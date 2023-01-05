Clippers vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $9,157,165 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $6,787,240 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 5, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
