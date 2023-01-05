Dejounte Murray on De'Aaron Fox: 'I hope he becomes an All-Star this year'

Mark Haynes: Dejounte Murray on De’Aaron Fox: “I been a fan of his, and I hope he becomes an All-Star this year because I know that feeling of being in your first one, and he’s playing well. He’s doing a great thing here in Sacramento and bringing the city together and winning.”
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox discusses Wednesday’s 120-117 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the mistakes made by his Kings down the stretch that proved costly and the way he’s played in 4th quarters of late. pic.twitter.com/Huz5LQHMB8 – 2:32 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Dejounte Murray on De’Aaron Fox:
“I been a fan of his, and I hope he becomes an All-Star this year because I know that feeling of being in your first one, and he’s playing well. He’s doing a great thing here in Sacramento and bringing the city together and winning.” – 1:58 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Back-to-backs are no joke. Against a struggling Hawks team, the Kings couldn’t quite string a big run together to pull away. They tried to grind it out, but a late steal and bucket by DeJounte Murray sealed the Hawks’ 120-117 win. Here are 6 quick thoughts. – 12:32 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The De’Aaron Fox dunk on Onyeka Okongwu that began the 4th quarter craziness. pic.twitter.com/8wHSKIi5d7 – 12:29 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox crowned Onyeka Okongu to being the craziness of the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/otxIfJDT3O – 12:28 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis each with failed attempts and the Kings fall to the Hawks to begin the homestand. 120-117 the final – 12:27 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Dejounte Murray strips the ball from De’Aaron Fox and scores it on the other end, Hawks go up 120-117 as Mike Brown burns the Kings final timeout. Crazy 4th quarter in Sacramento tonight. Murray with 21. – 12:24 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Killian Hayes has more assists this season than
Dejounte Murray
De’Aaron Fox
Jrue Holiday
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
LeBron James
Kyle Lowry
Josh Giddey
Ben Simmons
And a game winning assist tonight. pic.twitter.com/BUyzJMuFnp – 12:24 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
DJM is activated! Just swiped the ball from De’Aaron Fox and took it to the rack to put the Hawks up 120-117 w/ 16.8 to go.
DJM is activated! Just swiped the ball from De’Aaron Fox and took it to the rack to put the Hawks up 120-117 w/ 16.8 to go.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Incredible sequence, De’Aaron Fox doing things in the 4th again. A vicious dunk, forcing a steal, leading to a 3 from Kevin Huerter and a hoop and the foul putting the Kings up 116-113 before his free throw 1:16 to go. – 12:15 AM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
One of my favorite De’Aaron Fox moments was him tweeting about how he could dunk on folks or something like that, and his dad reply that he should do it then. Now he’s giggin on folks on the regular. – 12:13 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with 4 players with 18 points at the moment: Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox & Kevin HUerter. – 11:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox is hobbling a bit, may have taken a bad step. Davion Mitchell will be checking in. – 11:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox has showcased how coachable he is this season which is a really positive and unique trait for a star.
De’Aaron Fox has showcased how coachable he is this season which is a really positive and unique trait for a star.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Hawks tied 30-30 after officials reviewed De’Aaron Fox’s buzzer beating attempt. Fox with 6 points, Dejounte Murray and Trae Young each with 6. Young with 3 turnovers in the period. – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox beats the end of the first quarter horn, Kings lead the Hawks 32-30 after officials review. – 10:36 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 30, Kings 30
Trae Young had the opportunity to give the Hawks a 1-pt lead out of the quarter off a 3-pt play, but the and-1 rolled off the rim.
1Q: Hawks 30, Kings 30
Trae Young had the opportunity to give the Hawks a 1-pt lead out of the quarter off a 3-pt play, but the and-1 rolled off the rim.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Aaron Fox lost his shoe but still scored the layup, no problem. – 10:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters tonight @ the Kings: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu. – 9:48 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown discusses his team’s growth to have the confidence and expectation closing out 4th quarters to secure wins. He also talks about the stellar play from De’Aaron Fox in those 4th periods this season, peaking last night with his 22 point takeover in Utah. pic.twitter.com/VsNtqXZc2z – 9:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox took over in the fourth quarter to help the Kings reach 20 wins on or before Jan. 3 for the first time since 2003-04.
Domantas Sabonis on Fox: “Once I saw that confidence … I was like, ‘It’s over. We won.’”
Much more on a wild win ⬇️
De’Aaron Fox took over in the fourth quarter to help the Kings reach 20 wins on or before Jan. 3 for the first time since 2003-04.
Domantas Sabonis on Fox: “Once I saw that confidence … I was like, ‘It’s over. We won.’”
Much more on a wild win ⬇️
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t think this one is debatable.”
“I don’t think this one is debatable.”
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dejounte Murray with a huge quick release 3 over a closing Draymond. Hawks get the 2 for 1 and emphasized the 3 down 5. Good coaching there. – 12:53 AM
Dejounte Murray: *Dejounte Makes Both Free Throws And We Go To OT And Calling A Timeout Doesn’t Matter!!! That Shit On Me And Not On Nate SIMPLE AS THAT!!!!!! -via Twitter @DejounteMurray / December 29, 2022
Atlanta Hawks PR: Dejounte Murray has swiped 2 steals so far in tonight’s contest, marking his 16th multi-steal game of the season (tonight is Murray’s 28th game played). The 6-4 guard entered tonight ranked 5th in the NBA in steals per game averaging 1.70 SPG. -via Twitter @HawksPR / December 23, 2022
The Atlanta Hawks aren’t in a very good place right now. Trae Young recently had a spat with head coach Nate McMillan that resulted in the two-time All-Star getting benched. This eventually led to rumors about Young supposedly wanting out of Atlanta and how he’s now on the brink of demanding a trade. Dejounte Murray, who himself joined the Hawks this summer with the objective of forming a star duo with Trae, has now spoken out about his relationship with Young. When asked to describe his chemistry with his Hawks star teammate, Young revealed that he recently challenged Trae to do better: “As far as Trae, he’s doing good,” Murray said, via Hawks reporter Kevin Chouinard. “Last night at halftime, I told him, ‘Me and everybody else have got to be better. Even yourself, you’ve got to figure out what you can be better at.’ But he carried us and kept us in that game.” -via Clutch Points / December 23, 2022
Jason Anderson: Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox says Domantas Sabonis could be an All-NBA selection this season. “For me, it’s Jokic, Embiid and (Sabonis). Those are the top three centers in the league.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / December 31, 2022
Nick DePaula: Sneaker free agent De’Aaron Fox is in the “Northern Lights” Curry 10 tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/d3ZJMt36Ui -via Twitter @NickDePaula / December 28, 2022
