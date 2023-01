Fred VanVleet: 'There’s not much finger pointing or blaming each other because we’re all out there together'

Plenty of things just haven’t gone the Raptors’ way, but Fred VanVleet knows that this is not the time to be pointing fingers. Speaking with reporters following the loss that knocks their record to a mediocre 16-22, VanVleet revealed that there hasn’t been much discord in their locker room despite their uneven performances. “It’s one of those things where it’s not one person’s fault. We all certainly got to play better as a unit, as a team. For the most part, there’s not much finger pointing or blaming each other because we’re all out there together. We fight together,” VanVleet said, per Toronto Star Sports.Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points