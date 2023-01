Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I don’t get bored. The greats never get bored'

The feelings his teammates shared afterward help show what Antetokounmpo feels might be one of the drawbacks of making dominant performances his new normal. “I want to have fun, I want to enjoy the game, I want to create art as much as I can and I want to get in a position that my game — which I think I have gotten — to the position that my game is boring,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just do what I do and people don’t talk about it because it’s become boring — I do it every single night. And that’s what I want to do. I want other people to feel like my game is boring. But I don’t get bored. The greats — the best players — never get bored. They go out there and they always give their best every given night. It doesn’t matter who they play, and try to win the game. But that’s my mindset.” Source: Eric Nehm @ The Athletic