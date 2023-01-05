Clippers 5, Nuggets 10: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-18) play against the Denver Nuggets (13-13) at Ball Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 5, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 5, Denver Nuggets 10 (Q1 07:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
You can tell Aaron Gordon knows tonight he can make a statement. He is attacking relentlessly on both ends. – 10:08 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Not enough people are talking about how good Aaron Gordon has been for the Nuggets this season, esp. with Murray and MPJ dealing with injuries. – 10:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Best 4 players 1-4?
Best 4 players 1-4?
Michael Singer @msinger
One game doesn’t determine anything, but Aaron Gordon and Paul George are both vying for the same All-Star real estate. There’s a limited amount of West spots available, and both have legitimate claim. – 10:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Buckets from Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon (x2) have the Nuggets out to a 6-0 lead over the Clippers. You would know this if you’re watching TNT. – 10:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That is four-straight stops for the Nuggets to begin against the Clippers and Jokic is already diming up everyone. Feels like one of the nights Denver shows up to play their best tonight.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Latest on what LeBron wants and needs, AD’s health, Kawhi and PG, Clippers’ second unit struggles on a new ‘That’s OD’ with @Dave McMenamin youtu.be/w0ZhmgqIkYg – 10:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
All-Star basketball up next
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both playing for the Clippers tonight. All their regulars are active except Nicolas Batum. Should be a good test for Denver. – 9:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Denver
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/u0L2Rz2ouY – 9:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked T Lue about level of concern when it comes to protecting Paul George’s hamstring. pic.twitter.com/3oYm9bFIu3 – 9:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets have their regular starters together:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Clippers:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:36 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets going with their regular starters – Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic – tonight against the Clippers. Michael Malone said pregame that Jamal Murray is still not playing back-to-backs, so he looks doubtful to play tomorrow against the Cavaliers. – 9:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-DEN starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
DEN
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 9:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets starters: Jamal, KCP, MPJ, AG and Joker.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Masterclass incoming.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jeff Green, currently out with a fractured left hand, is making progress. He’s shooting around pregame with a protective glove over his hand. Scheduled to be reevaluated in around two weeks. – 9:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jeff Green, currently out with a fractured left hand, is making progress. He’s shooting around pregame with a protective glove over his left hand. Scheduled to be reevaluated in around two weeks. – 9:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A(ll-Star)G ✨
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get the 411 for tonight’s contest.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall (left knee injury management) will not play tonight at Denver. – 8:57 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Hear what Coach has to say before tip-off 🎙 pic.twitter.com/ATApnYy5zx – 8:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Asked Michael Malone how the Nuggets decide which game of the back-to-back Jamal Murray plays: “That’s a conversation I have with out training staff,” Malone said. He says the staff makes a suggestion, then Malone will go to Murray and they’ll make a decision. – 8:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked T Lue if it is set in stone that Kawhi and Wall would play no games on zero days rest this season.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Just landed in Denver. #Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets:
Darius Garland (thumb sprain) – questionable
Donovan Mitchell (rest) – OUT
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue was asked about whether he foresees Kawhi Leonard and John Wall being able to play both ends of a back to back this season, at some point. Lue said he hopes so. – 8:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame on Jamal Murray staggering and playing with the bench: “Be assertive, be vocal, that’s your unit. You run it.” – 8:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
All-Star fit ✨
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Michael Malone how Jamal Murray can help himself. He said he can be more vocal, more assertive. Specifically, he said when he’s staggering with the second unit, he needs to run that lineup. “That’s your unit.” Malone is empowering him to do so. – 8:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone called Jamal Murray one of the toughest guys he has ever met mentally and physically. – 8:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said the challenge for both him and Jamal Murray as he fights back to his former self is not getting caught up in the moment. It was always going to be a long process and that’s been the toughest challenge. – 8:18 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Donovan Mitchell (rest) out vs. Nuggets. DG questionable due to thumb – 8:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kawhi Leonard tonight before Nuggets-Clippers. pic.twitter.com/gItQhureoG – 8:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs will be without Donovan Mitchell (rest) tomorrow night here in Denver. Darius Garland, who has missed the last three games with a thumb injury, is listed as questionable.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (rest) is listed OUT tomorrow night against Denver, along with Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade and Dylan Windler. Darius Garland (thumb) is QUESTIONABLE. – 7:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Almost on a jury this week. Lawyer quizzes me: “Sports columnist?” “True.” “What do you write about?” “Everything.” “How long?” “August.” “Before that?” “Covered the Clippers.”
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. LA Clippers:
QUESTIONABLE
Bryn Forbes – Right Shoulder Soreness
Naz Reid – Back Spasms
OUT
Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, it’s assumed that Kawhi Leonard will play tonight against the Nuggets. That’s a big deal. He’s not on the injury report (Paul George is questionable with a hammy).
Dan Favale @danfavale
five nba players are shooting >= 55% on drives with a >= 12 ast%:
—nikola jokic (69.2 fg%/14.6 ast%)
—luka doncic (64.9 fg%/12.4 ast%)
—lebron james (59.8 fg%/12.5 ast%)
—malik monk (57 fg%/17.1 ast%)
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Peyton Watson will be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a left adductor strain, I’m told. He left the Grand Rapids Gold’s Jan. 2 loss after playing 15 minutes and is currently in Denver. Nuggets have been really encouraged by his play in the G League this season. – 4:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
And on the topic of Scal, Abby and me, it seemed trivial given what happened in Cincinnati Monday, but a belated but heartfelt thanks not just for these but to all who reached out after our NBA “rain delay” Sunday in Denver.
