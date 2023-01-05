Celtics vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Boston Celtics are spending $6,870,743 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $7,669,709 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 5, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@HarrisonWind
Nuggets have a 122.7 Offensive Rating with Nikola Jokic on the floor this season. How that compares to other stars:
Tatum: 119.5
Luka: 119.3
Steph: 118.9
Durant: 116.9
Ja: 115.8
Embiid: 114.9
Mitchell: 113.2
Giannis: 110.3 – 1:54 AM