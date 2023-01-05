Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I don’t get bored. The greats never get bored'

The feelings his teammates shared afterward help show what Antetokounmpo feels might be one of the drawbacks of making dominant performances his new normal. “I want to have fun, I want to enjoy the game, I want to create art as much as I can and I want to get in a position that my game — which I think I have gotten — to the position that my game is boring,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just do what I do and people don’t talk about it because it’s become boring — I do it every single night. And that’s what I want to do. I want other people to feel like my game is boring. But I don’t get bored. The greats — the best players — never get bored. They go out there and they always give their best every given night. It doesn’t matter who they play, and try to win the game. But that’s my mindset.”
Giannis records monster triple-double, Vucevic snaps Nets streak eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:58 AM
Nuggets have a 122.7 Offensive Rating with Nikola Jokic on the floor this season. How that compares to other stars:
Tatum: 119.5
Luka: 119.3
Steph: 118.9
Durant: 116.9
Ja: 115.8
Embiid: 114.9
Mitchell: 113.2
Giannis: 110.3 – 1:54 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo just ran off a five-game stretch that the NBA hasn’t seen in 50 years
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 12:52 AM
Here is our quick news story on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 30-20-10 triple double in tonight’s overtime win at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4059477/2023/0… – 12:00 AM
Giannis Last 4 Games:
45 pts, 22 rebs, 7 asts
30 pts, 21 rebs, 10 asts
55 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts
43 pts, 20 rebs, 5 asts – 11:29 PM
Nurse called the Raptors’ D on Giannis “outstanding”. They *held* him to 30 points (he came in averaging 40 over the last 7 games) on 7-18 FG and he committed a career-high 12 turnovers. Still, Raps were -20 and shot 28% with him on the court (+17 and 64% with him on the bench). – 11:01 PM
Giannis goes for 30-20-10.
There have been three of those in the last 18 days (Jokic and Luka).
There were three of them in the previous 4,642 days.
Prior to that there were three of them in the previous 13,915 days. – 10:51 PM
This is the 3rd time Giannis has had a 30/20 game this season. Most in his career and the most in @Milwaukee Bucks franchise history since Kareem did it 7 times in the 1973-74 season
Kareem has the most in a season w/ 15 – 10:34 PM
Giannis, with Holiday & Middleton unavailable, goes for 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Plays 40 minutes in the second night of a back to back. Imagine that. Old school mentality. – 10:32 PM
Fun Fact: Draymond Green and Giannis Antetokounmpo have the same amount of career triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/b3XfibOY9Q – 10:31 PM
Giannis tonight:
30 PTS
21 REB
10 AST
More 30/20 games in the last week than he had in his last 2 seasons combined. pic.twitter.com/p5ygYyKZBr – 10:30 PM
Giannis now with a 30-20-10 game. Bucks lead by 3 with 10.8 left in OT. – 10:26 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo came down on a #Raptors ankle – but it appears he is OK. – 9:53 PM
Giannis is two turnovers away from a triple-trouble, but the Bucks are up 11. Just the ugliest shooting night you can imagine from the Raptors. – 9:39 PM
Giannis has now turned the ball over a season-high eight times tonight. One shy of his career high – 9:35 PM
And through all that mess, it’s Bucks by 4 going into the fourth
VanVleet’s got 20, Giannis 16 – 9:27 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has more turnovers, 5, than any player has field-goals made. (Connaughton and VanVleet both have four FGM.) – 8:54 PM
Raptors shooting without Giannis on the floor: 7-for-11.
Raptors shooting with Giannis on the floor: 2-for-31. – 8:37 PM
Raps are 2/23 but have yet to make a shot (or score) with Lopez and Giannis on the floor. They are back out to start the 2q, so … this could get ugly! – 8:19 PM
The Raptors failed to score a single field goal in that first quarter when Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the court. The Bucks gave up one total point when he was on the court – 8:14 PM
Raptors are going to use their challenge less than six minutes into the game, only down 7, to save Siakam’s FIRST foul and with Giannis shooting FTs
Don’t get that one at all – 7:56 PM
I asked O.G. Anunoby if he gets nervous when he has to cover someone like Giannis, as he is tonight.
“No,” O.G. said. – 7:48 PM
OG gets the Giannis assignment to start. Pretty fun matchup, I’d say. – 7:47 PM
Tonight in It’s Getting Late Awfully Early, the Raptors play Giannis and the Pips (no Middleton or Jrue). – 7:41 PM
A history making performance for @Giannis Antetokounmpo – who sets a new career high and notches his 3rd straight 40/10/5 game leading the @Milwaukee Bucks to win over the Wizards. Hear the calls from @DaveKoehnPxP and from Giannis, his coach and teammates after the win
on.soundcloud.com/R7xkw – 6:18 PM
“He makes me tired watching him play”
🏀 @Eddie Johnson can’t get enough of Giannis after another memorable performance #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/5eqkppcDfi – 5:58 PM
Unreal. Giannis just scored the 2nd most PAINT POINTS in a game over the last 25 years: pic.twitter.com/kBUjD3T8KF – 5:34 PM
Giannis in town, working on the details: pic.twitter.com/mqROeHabLD – 5:31 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: Giannis goes for 55, Celtics lose big to OKC, D. Fox/D. Sabonis Dynamic Duo and more…
📱💻📺 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/9I0PAFGk6v – 3:57 PM
An incredible night from Giannis, witnessed firsthand by @Pat Connaughton – he shares his thoughts w/ me & @DaveKoehnPxP on the @Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/UKV8v – 2:46 PM
The Bucks are resting Jrue Holiday and Joe Ingles on the 2nd night of a back-to-back in Toronto tonight. They’ll also be without Khris Middleton and George Hill. Giannis will play. What has he been up to recently? Well, he’s scored 40+ in 5 of 7 games, including 55 pts last night – 1:03 PM
Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday and Joe Ingles (return to conditioning), Kris Middleton (knee) and George Hill (illness) vs. Raps tonight. Raps sheet is clean other than Porter Jr. Bucks played in Washington last night, Giannis played 37 minutes (and had 55 pts!). – 12:37 PM
• Giannis scores 55 points!
• Zion’s hamstring injury
• Team under pressure to make a move
• Most Fun Players To Watch teams
📼: https://t.co/Ja481VKS5t
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/NRvWPuehFd – 11:47 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points last night.
“It’s crazy how casual his dominance of the game has gotten, just because he does it so often.” – @Grayson Allen
On Antetokounmpo’s massive night that felt normal, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4056367/2023/0… – 11:01 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last three games:
✅ 45 PTS, 22 REB, 7 AST
✅ 43 PTS, 20 REB, 5 AST
✅ 55 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
He’s the third player in NBA history to average at least 45p/10r/5a over a three-game span (Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Giannis’ 55-point game last night was the NBA’s 14th of 50 or more already this season.
That puts the NBA on pace for 31 this season, which would be the most in the non-Wilt era. There were 23 in the 2019-20 season.
(There were 57 in 1961-62, 34 in 1962-63, mostly Wilt.) – 9:06 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 55 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 7 AST
He’s the fourth player in NBA history to record at least three straight 40p/10r/5a games:
✅ Elgin Baylor (2x)
✅ Wilt Chamberlain
✅ Russell Westbrook
✅ Antetokounmpo
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:05 AM
Three things to Know: Let the scoring continue, Giannis drops 55 on Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/04/thr… – 8:18 AM
Giannis with 55 last night, latest to join the 50-point club this season. What’s behind the scoring inflation in NBA? On the next Basketball Illuminati … 👁️ – 7:57 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is striving to reach his full potential 🔥
📸 @Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/i8jy1XijQ3 – 5:06 AM
After the game he was asked by Zora Stephenson about the impressive free-throw shooting night that he had. “That’s what I do,” the 2021 NBA champion said just before his teammates poured water on him. “A lot of people think my game is boring, but I just try to do better, try to do whatever it takes to help my team win. At the end of the day, I got to get better at the free-throw line. “I’m just trying to put some extra work there, find my teammates, create for them open threes and try to attack in the paint as much as I can.” -via TalkBasket / January 4, 2023
ESPN Stats: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 3rd player since the 1976-77 merger to have a 3-game streak of 40 points and 10 rebounds. The other two: Russell Westbrook and Moses Malone. Neither reached a 4th straight. Giannis has scored 20+ points in each of his last 6 halves of basketball. -via Twitter / January 4, 2023
Ava Wallace: Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Jrue Holiday (non-covid illness) will play tonight vs. the Wiz in MKE. Taj Gibson (groin) is OUT for the 3rd game, Beal remains questionable. -via Twitter @avarwallace / January 3, 2023
