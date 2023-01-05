Devin Vassell will have knee surgery next week

Tom Orsborn: Devin Vassell is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee on Jan. 11 in New York, a league source said. Spurs hope the procedure will help his chronically sore knee heal, which has forced him to miss several games, including Wednesday’s loss to the NYK.
Source: Twitter @tom_orsborn
Source: Twitter @tom_orsborn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
JUST IN: Spurs announce Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Procedure will be done Jan. 11. Team says it will provide updates on his return as appropriate. Vassell is having a career season avg. 19.4 pt, 4 rebs, 3.6. asts per game. #KSATsports – 6:25 PM
JUST IN: Spurs announce Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Procedure will be done Jan. 11. Team says it will provide updates on his return as appropriate. Vassell is having a career season avg. 19.4 pt, 4 rebs, 3.6. asts per game. #KSATsports – 6:25 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have announced Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, which has been bothering him since the start of the season. – 6:24 PM
Spurs have announced Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, which has been bothering him since the start of the season. – 6:24 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs say Devin Vassell will need a procedure on his left knee, no timetable yet for his return 😔 pic.twitter.com/nCN3rc57Uf – 6:13 PM
Spurs say Devin Vassell will need a procedure on his left knee, no timetable yet for his return 😔 pic.twitter.com/nCN3rc57Uf – 6:13 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Spurs announce that Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. He is averaging 19.4 points per game this season. – 6:11 PM
Spurs announce that Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. He is averaging 19.4 points per game this season. – 6:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Spurs guard Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, team says. – 6:11 PM
Spurs guard Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, team says. – 6:11 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, per Spurs. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Riley J. Williams III at HSS in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 11. – 6:11 PM
Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, per Spurs. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Riley J. Williams III at HSS in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 11. – 6:11 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Devin Vassell is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee on Jan. 11 in New York, a league source said.
Spurs hope the procedure will help his chronically sore knee heal, which has forced him to miss several games, including Wednesday’s loss to the NYK. – 6:06 PM
Devin Vassell is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee on Jan. 11 in New York, a league source said.
Spurs hope the procedure will help his chronically sore knee heal, which has forced him to miss several games, including Wednesday’s loss to the NYK. – 6:06 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have listed Devin Vassell as questionable for tomorrow night against the Knicks with that same left knee soreness.
KBD is still out with an illness, and Blake Wesley is still on assignment. Nothing else new to report. – 5:58 PM
Spurs have listed Devin Vassell as questionable for tomorrow night against the Knicks with that same left knee soreness.
KBD is still out with an illness, and Blake Wesley is still on assignment. Nothing else new to report. – 5:58 PM
More on this storyline
Matthew Tynan: Spurs have listed Devin Vassell as questionable for tomorrow night against the Knicks; KBD is still out with an illness, and Blake Wesley is still on assignment. -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / January 3, 2023
Kristian Winfield: Gregg Popovich confirms Devin Vassell will play tonight against the Nets after a few games out. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / January 2, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.