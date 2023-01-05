Fred VanVleet: 'There’s not much finger pointing or blaming each other because we’re all out there together'

Plenty of things just haven’t gone the Raptors’ way, but Fred VanVleet knows that this is not the time to be pointing fingers. Speaking with reporters following the loss that knocks their record to a mediocre 16-22, VanVleet revealed that there hasn’t been much discord in their locker room despite their uneven performances. “It’s one of those things where it’s not one person’s fault. We all certainly got to play better as a unit, as a team. For the most part, there’s not much finger pointing or blaming each other because we’re all out there together. We fight together,” VanVleet said, per Toronto Star Sports.
Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I asked Fred VanVleet about his shot selection, and finding the balance on a team that isn’t a good shooting team. Here’s what he said. pic.twitter.com/kSEPvWx0aq – 11:12 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“It was just one of those things that energy and the mojo and just the air in the building was just weird” — Fred VanVleet on the Raptors starting 2/23 in 1Q. pic.twitter.com/BCuI67Y1el – 10:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“We competed our asses off.” – VanVleet, who says they have to squeeze out more out of offence, obviously. – 10:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“We haven’t played much pick-and-roll against the drop this year. It was funky.” – VanVleet – 10:52 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“That was an experience, but a loss is loss” — Fred VanVleet. pic.twitter.com/Pt1XHh1y5w – 10:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A nice bounce back from VanVleet tonight, which tops a very short list of bright spots after 3 uninspiring quarters of basketball. He’s scored or assisted on 39 of the Raptors’ 59 points. Bucks lead 63-59. – 9:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And through all that mess, it’s Bucks by 4 going into the fourth
And through all that mess, it’s Bucks by 4 going into the fourth
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Giannis Antetokounmpo has more turnovers, 5, than any player has field-goals made. (Connaughton and VanVleet both have four FGM.) – 8:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are shooting 2-for-19, and lead. Between VanVleet and Siakam, they’ve attempted 8 free throws, making 7. One of the strangest starts to a game I’ve ever seen. – 8:09 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
BRICKING: After 15 straight misses, VanVleet has the Raptors’ first field goal – 8:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have missed their first 13 shots and gone nearly 5 minutes without scoring. Some boos from a restless crowd as VanVleet pulled up and missed his last 3. Fortunately, the Bucks are just 3-for-8 with a couple turnovers and only lead 7-0. – 7:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors are now 0-for-13 and there were some light boos after the latest miss, a deep 3 from VanVleet. – 7:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Status quo for the Raptors
Status quo for the Raptors
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors will start the regulars from last year: VanVleet, Trent, O.G., Siakam and Barnes. – 5:53 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Same starters for the Raptors vs Milwaukee (FVV, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Barnes), though Nurse says the bench rotation could look a bit different tonight. – 5:48 PM
