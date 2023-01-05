Clippers 5, Nuggets 10: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-18) play against the Denver Nuggets (13-13) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 5, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers 5, Denver Nuggets 10 (Q1 07:53)

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

You can tell Aaron Gordon knows tonight he can make a statement. He is attacking relentlessly on both ends. – 10:08 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Not enough people are talking about how good Aaron Gordon has been for the Nuggets this season, esp. with Murray and MPJ dealing with injuries. – 10:07 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

One game doesn't determine anything, but Aaron Gordon and Paul George are both vying for the same All-Star real estate. There's a limited amount of West spots available, and both have legitimate claim. – 10:06 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Buckets from Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon (x2) have the Nuggets out to a 6-0 lead over the Clippers. You would know this if you're watching TNT. – 10:05 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

That is four-straight stops for the Nuggets to begin against the Clippers and Jokic is already diming up everyone. Feels like one of the nights Denver shows up to play their best tonight.

That is four-straight stops for the Nuggets to begin against the Clippers and Jokic is already diming up everyone. Feels like one of the nights Denver shows up to play their best tonight.

Denver up 6-0 early. – 10:05 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Latest on what LeBron wants and needs, AD's health, Kawhi and PG, Clippers' second unit struggles on a new 'That's OD' with @Dave McMenamin youtu.be/w0ZhmgqIkYg – 10:03 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both playing for the Clippers tonight. All their regulars are active except Nicolas Batum. Should be a good test for Denver. – 9:53 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Asked T Lue about level of concern when it comes to protecting Paul George's hamstring. 9:45 PM pic.twitter.com/3oYm9bFIu3

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets have their regular starters together:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Nuggets have their regular starters together:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

With Denver on the first night of a B2B and the Cavs resting tomorrow night, I'd bet Murray rests tomorrow night. – 9:37 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters vs. Clippers:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nuggets starters vs. Clippers:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic – 9:36 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nuggets going with their regular starters – Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic – tonight against the Clippers. Michael Malone said pregame that Jamal Murray is still not playing back-to-backs, so he looks doubtful to play tomorrow against the Cavaliers. – 9:34 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LAC-DEN starters:

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Reggie Jackson

DEN

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray

LAC-DEN starters:

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Reggie Jackson

DEN

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 9:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger



#Nuggets starters: Jamal, KCP, MPJ, AG and Joker.

Murray hasn't been playing in both back-to-backs. Fair question whether he plays tomorrow. – 9:32 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jeff Green, currently out with a fractured left hand, is making progress. He's shooting around pregame with a protective glove over his hand. Scheduled to be reevaluated in around two weeks. – 9:26 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jeff Green, currently out with a fractured left hand, is making progress. He's shooting around pregame with a protective glove over his left hand. Scheduled to be reevaluated in around two weeks. – 9:24 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall (left knee injury management) will not play tonight at Denver. – 8:57 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Asked Michael Malone how the Nuggets decide which game of the back-to-back Jamal Murray plays: "That's a conversation I have with out training staff," Malone said. He says the staff makes a suggestion, then Malone will go to Murray and they'll make a decision. – 8:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Asked T Lue if it is set in stone that Kawhi and Wall would play no games on zero days rest this season.

Asked T Lue if it is set in stone that Kawhi and Wall would play no games on zero days rest this season.

T Lue left open possibility that they could. Full reax momentarily. – 8:38 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Just landed in Denver.

Darius Garland (thumb sprain) – questionable

Donovan Mitchell (rest) – OUT

Just landed in Denver. #Cavs injury report for tomorrow's game against the Nuggets:

Darius Garland (thumb sprain) – questionable

Donovan Mitchell (rest) – OUT

Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Dylan Windler also all remain out. – 8:38 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue was asked about whether he foresees Kawhi Leonard and John Wall being able to play both ends of a back to back this season, at some point. Lue said he hopes so. – 8:35 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone pregame on Jamal Murray staggering and playing with the bench: "Be assertive, be vocal, that's your unit. You run it." – 8:32 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George will play tonight in Denver, per the team. – 8:26 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George will play tonight in Denver – 8:26 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Asked Michael Malone how Jamal Murray can help himself. He said he can be more vocal, more assertive. Specifically, he said when he's staggering with the second unit, he needs to run that lineup. "That's your unit." Malone is empowering him to do so. – 8:20 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malone called Jamal Murray one of the toughest guys he has ever met mentally and physically. – 8:20 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malone said the challenge for both him and Jamal Murray as he fights back to his former self is not getting caught up in the moment. It was always going to be a long process and that's been the toughest challenge. – 8:18 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Donovan Mitchell (rest) out vs. Nuggets. DG questionable due to thumb – 8:13 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham



#Cavs will be without Donovan Mitchell (rest) tomorrow night here in Denver. Darius Garland, who has missed the last three games with a thumb injury, is listed as questionable.

Cavs will also be without Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Dylan Windler, and Isaiah Mobley tomorrow. – 7:44 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE

Bryn Forbes – Right Shoulder Soreness

Naz Reid – Back Spasms

OUT

Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain

Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow's game vs. LA Clippers:

QUESTIONABLE

Bryn Forbes – Right Shoulder Soreness

Naz Reid – Back Spasms

OUT

Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain

Karl-Anthony Towns – Right Calf Strain – 5:59 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

So, it’s assumed that Kawhi Leonard will play tonight against the Nuggets. That’s a big deal. He’s not on the injury report (Paul George is questionable with a hammy).

So, it's assumed that Kawhi Leonard will play tonight against the Nuggets. That's a big deal. He's not on the injury report (Paul George is questionable with a hammy).

This will be a good test for the Nuggets. A serious opponent. That they should take seriously. Big if true. – 5:34 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

five nba players are shooting >= 55% on drives with a >= 12 ast%:

—nikola jokic (69.2 fg%/14.6 ast%)

—luka doncic (64.9 fg%/12.4 ast%)

—lebron james (59.8 fg%/12.5 ast%)

—malik monk (57 fg%/17.1 ast%)

five nba players are shooting >= 55% on drives with a >= 12 ast%:

—nikola jokic (69.2 fg%/14.6 ast%)

—luka doncic (64.9 fg%/12.4 ast%)

—lebron james (59.8 fg%/12.5 ast%)

—malik monk (57 fg%/17.1 ast%)

—deni avdija (55.6 fg%/13.9 ast%) – 5:09 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Peyton Watson will be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a left adductor strain, I'm told. He left the Grand Rapids Gold's Jan. 2 loss after playing 15 minutes and is currently in Denver. Nuggets have been really encouraged by his play in the G League this season. – 4:52 PM