-pointers are falling, and importantly, Hauser, Brogdon, and Grant have hit one early.. all guys who have been struggling – 7:52 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Really like how Tatum is attacking the Mavericks defense. He’s 2 of 5 right now but it feels like he could go on a run. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mavs went zone and Grant worked the middle before kicking it to Hauser in the corner.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics in foul trouble early. Two fouls on:
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks off to a plodding start. Celtics clearly not happy about giving up 151 two nights ago in OKC. Mavericks trail 17-10 with 4 minutes left in the first. – 7:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Two quick fouls for Jaylen Brown and he has to sit with 7 and a half to go in the first – 7:40 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
if Doncic hits another game-winning 3 against the Celtics tonight, the basketball gods will at least have a sense of humor – 7:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great possession for the Celtics to open this one. Good spacing, good movement, good shot. – 7:34 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Well, Boston’s first offensive possession was very good. That’s a start – 7:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Who’s at fault for the Celtics defensive issues? @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson break it down
Catch Celtics-Mavericks starting NOW on NBA Radio Channel 86 and the S-X-M App 👇
🔊 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/qOfi6GdwdW – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Mavericks starters:
Christian Wood
Reggie Bullock
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 7:21 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Kemba Walker and Rob Williams reunite here in Dallas. We’re live @NBCSCeltics at the bottom of the hour for the NBA’s game of the night… pic.twitter.com/MrhgaMRUZd – 7:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The crew recaps the win against Boston as well as contributions from first-year Thunder player Isaiah Joe. The Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/0NVUVR9UtO
Spotify | https://t.co/YZb6JR7j6b
Apple | https://t.co/5ex9fRF72L pic.twitter.com/iREg3XaHJL – 7:15 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Starting five for tonight 5️⃣
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
BOS starters: Brown, Tatum, Horford, Smart, White
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs officially announce their trade with Boston. They acquired Noah Vonleh & cash considerations in exchange for a protected future 2nd-round pick.
The Spurs had to waive Gorgui Dieng to complete the deal. They also waived Vonleh.
Their roster now stands at 16 players. – 6:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Some loose ends from the Boston-San Antonio Noah Vonleh trade:
-Boston will create a $1.8M TPE that will be good for one year. (Long live TPEs!)
-Boston saves about $7M in taxes + penalties
-Celtics open a roster spot
-Celtics could sign a 10 Day deal or wait to fill the spot – 6:58 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Steppin’ onto the national stage tonight 🍿
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Paolo Banchero is currently 8th in All-Star voting for frontcourt players in the East 👀
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Just a heads-up: TNT game tonight for Celtics-Mavericks, so it’ll probably start right around the 7:30 listed tip time. – 6:29 PM
Ted Davis @nbated
FYI I also did these 2 Games. 58 points at Seattle in 2003 the game after Ray Allen trade. He and Gary Payton DNP. And 56 at Boston in 2011. Interesting side note Ray Allen was a Starter for the Celtics that night. pic.twitter.com/6P9jLdaM9b – 6:12 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Full Court Press Newsletter: Why It’s Time for the Celtics to Boogie (Cousins) And Stop Playing Around sherrod.substack.com/p/why-its-time… – 6:04 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re focused on bouncing back tonight in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/Q34ODHhYna – 5:47 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Celtics forward Grant Williams is wearing Luka 1s while warming up in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/3mCBXIonpj – 5:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
It’s time for another #Celtics mailbag and the timing couldn’t be much better after today’s deal. Send along all your roster, player, trade, league or any other questions here or to brobb@masslive.com – 5:25 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
On the latest @CelticsLab we previewed Tatum vs Luka and picked our All-Star starters with @TheMulf
Check it out:
youtube.com/watch?v=HEccrq… – 5:21 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
five nba players are shooting >= 55% on drives with a >= 12 ast%:
—nikola jokic (69.2 fg%/14.6 ast%)
—luka doncic (64.9 fg%/12.4 ast%)
—lebron james (59.8 fg%/12.5 ast%)
—malik monk (57 fg%/17.1 ast%)
—deni avdija (55.6 fg%/13.9 ast%) – 5:09 PM
five nba players are shooting >= 55% on drives with a >= 12 ast%:
—nikola jokic (69.2 fg%/14.6 ast%)
—luka doncic (64.9 fg%/12.4 ast%)
—lebron james (59.8 fg%/12.5 ast%)
—malik monk (57 fg%/17.1 ast%)
—deni avdija (55.6 fg%/13.9 ast%) – 5:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks star Luka Doncic and his mother have quietly settled trademark dispute dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:59 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Full details on the Spurs’ trade with the Celtics.
Spurs cut Gorgui Dieng, get Noah Vonleh who is immediately waived and cash while giving Boston a protected second-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Dmwiro8krh – 4:53 PM
Full details on the Spurs’ trade with the Celtics.
Spurs cut Gorgui Dieng, get Noah Vonleh who is immediately waived and cash while giving Boston a protected second-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Dmwiro8krh – 4:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Boston Celtics trade away Noah Vonleh, open roster spot bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/05/bos… – 4:44 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Tonight’s Mavs vs Celtics game is Luka’s 300th career game. Searching on @Stathead, he’s 9th in NBA history in total points scored in his first 300 games. Most recently passing LeBron (vs New York) & Shaq (Monday in Houston), and he’ll end up w/in 100 pts of Elvin Hayes for 8th. pic.twitter.com/ZPRzYhhTDj – 4:21 PM
Tonight’s Mavs vs Celtics game is Luka’s 300th career game. Searching on @Stathead, he’s 9th in NBA history in total points scored in his first 300 games. Most recently passing LeBron (vs New York) & Shaq (Monday in Houston), and he’ll end up w/in 100 pts of Elvin Hayes for 8th. pic.twitter.com/ZPRzYhhTDj – 4:21 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Spurs-Celtics trade official: Noah Vonleh and cash to San Antonio, Boston acquires a future second round pick. More importantly: Celtics get more than $7 million in tax savings, as @Bobby Marks notes. – 4:20 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Going to miss the hometown kid ☘️
Good luck in your next chapter, Noah. pic.twitter.com/9Q3Szntspg – 4:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka vs Tatum head-to-head:
Doncic — Tatum —
30/7/7 23/9/3
54/51/77% 40/35/86%
5 wins 3 wins pic.twitter.com/AzO83jHU9p – 3:52 PM
Luka vs Tatum head-to-head:
Doncic — Tatum —
30/7/7 23/9/3
54/51/77% 40/35/86%
5 wins 3 wins pic.twitter.com/AzO83jHU9p – 3:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics trade Noah Vonleh, cash to Spurs to open up roster spot, per report
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — #Celtics trade Noah Vonleh, Justin Jackson guarantee looms Saturday and some possibilities for that open spot that doesn’t need to be filled immediately:
clnsmedia.com/celtics-trade-… – 3:22 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Hoy pasa por el MEDIOTIEMPO CON ÁLVARO, un Instagram Live por la cuenta de @RitmoNBA en el descanso de BOS-DAL. Trae tu pregunta y observaciones y las compartimos con la audiencia. Sigue también la cuenta @alvaromartinoficial en IG y suscríbete al canal ‘Ritmo NBA-NFL’ en YT. pic.twitter.com/PVOxU5BCEF – 3:13 PM
Hoy pasa por el MEDIOTIEMPO CON ÁLVARO, un Instagram Live por la cuenta de @RitmoNBA en el descanso de BOS-DAL. Trae tu pregunta y observaciones y las compartimos con la audiencia. Sigue también la cuenta @alvaromartinoficial en IG y suscríbete al canal ‘Ritmo NBA-NFL’ en YT. pic.twitter.com/PVOxU5BCEF – 3:13 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official. – 3:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Marcus Smart fined $35K for inappropriate language directed towards a referee
The incident occurred in the Celtics’ 150-117 loss to the Thunder
Smart was given a 2nd technical foul and ejected for the incident pic.twitter.com/kRivByyWyJ – 3:02 PM
Marcus Smart fined $35K for inappropriate language directed towards a referee
The incident occurred in the Celtics’ 150-117 loss to the Thunder
Smart was given a 2nd technical foul and ejected for the incident pic.twitter.com/kRivByyWyJ – 3:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart fined $35K by the @NBA for “inappropriate language toward a game official” on Tuesdat in Oklahoma City. #Celtics – 3:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Cheesin’ cause we’re back home 😁
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The NBA has fined Marcus Smart $35K for directing inappropriate language at an official during his ejection from Boston’s blowout loss to Oklahoma City. – 3:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart was fined $35K by the NBA for his language toward an official as he was ejected in OKC. – 3:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Marcus Smart my fined for his actions in OKC pic.twitter.com/FQu46W6P3e – 3:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards was clutch. Rudy Gobert was big. Luka Garza got things started.
But this was a Taurean Prince game, and a testament to the value of vets. theathletic.com/4059084/2023/0… – 2:56 PM
Anthony Edwards was clutch. Rudy Gobert was big. Luka Garza got things started.
But this was a Taurean Prince game, and a testament to the value of vets. theathletic.com/4059084/2023/0… – 2:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards has taken 16 shots out of post up situations this season. That action with Ant has generated 1.375 points per possession.
The only player in the league that has posted up 15+ times this season with a higher PPP in post up situations is Jayson Tatum (1.385). pic.twitter.com/ScXj1GF3zs – 2:52 PM
Anthony Edwards has taken 16 shots out of post up situations this season. That action with Ant has generated 1.375 points per possession.
The only player in the league that has posted up 15+ times this season with a higher PPP in post up situations is Jayson Tatum (1.385). pic.twitter.com/ScXj1GF3zs – 2:52 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Five predictions for the 2023 stretch run, starring Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and the most crowded MVP race we may have ever seen.
sports.yahoo.com/a-2023-nba-res… – 2:47 PM
For @The Vertical: Five predictions for the 2023 stretch run, starring Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and the most crowded MVP race we may have ever seen.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics trade Noah Vonleh to Spurs sportando.basketball/en/celtics-tra… – 2:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For @celticsblog, I broke down what the Noah Vonleh trade means for Boston in terms of the roster and the tax bill:
celticsblog.com/2023/1/5/23541… – 2:31 PM
For @celticsblog, I broke down what the Noah Vonleh trade means for Boston in terms of the roster and the tax bill:
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Wonder if we see more Mfiondu Kabengele for the Celtics from here.
Fi has appeared in just one game with the Boston Celtics, has been playing with Maine otherwise. – 2:30 PM
Wonder if we see more Mfiondu Kabengele for the Celtics from here.
Fi has appeared in just one game with the Boston Celtics, has been playing with Maine otherwise. – 2:30 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum on being fourth in Eastern Conference frontcourt voting: “I’m in a tough ass position. I’m behind KD, Giannis and Embiid. All four of us are averaging 30 and in the MVP conversation or whatever. So I know I’ve got my work cut out to beat one of those guys.” – 2:30 PM
Jayson Tatum on being fourth in Eastern Conference frontcourt voting: “I’m in a tough ass position. I’m behind KD, Giannis and Embiid. All four of us are averaging 30 and in the MVP conversation or whatever. So I know I’ve got my work cut out to beat one of those guys.” – 2:30 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics will be getting a top-55 protected future second round pick from the Spurs as part of the Vonleh trade, league source tells MassLive. More on the deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:28 PM
Celtics will be getting a top-55 protected future second round pick from the Spurs as part of the Vonleh trade, league source tells MassLive. More on the deal masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:28 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics will be getting a top-55 protected future second round pick from the Spurs as part of the Vonleh trade, league source tells MassLive. More on the deal: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston will save roughly $7 million in taxes (taxable salary + penalties) by moving Noah Vonleh to San Antonio.
Celtics were at roughly $65M for a total tax bill pre-trade. Now at roughly $58M for a total tax bill. – 2:22 PM
Boston will save roughly $7 million in taxes (taxable salary + penalties) by moving Noah Vonleh to San Antonio.
Celtics were at roughly $65M for a total tax bill pre-trade. Now at roughly $58M for a total tax bill. – 2:22 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Report: Celtics trading Noah Vonleh to San Antonio
Via: @TheCelticsWire
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Full details on the Noah Vonleh trade and a look at what it could signal for the Celtics next as they weigh options with trade season around the NBA ramping up masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:17 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Noah Vonleh contract was set to become guaranteed on Saturday Jan. 7.
The move opens up a roster spot and saves Boston $7.15M toward the luxury tax.
Cap space in San Antonio: $27.1M – 2:14 PM
The Noah Vonleh contract was set to become guaranteed on Saturday Jan. 7.
The move opens up a roster spot and saves Boston $7.15M toward the luxury tax.
Cap space in San Antonio: $27.1M – 2:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Spurs are roughly $16M under the salary floor. That’s why they can do this trade-and-waive for Noah Vonleh without any real worry. Presumably Boston is sending enough cash to cover San Antonio’s actual outlay here. – 2:14 PM
Spurs are roughly $16M under the salary floor. That’s why they can do this trade-and-waive for Noah Vonleh without any real worry. Presumably Boston is sending enough cash to cover San Antonio’s actual outlay here. – 2:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Can confirm @Shams Charania report that Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh to Spurs with cash per league source. Vonleh’s contract was set to guarantee for year this weekend. Team opens up a roster spot for potential trade and buyout market and saves on luxury tax in meantime. – 2:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs are waiving Gorgui Dieng to create the roster spot. – 2:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look poised to represent the East at the ’23 NBA All-Star Game this season.
Fan voting suggests starting that game may not be on the table.
Via: @TheCelticsWire
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Boston Celtics are trading C/F Noah Vonleh and cash consideration to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space, sources said. – 2:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Is it time for Celtics to Get Their Boogie (Cousins) On? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag, @indeed & @RocketMoneyApp twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Huge game tonight in Dallas. The @Dallas Mavericks host the Celtics tonight at 6:30. The Mavs currently own the NBA’s longest winning streak at 7 in a row, and the Celtics own the league’s best record at 26-12. Lots of side stories here, including the MVP race between Luka and Tatum. – 1:55 PM
